KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
FILING NOTICE OF
TOWNSHIP OFFICES
TO BE ELECTED
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Kettle River Township that candidate affidavit of candidacy filing with the Township Clerk, for Township offices, will be held for a two week period beginning Dec 29, 2020 8:00 AM and ending Jan 12, 2021 5:00 PM. Interested candidates may make an appointment with the Township Clerk by calling 218-380-0605 between Dec 29 to Jan 12, 1:00 PM or come to the Kettle River Township Hall Jan 12 between the hours of 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Positions open for election are:
One office of Supervisor, a three (3) year term
One office of Treasurer, a two (2) year term
One office of Clerk, one (1) year remaining of a two (2) year term
Filing Fee: $2.00
Furthermore, notice is hereby given that the Township Election will be held on March 9, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Township Hall. Mindy Jerry
Kettle River Township Clerk
Published in the Askov American December 17 24, 2020
