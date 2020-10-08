Hinckley-Finlayson
Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
September 14, 2020
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Steve Grinsteinner, Vice Chair Jodi Storlie, Clerk Mary Ellen VonRueden, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Director Angela Grochowski, Director Shelly Skaff, Director David Ubl and Superintendent Rob Prater, Hinckley News Rep. Jennifer Yocum-Stans, Union Rep Erich Ricter, Technology Leisa Knuaf, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, Activities Director Cheryl Bjerke, Community Ed Director Becky Maki, Student Reps Brady Johnson & Audrey Storlie and Marc Johnnson ECMECC.
Agenda
Motion by VonRueden, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried
Open Forum - None
Consent Agenda
A. Minutes- Special Board Meeting August 24, 2020
B. Bank Accounts- 8/31/2020
Total District Funds $6,056,069.89.
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $ 4,522,049.17.
Compares to August 2019
Total District Funds $9,418,724.21.
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $ 4,698,080.01.
C. Employment -
1. Karen Matson, FES Para-professional 6.25 hours per day. Range IV, Step 0, $15.98 hourly. Replaces Jamie Erickson. Probationary period until December 8, 2020. Effective September 8, 2020.
2. Kristopher Olson, HFHS Science Teacher. BA step 1- $42,555. Replaces Dennis Boxrud. Effective August 31, 2020. Memorandum of Understanding for 6th class.
3. Laura Gustafson, HES Para-professional 6.25 hours per day. Step 6 Range IV $18.72 per hour. Start date 9/8/2020. Replaces David Bloemendaal. Effective Date September 8, 2020. Probationary period until December 8, 2020.
4. Alexis Petite, HFHS para-professional & Custodian combination position, 8 hours per day. $15.98. Effective September 8, 2020. This position was created by board action to allow for more cleaning/disinfecting/student support. Effective September 8, 2020. Probationary period until December 8, 2020.
5. Ann Reyelts, HES Teacher. BA step 6- $45,656. This position was originally dedicated for special education but was re-allocated due to distance learning needs. Effective August 31, 2020.
6. Morgan Colson, HES Special Education Teacher. BA step 1- $42,555. Replaces Keith Linzmeier. Effective August 31, 2020.
7. Howard Hodena, HFHS Para-professional 6.25 hours per day. Range IV, step 0 $15.98. Position replaces Stephanie Gregoire (on leave). Position effective September 8, 2020 through December 22, 2020.
8. Adjustment. Brett Bartkey HES Teacher $2,500 “6th class overload” pay to accommodate distance learning.
9. Adjustment. Bob Crawford FES Custodian. From 6.5 hours daily to 8 hours daily to accommodate extra cleaning and disinfecting. Effective August 31, 2020.
10. Adjustment. Joe Ranger HFHS Science Teacher $2,500 “6th class overload” pay to accommodate extra class created due to combining two science positions.
11. Adjustment. Alyssa Prater Empower Learning Center Teacher from 0.9 FTE to 1.0 FTE pay to accommodate distance learning.
12. Adjustment. Brad Jensen Empower Learning Center Teacher $2,500 “6th class overload” pay to accommodate distance learning.
13. Christeva Perrotti, Empower Learning Center Para-professional 24 hours per week. Step 0, Range IV $15.98 hourly. Replaces Randy Henkel. Probationary period until December 1, 2020. Effective August 31, 2020.
14. Pam Riggle, HES para-professional & Custodian combination position, 8 hours per day. $15.98. Effective September 8, 2020. This position was created by board action to allow for more cleaning/disinfecting/student support. Probationary period until December 8, 2020.
15. Jacob France, Board washer HES. 2 hours per day. $10 per hour. Effective date September 9, 2020.
D. Resignations-
1. Deb Hekrdle, Head Cook, effective May 28, 2021. Retirement.
2. Randy Henkel, Empower Para-professional. Effective August 28, 2020.
3. Gary McFarland, HFHS Custodian. Effective September 11, 2020.
4. Steve Grimm, C Team basketball coach.
E. Lane Changes-
1. Beth Cuchna, MA + 20 to MA + 30. Transcript documented.
2. Annie France, BA to BA + 20. Transcript documented.
F. Request for Leave-
1. David Bloemendaal, HES Para-professional. September 8, 2020 through November 7, 2020. FMLA, need documented.
2. Katie Hagen, Maternity Leave, January 4, 2020 through March 29, 2020. Medical need documented.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Staff to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried.
