STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-4
Estate of Russel J. Cook, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 18th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at
Pine County Courthouse via Zoom Hearing, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 16, 2007, and codicil to the will, dated September 24, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Deborah L. Kodluboy, whose address is 669 Perch Lake Road, Hudson, WI, 54016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 14, 2021
BY THE COURT
Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Paul D. Funke
Hansen Dordell
3900 Northwoods Drive, Suite 250
St. Paul, MN, 55112
Attorney License No: 0395366
Telephone: (651) 332-8710
FAX: (651) 332-8770
Email: pfunke@hansendordell.com
Published in the Hinckley News
January 21, 28, 2021
