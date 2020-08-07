NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
DATE: July 15, 2020
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:
1. Date of Mortgage: January 17, 2014
2. Mortgagor: Matthew J. Thompson, a single person
3. Mortgagee: Members Cooperative Credit Union as Successor by Merger to Lake State Credit Union
4. Recording Information: Mortgage recorded January 29, 2014, as Document No. A-512853, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine, Minnesota
5. Assignments of Mortgage: None
6. Tax parcel ID: 25.0375.000
7. Legal description of the property: The West 165 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4); The Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW1/4 of NE1/4) less the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW1/4 of NW1/4 of NE1/4); and The South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S1/2 of NE1/4); All in Section Thirty-five (35), Township Forty-three (43) North, Range Nineteen (19), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Pine County, Minnesota (Abstract)
8. The physical address of the property: 42444 Partridge Creek Rd, Askov, MN 55704
9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent.
10. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
11. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $100,000.00.
12. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is $98,357.78
13. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff at public auction at 10 a.m. September 3, 2020 at the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN.
14. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is 12 months after the date of sale.
15. If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 3, 2021.
16. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Name of Mortgagee:
Members Cooperative Credit Union
Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee:
/s/Simone Suri, Esq. #0324899
4628 Mike Colalillo Drive
Duluth, MN 55807
(218) 878-3640
