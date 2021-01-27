FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:April 13, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Jeremiah J Schueller, a single person and Shannon Vanous, a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee as nominee for Mortgage One, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 19, 2007 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A463774.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. Dated December 9, 2008 Recorded December 26, 2008, as Document No. A477307. And thereafter assigned to: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated June 3, 2015 Recorded June 4, 2015, as Document No. A520863. And thereafter assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, solely as owner trustee on behalf of Grand Avenue Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-RPL1. Dated January 3, 2018 Recorded January 31, 2018, as Document No. A538169.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1001527-1100001399-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Mortgage One, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 26890 Cross Lake Road, Hinckley, MN 55037
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 18.0221.006
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (N 1/2 OF N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-FIVE (25), TOWNSHIP FORTY (40), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21). PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$211,500.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$108,355.22
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S)
RELEASED FROM
FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 19, 2021
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 21-001202 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, February 4,11,18, 25, March 4, 2021
