Meeting – Motion Summary
September 15, 2021
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Julena Rahier, Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, Pine County Land & Resource Manager Caleb Anderson, Gary & Lori Elliott, Tammie Beavens
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Agenda with the addition of Northview Bank Authorization Resolution. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to open the public hearing at 6:09 p.m. to consider the vacation of the alley of Block 8 Original Townsite. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to close the public hearing at 6:12 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz, to adopt Resolution No. 20210915-01 Vacating Alley of Block 8, Original Townsite of Sandstone. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the following Consent Agenda items: minutes from the August 18, 2021 Special Council Meeting, August 18, 2021 Regular Council Meeting, August 26, 2021 Special Council Meeting; Cemetery Deed: Gerald & Brenda Heesaker. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz, to approve the Memorandum of Agreement with Pine County to allow them to use 145 Robin Street until December 31, 2024 for the Central Pine Recycling Center. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to adopt Ordinance No. 20210915-01 increasing the fee for Cremains (opening/closing) to $200. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spart, to adopt Resolution No. 20210915-02 Declaring Intent to Reimburse Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to adopt Resolution No. 20210915-03 Accepting the Donation of a bench and seven used County Board chairs from Pine County to be used at the Day Care Center. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to approve Resolution No. 20210915-04 Adopting Preliminary 2022 City Budget in the total amount of $3,126,830. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve Resolution No. 20210915-05 Adopting Preliminary 2022 City Levy in the total amount of $621,638. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve Resolution No. 20210915-06 Adopting Preliminary 2022 EDA Levy in the amount of $13,118. Motion carried 3-0.
The Annual Truth-in-Taxation Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The 2022 Final Levy and Budget will be adopted at that time.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz, to adopt Resolution No. 20210915-07 Accepting the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Established Under the American Rescue Plan Act. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to adopt Northview Bank’s Corporate Authorization Resolution as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve easements over parcels 45.0139.001 and 45.5566.000 in conjunction with the waterloop project. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz, to approve Real Property Declarations for the easement portions of parcels 45.0139.001 and 45.5566.000, and further to approve the Real Property Declaration for the whole parcel 45.5567.000. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve the City’s application for a temporary on-sale liquor license and to approve closing Main Street between 3rd and 4th Streets for the Oktoberfest event on October 2nd, from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to accept the quote from Century Fence to extend the infield fence and make fencing repairs at Eagle Field for $5,975. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve the Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report for August and to approve A/P Clerk Claims – August in the total amount of $468,291.88. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:58 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
Attest:
Kathy George,
City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.