Bills Board Bills for September Meeting
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by VonRueden to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried.
Reports
Marc Johnson from ECMECC gave a presentation on the value of ECMECC, ITV opportunities and discounts with the cooperative.
Superintendent Rob Prater gave updates on his upcoming meetings, board meeting and board attendance at conferences. He talked about the Christmas Breakfast and new staff updates.
High School Principal Brian Masterson introduced Student Board members Brady Johnson and Audrey Sotrlie. He reported on the success of workshop week and the well attended distance learning family meeting. He gave updates on the first week of school, homecoming and class sizes as of 9/9/2020. He asked the board if they should move forward with the Jr/Sr class trip.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Skaff to move forward with the Jr/Sr class trip, with students knowing everyone may lose some of their deposit. Motion Carried.
Mr. Masterson also gave updates on the Band/Choir trip, fall conferences and upcoming dates.
HES/FES principal Bonnie Scullard reported on enrollment numbers from 9/9/2020, summer school review, workshop week/open house and the first week of school going well. She also discussed FAST testing and Club’s Choice. She let the board know that there is a student teacher working with Alaina Williams and a change in the music budget. Mrs. Scullard gave updates on her upcoming calendar. Board also discussed congestion at the bus drop off and options for parent turn around improvements.
Community Education Director Becky Maki gave updates on advisory council, meeting dates and class review. She also stated that the facility policy will be updated and summer activities that were cancelled. She discussed the great job Krista Matson did with swimming lessons.
Activities Director Cheryl Bjerke gave updates on the updated coaches handbook, fall sports, fall/training session spring/training sessions, activity bus and welcome to Welia trainer Tember Cooper.
Motion by VonRueden, second by Storlie to approve policy # 309 the coaches handbook. Motion carried.
Student Board Member Audrey Storlie said the first week back at school was good, she likes the block scheduling and volleyball is going good as well.
Student Board Member Brady Johnson said football was good, likes the block scheduling and discussed the hat policy.
Board Committee
None
Communications
None
Budget Calendar topics/Unfinished Business -
A. Budget calendar 2020- 21 September items listed below
September 2020
Staff Actions-
Teachers and Managers use controls to monitor spending and compare to previous years.
Teachers and Managers monitor staff levels to ensure there are no under/over staffing in Areas. We are closely monitoring distance learning vs in person learning this year to ensure that resources are being maximized and distributed equitably.
Admin Actions-
Superintendent and Finance Coordinator attend levy information sessions and begin analyzing early levy projections
Levy certification system on the MDE website. Monitor class size.
School Board Actions-
Examine annual budget planning calendar at the regular board meeting.
Review first day of school enrollment count/ compare to previous years (new business).
School Board adopts preliminary levy for property taxes payable 2019 (if possible).
Note: Certify the maximum levy, the levy can be lowered but not raised after Sept. 30.
Other budget notes- The annual audit will begin October 7.
B. Facilities update -
Solar project is installed. We have testing scheduled for 9/17 and training to track information will be scheduled soon. We will be able to track our savings over time. We have not made progress on the bus garage. All facilities resources were used to set up a safe reopening. High school north parking lot is now shedding water much better. Our last item will be to apply a material that sheds water from the former sidewalk area and is more visually pleasing. High school main office parking. Spaces have been added to the east of HFHS. We will be removing some of the handicap spaces. We have word from the state that we have more than is required. There is limited guest parking at the main HFHS entrance. Finlayson north parking lot and playground. The project is approved and quoted but we do not know a timeframe for completion yet. It is possible this will not be done until spring.
C. Pine County Education Center-
Discussion was taken on the PIne County Education Center. No action was taken.
