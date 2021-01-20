STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-4

Estate of Russel J. Cook, Decedent

NOTICE  AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 18th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at

Pine County Courthouse via Zoom Hearing, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 16, 2007, and codicil to the will, dated September 24, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Deborah L. Kodluboy, whose address is 669 Perch Lake Road, Hudson, WI, 54016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 14, 2021

BY THE COURT

Heather M. Wynn

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner 

Paul D. Funke

Hansen Dordell

3900 Northwoods Drive, Suite 250

St. Paul, MN, 55112

Attorney License No: 0395366

Telephone: (651) 332-8710

FAX: (651) 332-8770

Email: pfunke@hansendordell.com

Published in the Hinckley News 

January 21, 28, 2021

