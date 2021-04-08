OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C

The Individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles or Organization:

ARTICLE 1-LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: SandRocks LLC

ARTICLE 2-REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: 

Name: Melvin Charles Gustafson

Rachel Joy Hansen

Address: 421 Commercial Ave North Sandstone MN 5572 USA

ARTICLE 3- DURATION: PERPETUAL

ARTICLE 4-ORGANIZERS: 

Name: Melvin Charles Gustafson

Address: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072 USA

Rachel Joy Hansen

Address: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072 USA 

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. 

SIGNED BY: JMC

MAILING ADDRESS: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072

EMAIL FOR OFFICAL NOTICES: tracy@cabaklaw.com

Work Item1220574000022

Original File Number 1220574000022

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

2/26/2021 11:59 PM

/s/ Steve Simon

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Published in the Pine County Courier April 1, 8 2021

