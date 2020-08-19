MEETING NOTICE
City of Askov
The City of Askov Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on September 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Askov Community Center meeting room. This meeting is to review the application for an interim use permit for the property located at 3531 State Hwy 23, Askov, MN. The regularly scheduled planning and zoning meeting will take place immediately after the public hearing.
Kathy Morris, Clerk
(Published in the Askov American August 20, 2020)
