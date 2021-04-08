FORECLOSURE SALE
DATE: March 22, 2021
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:
INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED
1. Date of Mortgage: October 2, 2003
2. Mortgagors: Deborah M. Colberg-Lewis and Mark T. Lewis, husband and wife
3. Mortgagees: MidWestOne Bank, as successor by merger to Central Bank and successor in interest to The RiverBank
4. Recording Information:
Recorded on November 7, 2003 as Document Number 427198, in the Office of the Recorder of Pine County, Minnsota.
5. Assignments of Morgage, if any:
INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES
6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 42-0311-000
7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises:
See Exhibit A, attached hereto.
8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 880 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
OTHER FORECLOSURE DATE
9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is MidWestOne Bank, as successor by merger to Central Bank and successor in interest to The RiverBank.
10. If state on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is The RiverBank.
INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE
11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.
12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $195,000.00.
13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $162,587.69
14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County, Minnesota, at public auction on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courhouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, Minnesota 55063
15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is 6 months after the date of sale.
16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is November 27, 2021.
17. Mortgagor(s) Released from Financial Obligation on Mortgage: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEPT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEPT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:
Joseph M. Paiement
221 East Myrtle Street
Stillwater, MN 55082
Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:
MidWestOne Bank
Exhibit A
Pine County:
That part of Lot Twenty-Six (26), Auditor’s Subdivision of Section Thirty-three (33), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-One (21), described as commencing at the intersection of the East right-of-way of County Highway No. 61 formerly Trunk Highway No. 61, and the North right-of-way of Hillside Avenue as described in Warranty Deed to Independent School District No. 578, recorded in Book 13 B or Deeds, page 549; thence North along the East right-of-way of County Highway 61 a distance of 193 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described. Thence North along said highway right-of-way line a distance of 90.0 feet; thence East parallel with Hillside Avenue a distance of 150.0 feet; thence South parallel with County highway 61, formerly Trunk Highway no. 61, a distance of 90 feet; thence West parallel with Hillside Avenue a distance of 150.0 feet to the point of beginning.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 2021
