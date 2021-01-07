NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Kerrick Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two week period beginning at 8:00 a.m., January 2, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on January 16, 2021.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Clerk (call 218-485-8268 to request an Affidavit of Candidacy form. The filing fee is $2.00.
Offices to be filled are as follows:
Supervisor (3 year term)
Treasurer (2 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. (POB 217, Kerrick, MN 55756)
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S.204B.33
Cindy Darwin, Clerk
Kerrick Township
Pine County
State of Minnesota
(Published in the Askov American December 31, 2020)