D. Re-opening Committee/Distance Learning update-
The Re-opening committee has decided to table the discussion on recommending a change to the open enrollment policy. By statute we must close certain programs or the entire district to open enrollment. The statute does not allow for special exemptions due to the Coronavirus. We are not currently seeing more or less open enrollment than is typical. We will require students to enroll in distance learning for two weeks and ask them to self-quarantine if they are coming from a district that has had COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. It appears that other school districts are going to work with us and follow a similar program. Verbal update will be provided on progress of the committee. Committee will meet weekly, Friday mornings at 7:00 AM until further notice.
We currently have 106 students distance learning in the elementary level.
PreK: 3 Students, one teacher
K-1: 26 Students, one teacher
2-3: 25 Students, one teacher
4-6: 39 Students, one teacher (teacher is also doing some in person interventions).
FES: 16 Students, one teacher
7-12: 65 Students, two teachers (both teachers have a full enrollment of in person students).
We have asked families to only switch between distance and in person learning at mid-quarter and quarter times as the curriculum and teachers will be different. For medical emergencies we will allow faster moves.
Currently, we have received 24 Intent to Homeschool letters, they have until October 1 to turn them in.
We are anticipating that our numbers will be about the same as last year (50).
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
1. The re-opening committee for hard work, well done- Alyssa Vickstrom, Kristie Ronchetti, Tony Stiel, Laura Schmitz, Liz Conway, Brady Johnson, Audrey Storlie, Bonnie Scullard, Brian Masterson, Anna Cawcutt, Mary Ellen VonRueden, Jodi Storie, Joe France, Deb Hekrdle, Sarah Beckrich, Leisa Knauff.
2. Daggett’s Foods and our entire community for raising $465.52 through the “round up program” at Daggett’s to support our weekend backpack food program.
3. The Hinckley Knights for the $160 donation to HES picture fund and $160 donation to the HFHS picture fund.
4. Thank you to Deanna & Rick Caza (and John McEachran) for the donation to the Summer Theater program of $500).
5. Thank you to Nate Froehling, Methven Funeral and Cremation Services for donation of props to the Theater department. Donated wheelchair, medical bag, furniture, etc.
6. Donuts for teachers at “workshop week” were donated by National Guard- Sgt Damon, Northview Bank, and Daggets.
7. Thank you to the HES PTO - teacher lunch provided during workshop week.
8. Town and Country Insurance for providing lunch for new teachers and their mentors at the new teacher orientation meeting.
9. Hinckley Knights, Daggett’s, and Tobie’s for helping host a modified back to school supper for our staff and significant others.
10. Krista Mattson and her pool staff for making swimming lessons a huge success this summer.
11. Positive Jags for donating student planners to the HFHS students.
12. Nordstroms Sanitation in Moose Lake for the donation of Masks.
13. Jaguar Cross Country Team for the successful start to the 2020-21 season.
14. Tobie’s for coffee coupons for staff.
15. The Ladies of Zion Lutheran for donating a pallet of water to the HES students.
16. Anonymous donor for microscopes and cart for HES 5th grade science.
B. Board Education-
Attendance (2019 report)
For 2020, we have adapted our attendance policy. The policy encourages students to stay home with COVID symptoms (which cross over with cold and/or flu symptoms). Students also have the option to attend 3 or 4 days a week, on an agreement with the principal if there are health concerns that warrant this.
C. Bus stop policy update-
Policy #712 - bus stop. Recommend moving one of the two bus stops from Hwy 18 and School Street to Front St and 2nd Ave in Finlayson. No families are currently using the HWY 18 stop and we have a family closer to the Front street stop that wishes to have a shorter walk for elementary students coming from Hinckley.
Motion by Grinsteinner, second by Skaff to move the current Hwy 18 stop closer to Front St. Motion Carried.
D. Preliminary Levy- Levy has not been released yet. If it is released by board meeting this will be updated. If it is not released we will need to hold a special board meeting to approve the levy. It is released by our board meeting about 80% of the time.
