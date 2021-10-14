Hinckley-Finlayson School District 2165
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
OWNER – Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools – ISD #2165
PO Box 308
201 Main St. E.
Hinckley, MN 55037
PROJECT - The work shall consist of the partial roof replacement of Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
TIME - Sealed bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time on Thursday November 4th, 2021 in the District Offices of Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools, 201 Main St. E., Hinckley, MN 55037.
MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Tuesday October 19th, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Hinckley-Finlayson High School, 201 Main St. E., Hinckley, MN 55037.
TIME OF COMPLETION
Available Project Start Date: TBD
Substantial Completion: TBD
Final Completion: TBD
BID SUBMITTAL - All bids shall be addressed to Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools C/O Mr. Rob Prater, Superintendent, 201 Main St. E., Hinckley, MN 55037.
Bids shall be sealed and shall have the name and address of the bidder and the contract for which the bid is being submitted on the outside of the envelope. All bidders shall bid in accordance with and upon the Bid Forms included in the contract documents.
BID REQUIREMENTS - All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement, under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
PROCUREMENT OF CONTRACT DOCUMENTS - Copies of the contract documents will be distributed at the pre-bid meeting.
BID SECURITY - No bid shall be received unless accompanied by a certified check or satisfactory bid bond payable to Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools in an amount not less than 5 % of the maximum bid as a guarantee that, if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute and file the contract, performance/payment bonds and insurance certification, as required by the contract documents, within ten (10) days after the Notice of Award.
BID REJECTION - The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive any informalities in bidding or to accept the bid or bids which best serves the interests of Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools.
WITHDRAWAL OF BIDS - No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 45-days after the scheduled opening without the consent of the OWNER.
Published by the authority of Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools.
Mr. Rob Prater
SuperintendentHinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Published in the Pine County Courier October 14, 2021
