FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 29, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $54,060.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melisa J. Bachler and Sean M. Jankowski, both single people
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lend Smart Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 30, 2010 as Document Number A487358 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on August 10, 2018 as Document Number A541581 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5 of Auditor`s Subdivision of the Northwest 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 43, Range 19, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 6365 KOBMAGERGADE, ASKOV, MN 55704
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $47,308.48
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Lend Smart Mortgage LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Flagstar Bank, FSB
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R34.0080.000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100052550291902459
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 22, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Melisa J. Bachler and Sean M. Jankowski
Dated: June 24, 2021
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(21-0249-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.