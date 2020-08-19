State of Minnesota

Pine County

District Court

10th Judicial District

Probate Court Division

Court File Number: 

58-PR-20-60

In Re: Estate of 

Gary J. Burkhardt,

Decedent

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

It is ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2020, at 3:45 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota, on the Petition of Eric Burkhardt, for summary assignment or distribution; any objections there to must be filed with the Court.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: August 13, 2020

Heather M. Wynn, 

Pine County Judge

John M. Warp, ID #114674, of

John M. Warp, P.A.

Attorney at Law

Attorneys for Petitioner

302 Elm Avenue

Moose Lake, MN 55767

218-485-4489

(Published in the Askov American August 20 & 27, 2020)

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.