OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C
The Individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles or Organization:
ARTICLE 1-LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: SandRocks LLC
ARTICLE 2-REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:
Name: Melvin Charles Gustafson
Rachel Joy Hansen
Address: 421 Commercial Ave North Sandstone MN 5572 USA
ARTICLE 3- DURATION: PERPETUAL
ARTICLE 4-ORGANIZERS:
Name: Melvin Charles Gustafson
Address: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072 USA
Rachel Joy Hansen
Address: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: 55296 Thomson Road Sandstone MN 55072
EMAIL FOR OFFICAL NOTICES: tracy@cabaklaw.com
Work Item1220574000022
Original File Number 1220574000022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/26/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine County Courier April 1, 8 2021
