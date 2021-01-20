Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official School Board
Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
January 11, 2021
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Steve Grinsteinner, Vice Chair Jodi Storlie, Clerk Mary Ellen VonRueden, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Director Angela Grochowski, Director Shelly Skaff, Director David Ubl and Superintendent Rob Prater, Technology Leisa Knuaf, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard and Brian Masterson. Joe France, Custodial and Student Board Member Brady Johnson & Audrey Storlie
Officer Nominations/Election
Motion by Skaff, second by Ubl for officers to remain the same. Motion Carried
Agenda
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda as presented. Motion Carried
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
Minutes- December 2020 School Board Minutes
Bank Accounts- December 2020
December 31, 2020
Total District Funds$6,014,887.39
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$5,409,532.59
C. Bond payments- Set to be paid 1/26/21
Series 2016A - GO AFB $696,850.00
Series 2017A - GO AFB $75,607.50
Series 2017B - GO Fac. Maint $196,625.00
Series 2018A - GO Sch Bldg $147,150.00
Series 2019A - GO Sch Bldg & Fac Maint $17,387.50
D. Employment-
Extension- Alexis Petite, Custodial and Food Service support. 8 hours per day January 12 through June 7, 2021, Range IV, Step 0- $15.98 per hour. The position was funded through the Coronavirus relief fund and has expired. Funding will be through CARES ACT (ESSR) fund.
Adjustment- Nate Nelson, from Junior High Boys Basketball to C-Team boys basketball for 2021 season. Will return to Junior High Boys Basketball 2021- 22 season. Pay adjustment from step 2- $1,877 to step 2- $4,547. Due to increase in boys basketball participants.
Chris Kelash, Junior High Boys Basketball, for 2021 season only. Step 3- $2,076.
Suzie Geiger, FES Administrative Assistant, Range VII, step 3- $ 19.79 per hour. 7.5 hours/day, 186 days (eligible for prorated holidays- 6.5 holidays). Replaces Jill McCarthy due to retirement. Effective February 1, 2021. No probationary period as Mrs. Geiger is already an H-F employee.
E. Resignations-
Florence Schmitz, Elementary Teacher, effective June 8, 2021, retirement.
Vicki Larson, Elementary Teacher, effective June 8, 2021, retirement.
F. Lane Changes-
Brooke Anderson, MA to MA + 10. Transcripts documented.
G. Leave of Absence-
Jenna Williamson, maternity leave March 22, 2021 through May 21, 2021. Medical needs are documented.
Michelle Grewe FMLA, through January 21, 2021. Medical needs are documented.
Motion by VonRueden, second by Grochowski to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried
Bills
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by Staff to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried
Reports
Superintendent Rob Prater reported on his upcoming meetings and Board Committee Meetings. He explained MSBA news and gave updates on the calendar. He discussed Graduate Profile vs Requirements and Pine County Truancy and shared programming.
High School Principal Brian Masterson gave updates on Attendance, Registration, 9th Grade Academy and Honors Breakfast. He shared his January dates.
Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard reported on School Inservice Days, Program updates, Distance Learning and her Calendar of Events.
Community Education Director Becky Maki submitted a written report. She gave updates on CE Class Update and CE Advisory Council
Director of Facilities Joe France gave updates on remaining funds left in the bond and what projects will be completed in the final year including the Bus Garage and lot and the remaining roofs. He stated he is getting ready to move forward with Empower moving from its current location over to the Episcopal Church. This will include the addition of a fire alarm system and light remodeling. He discussed the crosswalk flasher at FES which was damaged by a snow plow and is now looking at bids for replacement. There will be a Solar Project this summer at FES to install a similar solar panel system that was installed at HFHS and HES.
Athletic Director Cheyl Bjerke submitted a write report and gave updates on live streaming sports events, spectators at home sporting events, masks for sports, COOP sports, basketball and activity bus.
Student Board Members Johnson and Storlie gave updates on winter sports starting school starting and HFHS back soon.
Board Committees
Negotiations committee was invited to attend training
Reopening committee discussed weekly meetings and future planning, including the possibility of four day week hybrid for the high school students.
Communications
Family of Mary Renfors
Budget Calendar topics/Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar January items listed below
January 2021
Staff Actions-
Staff is notified of budget planning via budget memo and/or staff meeting.
January 6, 2020January 4, 2021
FES - 80FES- 67
HES - 510HES- 466
HFHS - 388HFHS- 412
Empower - 26Empower- 27
Total - 1004Total - 972
Admin Actions-
Administrators are planning on the amount of staffing to request for 2021- 22 school year.
School Board Actions-
The board reviewed the initial revenue projections and set a work session for 6:30 PM on February 8,
2021.
Total expenses to date were reviewed. $5,978,317.62 or 39.98% of the approved budget has been spent. This is at 50% of the budget Year. Our total approved budget is $14,935,337. Superintendent commented that some of the spending is from the Coronavirus relief fund for safety measures and
changes due to COVID.
Superintendent noted that revenue for next year is predicted to be reduced due to loss of students this
year.
B. Reduction Resolution Annual resolution that allows the board to cut staff and/or programs if needed. Due to many uncertainties it is likely the budget will need to be reduced during this budget cycle.
Motion by Skaff, second by Storlie to approve Reduction of Resolution. Motion carried
Chair Grinsteinner called for a work session to review projected revenue for 2020- 21.
C. New Vision Building-
Proposal to move Vision site from current location (Koeppen Drug building) to new site.
Pending appraisal, phase 1 environmental analysis, and final costs the targeted site is Chris’ Food Center (Pine City).
Estimated Total Project cost to purchase and renovate 10,500 square feet for Vision $4,033,009. The H-F portion of this plan is $1,169,573 (or $58,478.65 each year for 20 years). A portion of this will be levied by local property taxes and a portion (approximately $15,000 per year) out of the general fund.
Superintendent recommends approval of resolution.
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by Ubl to approve Resolution. Motion carried
D. COVID Leave for staff-
Staff be allowed up to ten days of paid leave if exposed to Coronavirus at school (or when acting an official school capacity) and must quarantine or test positive for COVID-19. Staff that are still able to work from home based on their physical ability to still work and their job duties allowing work from home should still work. Those that cannot will be able to take paid leave that is not charged to personal leave, sick leave, or emergency leave. The leave will be charged to “professional development”. The cost for this will be paid for using CARES Act funding. The leave would be limited to the number of days needed to quarantine or actual illness. Superintendent will make final determination.
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve Covid Leave for Staff. Motion carried
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
1800SHIELDS for the donation of 100 shields and sample packs.
Bruce Williams for picking up students who have missed the bus.
Brady Johnson and Grace Balut for earning the HFHS (AAA) for excellence in Academics, Arts, and Athletics.
Stephan Hafften, Market Manager for Holiday Stores donation of hand sanitizers for the district.
Thank you to the anonymous donor for $2,015.00 to Hinckley Elementary Picture Fund.
B. Policy topics-
Open Meeting, Public participation at board meetings, Board member code of ethics,
Out of state travel for board members, Board member orientation policies were presented for review.
Superintendent will work on any adjustments and present policies for any changes in February.
C. Open Enrollment Numbers-
The number of students enrolling from other districts into Hinckley-Finlayson and number of students opting to enroll out of Hinckley-Finlayson to other districts was presented and discussed.
With no further business to discuss Grinsteinner motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:01 p.m. Second by VonRueden. Motion passed.
Mary Ellen Von Rueden
Clerk
Published in the Hinckley News January 21, 2021
