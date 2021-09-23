FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 14, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $171,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Nathan G Pierce and Kelsey F Lynn-Pierce, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100072450000346807
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 26, 2018, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-539105
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CMG Mortgage, Inc.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 38, Range 22
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5093 Hummingbird Rd, Braham, MN 55006
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 29.0215.002
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $190,172.80
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 28, 2021, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 28, 2022, or the next business day if October 28, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: September 2, 2021
CMG Mortgage, Inc.
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14, 2021
