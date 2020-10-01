HYDRANT FLUSHING
The City of Finlayson will be flushing hydrants between October 5-8, 2020. Residents may want to avoid doing light colored laundry as the water may temporarily become discolored.
(Published in the Pine County Courier September 24, October 1, 2020)
