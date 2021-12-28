STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-94
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Emalyn Madonna Sullivan, Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 25, 2003, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Robert A. Sullivan, whose address is 457 Eldridge Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against
the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within
four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General
pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Dated 12/14/2021
Attorney for Petitioner
Steven H Snyder, Esq.
Steven H. Snyder & Associates
11270 86th Avenue North
Maple Grove, MN, 55369
Attorney License No: 014065X
Telephone: (763) 420-6700
FAX: (763) 420-9588
Email: steve@snyderlawfirm.com
Publised in the Askov American December 23, 30, 2021
