Public Notice
North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Askov Community Center with a option to join the meeting via conference call starting at 6:30. Phone Number: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID:810 0752 5484
Passcode: 601436
or via Join Zoom Meeting:
(Published in the Hinckley News August 20, 2020)
