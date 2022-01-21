HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
OFFICIAL MEETING MINUTES
I.S.D. 2165
JANUARY 10, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at HFHS.
Board Member Oath
Toby Hickle and Heather Hanson were sworn in to the positions of Director to the HF School Board.
Agenda
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Officer Nominations/Election-
Chair- Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck and Clerk David UblMotion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve School Board Officers. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Attendance by Clerk
Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Treasurer David Ubl, Director Shelly Skaff, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle and Superintendent Rob Prater, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, Teacher Representative Emma Froehling.
Presentation of Audit- (virtual)
Motion by Hickley, second by Irlbeck to approve Audit as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
Minutes- December 2021 Board Minutes
Bank Accounts- December 31, 2021 Bank numbers
December 31, 2021
Total District Funds$5,413,321.16
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$4,990,244.72
C. Bond payments- Set to be paid 1/26/22
Series 2016A - GO AFB $705,300.00
Series 2017A - GO AFB $ 75,167.50
Series 2017B - GO Fac. Maint $199,300.00
Series 2018A - GO Sch Bldg $147,150.00
Series 2019A - GO Sch Bldg & Fac Maint $ 17,387.50
D. Employment-
McKenzie Okerstrom, HFHS Assistant Cook, Range III, Step 0- $15.73 per hour, 3 hours per day, Effective December 7, 2021. Replaces Jeanette Riley. Probationary period ends March 7, 2022.
Toni Mettling, HFHS Paraprofessional, Range IV, Step 2- $17.24 per hour. 6.25 hours per day. Effective January 4, 2022. New position. Probationary period ends April 4, 2022.
Tony Stiel, Jr High Boys basketball (coaching both teams so will receive both stipends). Step 3 $2,076. Tony is already hired for one position. Replaces Chris Kelash.
Adjustment- Christeva Perrotti, from 25 hours per week to 30 hours per week. To account for additional enrollment at Empower Learning Center and Adult Basic Education All other terms remain the same. Effective 1/11/2022.
E. Resignations-
Kain Furey, HFHS Paraprofessional. Effective 1/21/2022.
F. Lane Changes-
Hailey Larson, BA + 10 to BA + 20. Transcript documented.
Jenna Williamson, BA to BA + 10. Transcript documented.
Judy Nelson, BA + 20 to BA + 30. Transcript documented.
Elsa Kohl, BA to BA + 20. Transcript documented.
Beth Erickson, BA to BA + 10. Transcript documented.
Jessica Nelson, BA + 10 to BA + 20. Transcript documented.
G. Leave of Absence-
Heidi Mans, HES Paraprofessional, January 10th through May 15th. General leave of absence.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- Board Bills December 2021
Motion by Ubl, second by SKaff to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports
Superintendent Rob Prater discussed upcoming meetings, Board Committee/Representative Meetings, MSBA News and Calendar update with Pine City and East Central. He gave updates on Pine County Truancy and shared programming, organizing board calendar with MSBA recommendations and what HF currently does.
HFHS Principal Brian Masterson requested changes to Subject Matters. He discussed this school year attendance, honors breakfast, 22-23 & 23-24 picture bids, student political wear and his January dates.
Motion by Skaff, second by Storlie to approve changes to Subject Matters. Motion Carried 7 - 0
HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard reported on School Inservice Days, Program updates: Pennies for Patients, Food Shelf, Food Drive/BackPack Program, Angel Fund, Giving Tree and Book Bingo. She shared her calendar of events.
Community Education Report as written by Becky Maki
Facilities Report as written by Joe France with additional conversation on solar panels added at no cost.
Athletics Report as write by Mandy Hartl
No Board Committees reported
Communication
Two were received. One from Rob Prater and Harvey Volk Family (Sandra Korf)
Budget Calendar topics/Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar January items listed below
January 2022
Staff Actions-
Staff is notified of budget planning via budget memo and/or staff meeting.
January 1, 2021January 1, 2022
FES - 67FES- 64
HES - 466HES- 477
HFHS - 412HFHS- 452
Empower - 27Empower- 31
Total - 972Total - 1024
Admin Actions-
FTE bootcamp- compare all positions (with real dollar amounts). Roll all positions forward with actual dollar amounts. Managers, principals, finance coordinator all discuss the ramifications of any increases, decreases, or neutrality in all staffing areas; this includes: High School Principal presents staffing needs to the Superintendent with course numbers & Elementary Principal presents section needs and proposed teacher placements to the Superintendent.
