NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 15, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Lucille E. Widing, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Long Beach Mortgage Company.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 17, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. 453354 and Corrected by Court Order Dated April 22, 2020 Recorded May 8, 2020 as Document No. A552901. A portion of the premises originally encumbered by mortgage has been released pursuant to Document No. A554320.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Dated May 30, 2019 Recorded June 4, 2019, as Document No. A546634. And thereafter assigned to: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in Trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-3. Dated May 30, 2019 Recorded July 12, 2019, as Document No. A547347.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S
MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:
NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND
MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR
STATED ON MORTGAGE:
Long Beach Mortgage Company
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE
SERVICER: Select Portfolio
Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6254
Jernbanegade, Askov, MN 55704
TAX PARCEL I.D. #:
34.0120.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South 587 feet of the West 330 feet of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4), Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH
PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:
$143,225.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:
$156,115.83
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 24, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED
FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON
MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE
MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVES OR
ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032,
DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES
ARE IMPROVED WITH A
RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF
LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE
NOT PROPERTY USED IN
AGRICULTURAL
PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 20, 2020
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 18-009456 FC
(Published in the Pine County Courier July 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, September 3, 2020)
