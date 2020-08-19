State of Minnesota
Pine County
District Court
10th Judicial District
Probate Court Division
Court File Number:
58-PR-20-60
In Re: Estate of
Gary J. Burkhardt,
Decedent
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
It is ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2020, at 3:45 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota, on the Petition of Eric Burkhardt, for summary assignment or distribution; any objections there to must be filed with the Court.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: August 13, 2020
Heather M. Wynn,
Pine County Judge
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, P.A.
Attorney at Law
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218-485-4489
(Published in the Askov American August 20 & 27, 2020)