School Board Actions-
Review revenue projection
Review Expenditures- moved to new business- amended budget
B. Reduction Resolution This is an annual resolution that allows the board to cut staff and/or programs if needed. Due to budget constraints and reduction in fund balance Superintendent recommends adopting resolution for 2022- 23 school year. Due to many uncertainties it is likely the budget will need to be reduced during this budget cycle.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve Reduction Resolution as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
C. Policy re-approval-
Recommend approval of all policies as presented. There are changes to Paraprofessional policy encouraging more resources for staff development.
#418 Employee Drug and Alcohol- no changes recommended, #419 Tobacco- no changes recommended, #420 Blood Borne Pathogens- no changes recommended & #425 Preparation for Paraprofessionals - changes
Motion by Ubl, second by Grochowsi to approve additional training for Para’s. Motion Carried 7 - 0.
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
Science Fair Winners- Amelia Keller, John McEachran, Tyler Creighton, Jovi Fahey, Reese Hartl, Alison Martin, Keenan Sarvela, Kenny Ziegler, Chase Klar, Brekyn Hanson, Noah Brindamour, Blake Painovich, Landon Kirchmeier, Hannah Hartl, Isabella Bennett, Julia Matson, Emalee Alexander, Lainey Johnson, Hayasen Taggart, gabby Brigan, Braden Cormell, Morgan Houle, Isaac Westrum, Jack Meier, Matthew Masterson, Drew Churchill, Daniel Dutcher, Holden Williams, Tanner Risley, Owen Arrington, Anna Degerstrom, Shayla Stapek, Adam Carlier, Ethan Perrotti, Lauren Thom, Colton Froehling, Damian Allen, Teddy Mans, Trey Visser & Harrison Kreft
Congratulations to Katie Kreger for being granted the Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation curriculum grant and teacher training grant so she can bring ProStart Culinary education into the classroom! The grant total for the 1st year is $4,500 which includes some money towards buying food for the culinary program!
Jonathan Horbacz - awarded $5,000 from the MN DNR to fund Environmental Education with our Elementary students. The grant was written to target K–5th grade participation in classes @Osprey Wilds Environmental Education Center.
The entire transportation staff, especially Dan Lingle, for keeping our equipment running and getting our students to and from school safely during this extreme cold snap.
Congratulations and great job done by the Jags Honor Band and Choir in Pine City.
The Finlayson-Giese Lions for donating a washer and dryer for the Empower Learning Center.
AAA Winners Lucas Kreft and Sophie Hodena.
Joanne Bruns for great work on the audit.
Mandy Hartl for thoughtfully recognizing Lee Sikkink.
The Hinckley Lions for donating swimming for all students in January and February.
B. Open Enrollment 2021- 22-
Our number of students choosing other districts is less this year than last year. Please note that Harvest Christian has more students from Hinckley-Finlayson than last year. We are growing but still losing students to open enrollment.
C. Board Education
Superintendent Prater presented a written report on Interventions and special supports.
D. Amended budget 2021- 22 Revised Budget
Recommend approving the amended budget as presented. See attached.
With this budget we are increasing spending from $15,663,133 to $15,995,868.
We have added inflation for increased costs (especially utilities). This budget includes actual teacher contract settlement data. Items are based on true cost, stronger estimates based on current inflation, and $185,000 of discretionary spending based on filling any of the Ideas generated this fall to relieve some of the stress on our school system.
$15,995,868 and the $185,000 discretionary would bring our new budget to $16,180,868. This
Leaves $549,712 for fund balance protection.
Expenditures- year to date- Total w/o Transitions $6,228,916.52
This is 39.77% of the approved budget at 50% of the budget year. This is typical.
Motion by Ubl, second by Hickle to approve amended budget as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
E. OSHA requirementMSBA Model Policy 491 Rupp Law Model policy 491
Review model policy for vaccination, testing, masking requirements. Discuss logistics of
how the policy would be put into place based on the Supreme Court ruling. Superintendent is
Believes the Rupp Law model policy is easier to follow and enforce.
Consensus was reached to have Superintendent Prater begin adapting the Rupp Law policy for our board needs
and to review again in February.
F. Set work session-
Monday January 31st at 6:30 PM. The traditional work session meeting place is HFHS community education rooms.
With no further business to discuss Skaff motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:08 p.m. second by Hanson. Motion passed.
David Ubl
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in thePine County Courier January 20, 2022