Levy reminder From 2019
Each September the board must take action on the “preliminary levy”. ISD #2165, along with almost every school district in Minnesota typically accepts the “maximum levy” in September. The preliminary levy cannot be increased, unless there is an accounting error. Our board has a history of adopting a lower final levy on years when the levy increases and a maximum when the levy decreases. Tax levy comparison with local school districts.
From September through December the board will:
Discuss all of the categories and subcategories of levies.
Analyze tax impact.
View the effect on the school district budget of various scenarios.
Compare levy and tax rates with other local school districts.
View state aid associated with various levy options.
Maximum levy (2019-20) $2,560,091.97.
Approved levy (2019-20) $2,519,055.21.
Maximum levy (2020-21) $2,290,191.23 (0.9% decrease).
Approved levy (2020-21).
Recommend initial approval of levy “maximum”. We will work on the levy monthly until final approval December 14, 2020.
Motion by VonRueden, second by Irlbeck for initial approval of levy maximum. Motion Carried.
E. Policy Review-
Title IX Nondiscrimination - first reading
F. First Day/Week of School Update-
Opening School Numbers-
YearTotalHESFESHFHSALP/Empower
2020976469 69 419 19
2019982/41475/41 76 404 27
2018939/981445/42 75 391 21
2017972/995479 70 395 18
2016969 48177 400 11 (7 waitlisted)
2015958 479 67 401 11
2014958 481 72 405 0
a. Enrollment is down from last year. We predicted to start the year with 980 students currently we have four less students than predicted.
i. Voluntary Pre-K funding is approved only through this year- numbers are stable.
ii. ALP is still enrolling students.
iii. Transitions is at 13 students but not included on this enrollment as the students are not considered Hinckley-Finlayson students but SCRED students.
iv. High school is up in enrollment.
v. HES is down slightly.
vi. FES is down- this school was affected by movement to homeschool more than the other schools.
b. Smooth opening so far. Student and staff morale is positive. Buildings are amazingly clean, especially considering the limited time that was provided due to reopening planning.
c. Lunch update- Julie has focused on lunch applications and we have received several electronic lunch applications. We are concerned about collecting these.
d. Transportation has had very few issues.
G. School Board Goal progress-
Board goals 2020- 21
H. Substitute Teacher pay and incentive-
Recommend changing substitute teacher pay from $120 per day ($130 for retirees) to $150 per day ($165 for retirees). Recommend an incentive of $57 in order to reimburse substitute teachers for their license if they teach five days in our schools this year.
Teachers substitute hourly to move from $21.75 per hour to $25 per hour. Teacher who sub teaches for a “Block” of more than an hour will be compensated for the full time subbing.
Rationale- We are anticipating a higher need for substitute teachers this year due to pandemic. There is a substitute shortage, nationwide.
Cost- $16,700 this can be applied to Coronavirus relief fund.
Motion by Irlbeck, second Skaff to approve changing substitute teacher pay from $120 per day ($130 for retirees) to $150 per day ($165 for retirees). Recommend an incentive of $57 in order to reimburse substitute teachers for their license if they teach five days in our schools this year. Teachers substitute hourly to move from $21.75 per hour to $25 per hour. Teachers who sub teach for a “Block” of more than an hour will be compensated for the full time subbing. Motion Carried
I. Election Resolution for 2021.
Hinckley-Finlayson Schools hold elections in odd years. In 2017 the state of Minnesota passed a law that had the effect of making elections more difficult for school districts in odd years. Pine County holds the official capacity to host polling places. Pine County has allowed for resolutions in the past that allow school districts in the county to hold elections and call for their own polling places. Superintendent recommends approval of the following resolution on polling places in 2021. Pine County has informed us that they will approve a resolution to support our polling places and resolution decision after we have submitted our resolution. We will have the resolution calling for the actual elections in the summer of 2021.
Motion by VonRueden, second by Grochowski to approve the election resolution as is. Motion Carried.
With no further business to discuss Grinsteinner motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:43 p.m. Second by Storlie. Motion passed.
Mary Ellen Von Rueden, Clerk
(Published in the Askov American September 24, 2020)
