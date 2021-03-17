HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP 

MEETING NOTICE 

The Hinckley Township meetings will be the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00pm located at the American Legion 306 Lawler Ave N Hinckley until further notice. 

Published in the Hinckley News March 18, 25, 202

