Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official School Board
Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
December 14, 2020
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Steve Grinsteinner, Vice Chair Jodi Storlie, Clerk Mary Ellen VonRueden (virtual), Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Director Angela Grochowski, Director Shelly Skaff, Director David Ubl and Superintendent Rob Prater, Technology Leisa Knuaf, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard and Brian Masterson. Virtual attendance: Aaron Pahl, Finance Manager Joanne Bruns and Counselor Sandra Korf.
Agenda
Motion by Ubl, second by Storliei to approve the agenda. Motion Carried
Open Forum
Ron Redding asked about property values and percentage of property taxes for school.
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. November 9, 2020 Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts- November 2020
December 1, 2020
Total District Funds$6,014,783.72
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $5,409,449.78
C. Employment-
1. Adjustment, Alexis Petite from Junior High Girls Basketball Step 1 $1,679 to Girls C-team Basketball Step 1 $4,047. Replaces Shannon Olson.
2. Adjustment, Brandon Greenwaldt from Boys C-Team Basketball Step 1, $4,047 to Girls Junior High Basketball Step 1, $1,679. Replaces Alexis Petite and Boys C-Team Basketball position not needed due to low participation numbers.
3. Amanda Ward, Type 3 driver and bus paraprofessional. Range IV, Step 0- $15.98 per hour. Hours and days as needed. Effective December 14, 2020. Probationary period until March 12, 2020.
4. Keith Linzmeier, Substitute for Katie Hagen during leave. January 4, 2021 through March 26, 2021. BA, step 1 ($233.81 per day).
5. Adjustment- Pam Riggle. From temporary custodian through December 21, 2020 to Hinckley Elementary Paraprofessional. Range IV and step 0 are unchanged. Due to a new student move-in.
6. Jolee Wiediger, Speech Pathologist. $45.70 per hour, up to 8 hours per week until June 8, 2021. This is an addition that was not included in the 2020- 21 budget and will be funded through CARES ACT.
D. Resignations-
1. Stephanie Gregoire, HFHS Para-professional. Will not return from leave. Effective November 9, 2020.
2. Sue Grimm, HFHS Physical Education and Health Teacher (retirement). Effective
June 8, 2021.
3. Steve Grimm, HFHS Physical Education and Health Teacher and Varsity Golf coach (retirement). Effective June 8, 2021.
E. Employee leave-
Nikki Mans, HES Para-professional. Maternity leave January, 27 2021 through March 26, 2021. Medical need documented.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried
Bills Board Bills 12/14/20
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by Storlie to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried
Reports
Audit Communication Letter & Financial Statement presented
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve moving $24,220 in funds from the General account to Food Service. Motion Carried.
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by Storlie to approve the Audit as presented. Motion Carried.
Superintendent Rob Prater gave updates on the Staff Christmas Breakfast, upcoming meetings, MSBA Winter Conference and the published Seniority List for 2020-21. He also gave updates on the resolution on polling places and that we will host an election in November 2021, Superintendent midyear goal update and updates from the conference retruce committee.
High School Principal Brian Masterson reported on registration process, attendance update, academic data, Quarter 1 & Semester 1 grading. He also gave an update on the HS Climate Committee, the breakdown for the DC trip and his December dates.
Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard discussed PLC’s, grade level and data meetings and distance learning this time around. She gave updates on Club’s Choice, Special Education and her calendar of events.
Sandra Korf reported on Integration/Indian Education funding, World’s Best Workforce, Smart Mentoring, New Direction College Career Readiness and 9th Grade Academy.
Community Ed Director Becky Maki sent in a written report on CE classes, Covid closures and CE Advisory Council next meeting.
Communication Committee Rob Prater gave updates on branding, better use of Remind and better access to CE info.
Re-opening Committee reported that all money has been spent from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Staff morale, free COVID vaccine, CRF funds and Distance learning for students.
Facilities committee Joe France gave a final review of the locksmith project, lightening proposal from ICS, HFHS roof, additional parking for buses and Pine County Educational Center. Rob Prater gave updates on funds remaining. Joe gave additional updates on the solar panels and the next steps in renovation of the old Episcopal Church.
Communications Mary Renfors family
Budget topics/Unfinished Business -
A. Budget Calendar December items listed below
December 2020
Staff Actions-
Enrollment updates- Enrollment and levy provide the starting point of our revenue projectionsAdmin Actions-
Elementary Principal begins reviewing 2021-22 section needs by grade level. (Kindergarten enrollment is conservatively estimated and watched closely through summer time).
High School Principal/Counselor completes student registrations for 2021-22 school year
Superintendent and Finance Coordinator begin preparing revenue projection. Initial projection is completed after levy is approved. Compare the projection to previous year.
School Board Actions-
Reviews (may re-approve or modify) Fund balance policy #705. Policy was re-approved in April.
School Board adopts final levy for property taxes payable in 2018- action item in new business. Audit findings are presented to the board including fund balance information.
Policy approval-
1. Equal Educational Opportunity policy #101
2. Section 504
3. Indian Children
Motion by Skaff, second by Irlbeck to approve policies as presented. Motion carried.
C. E-learning days update-
For the remainder of 2020- 21 school year Superintendent will follow the guidelines E-learning plan. This is a rough draft that will be the starting point for a plan for next year. HFEA was consulted on general guidelines but not the details.
Superintendent will consult with HFEA on formalizing an e-learning plan for the future.
E-learning statute will be followed. The 2021- 22 calendar drafts do not currently include any snow days in anticipation of e-learning plan.
10. New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
Joanne Bruns for the work done to complete the annual audit. Changing firms created more and new work on the audit this year.
Jenny Bushman, for the $100 Scholastic gift card to HES, as a “thank you” for staff time in supporting her research. The gift card will be used to purchase books to use as PAWS rewards.
The anonymous donor of $300 to provide for three families Thanksgiving meals.
The Hinckley Elementary “Giving Tree” Committee for providing gifts for families in need.
The High School “Santa’s Workshop” Committee for providing gifts for families in need.
B. Truth and Taxation Hearing- Levy options for 2020 payable 2021
Superintendent presented three levy options and discussed implications for the 2021- 22 school district budget.
Motion by Skaff, second by Grinsteinner to approve Levy Option #2. The 2020 payable 2021 levy will be set at $2,519,015.61. Motion Carried.
C. Board Education- Funding - presented by Superintendent
D. Board Committee and Officer Discussion- presented by superintendent
Current Committee and Officers list. The board acts on officers in January and Committees in July. Please discuss if you wish to change roles, take on a new role or vacate a role.
E. School Board Goals 2020- 21- mid year progress update was presented by Superintendent
F. Scholarship-
Recommend approval of Class of 2010 and Johnny Christiansen Memorial Scholarship.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Ubl to approve Johnny Christiansen Memorial Scholarship. Motion carried.
G. Sports and activities during distance learning-
Discussion on safety of students and community with games.
H. Pine County Education Center-
The options for the Pine County Education Center were discussed. By consensus the board agreed to request a joint meeting of Hinckley-Finlayson, Pine City, and East Central facilities committees.
With no further business to discuss Grinsteinner motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:45 p.m. Second by Ubl. Motion passed.
Mary Ellen Von Rueden, Clerk
Published in the Hinckley News January 14, 2021
