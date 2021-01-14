MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the December 1, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication, and the December 3, 2020 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
City of Sandstone Wellhead Protection Plan, Part Two
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting – October 28, 2020
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2020
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
November, 2020 Cash Balance
Fund November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 6,366,268 7,301,820 935,552
Health and Human 1,890,981 2,652,111 761,130
Services Fund
Road and Bridge 3,593,725 2,255,127 (1,338,598)
Fund
CARES Act 0 750,997 750,997
Land Management 2,127,760 2,331,066 203,307
Fund
TOTAL 16,445,846 18,219,099 1,773,253
(inc non-major funds)
Approve the November 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following licenses 2021 Waste Hauler Licenses and authorize Board Chair to sign: Cloquet Sanitary Service; Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs; Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal, Inc; Jones Construction Services; LePage & Sons Inc; Pine Habitation and Supported Employment, Inc (PHASE); Mike’s Sanitation Inc; Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC; Waste Management.
Accept an anonymous $750 donation to be designated as follows: $250/Shop with a Cop program; $250/Benjamin Neel Gun Range; $250/K-9 program.
Approve the 2020 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve an amendment to the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams 2020 Grant. This grant has been amended to allow for funding of $150,000 through December 31, 2021.
Approve Resolution 2020-80 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Jeannette P. Carmichael, $20,250 and Robert Stauffer, $17,450.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Jennifer N. White
Clinical supervision services to adult mental health case managers. The rate is $125 per hour, which is an increase of $5/hour. The annual maximum cost for this service is $6,000. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)
B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2021 Lead County Agreement
TSA licenses therapeutic foster homes in the region; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement as TSA works with multiple agencies but its central office is in Pine City. Most rates have remained unchanged from 2020. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)
C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services
This contract provides for community support program services to eligible adults, and provides client outreach, medication monitoring, assistance in developing independent living skills, crisis assistance, housing support, social support, etc. Services not to exceed $78,000 annually, which is the same amount as 2020. One year contract (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
Approve Resolution 2020-81 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2021.
Acknowledge list of 2020 assessment clerical corrections.
Approve the hiring of the following:
A. Part-time dispatchers Jasmine Ploub and Marcus Hamilton-Gustafson, effective January 14, 2021, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
B. Part-time recycling center attendant James Laposky, effective December 16, 2020, $14.62 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.
C. Jacqueline Ness, Clerk III, effective January 11, 2021, $17.66 per hour, Grade 4.
Public Hearing – Unmanned Aerial System Operations (Drone Aircraft) (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Sheriff Jeff Nelson stated that Minnesota Statute 626.19 requires the County Board provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the Sheriff’s office purchase or use of an unmanned aerial system (drone). No board action is requird. Frandsen’s Bank has donated a drone and drone accessories to the county. Sheriff Nelson addressed the purpose and use of the drone, program coordinator and pilots, prohibited uses, retention/ dissemination of data, and drafting of the departmental drone use policy.
Commissioner Ludwig inquired as to uses and citizen privacy--with/without the necessity of a warrant, discretion of viewing of data, elevation that the drone is able to fly, surveillance usage, and pilots/training to operate the drone.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:24 a.m. and called for public comment. Mark Nisley addressed concerns related to use and citizen privacy, and the public’s ability to review the written policy drafted by the sheriff’s office for drone usage. Ailene Croup addressed concerns regarding costs of operation and maintenance, written policies, uses without a warrant, and audio/visual capabilities of the drone. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:44 a.m.
Public Hearing – Pine County Public Works Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Public Works Director/County Engineer Mark LeBrun explained that to receive federal transportation funds, Pine County is required, under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to perform a self-evaluation of its transportation infrastructure policies, practices and programs and pedestrian circulation/access routes including sidewalks, curb ramps, bicycle/pedestrian trails, etc. located within the county rights of way.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:50 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:51 a.m.
Commissioner Hallan commented on the visually impaired plates at the bottom of ramps at intersections. Public Works Director LeBrun stated that most county buildings are fully compliant, however there are a few items at the highway department building to be addressed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 8, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Administrative Support
i. Approve the promotion of part-time Sheriff ’s secretary Jamey Silva to full-time status, effective January 1, 2021, grade 4, minimum starting wage of $17.66/hour.
B. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer, Grant Crider, effective December 8, 2020 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $20.74/hour.
ii. Approve the promotion of a Corrections Officer to Team Lead Sergeant prior to Sergeant Gray’s February 25, 2021 retirement. This action will allow time for training, facilitate a smooth personnel transition and maintain jail safety. The promotion would be from Correction Officer Grade 7 $20.74/hour to Sergeant Grade 10 $24.70/hour.
C. Administration
i. Approve policy changes and submit the following required documentation to the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the process of moving forward in withdrawing from the Minnesota Merit System on January 1, 2022:
^Update Section 3.4 – Recruitment and Selection Process- Declaration of Policy of Equal Employment Opportunity to add language regarding the filing of complaints
^Add Section 3.19 to establish Personnel Board of Appeals
^Update Section 16.7 – Equal Opportunity, Non-Discrimination & Respectful Workplace to include Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity complaint/grievance process.
^Add Section 36 – Employee Training and Development.
^Add Section 37 – Political Activity (Hatch Act)
^County Board Resolution 2020-86 - Adoption of County Personnel Act
Certification Review Survey
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-82 Establishing the 2021 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $19,935,014. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-83 Adopting the 2021 Pine County Budget with revenues of $46,644,415 and expenditures of $46,759,968. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
BUDGET SUMMARY 2021
DEPT REVENUE
#DEPARTMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES
5 COUNTY BOARD 0 261,628
13 COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500 61,400
20 LAW LIBRARY 29,000 29,000
41 COUNTY 115,000 779,502
AUDITOR-TREASURER
61 MIS 15,000 788,750
62 CENTRAL SERVICES 34,000 34,000
63 TRUTH IN TAXATION 8,000 13,500
72 COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR 500 551,484
74 AQUATIC INVASIVE 123,319 123,319
SPECIES PRO
91 COUNTY ATTORNEY 147,276 1,171,911
92 CONTRACTED
ATTNYS/CONSULT 0 30,000
93 VICTIM SERVICES 70,000 77,541
101 COUNTY RECORDER 306,650 393,896
105 COUNTY ASSESSOR 173,900 656,789
107 PLANNING AND 189,323 283,133
ZONING
111 GOVT BUILDING 192,940 810,076
OPERATIONS
121 VETERANS SERVICES 14,000 172,670
201 COUNTY SHERIFF 1,268,008 4,779,585
204 SHERIFF DISPATCH 0 837,450
205 BOAT & WATER 7,094 7,094
206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT 4,766 4,766
208 ATV GRANT 8,075 8,075
210 GUN PERMITS 45,283 45,283
212 CANINE UNIT 10,000 10,000
214 BENJAMIN NEEL 2,000 2,000
GUN RANGE
227 ENHANCE 911 106,641 106,641
249 MEDICAL EXAMINER 0 62,000
251 COUNTY JAIL 276,000 4,392,312
253 COURT SECURITY 0 187,031
255 PROBATION 288,256 997,236
256 SENTENCE TO SERVE 0 87,641
281 CIVIL DEFENSE 21,615 109,538
392 SCORE RECYCLING 385,034 447,029
501 ECR LIBRARY 0 339,955
502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY 0 25,000
601 SOIL /WATER 19,049 78,388
CONSERVATION
603 COUNTY EXTENTION 0 160,485
604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY 0 10,000
605 ECONOMIC 1,700 0
DEVELOPMENT
613 WATERSHED BOARD 0 9,968
702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING 0 4,500
AUTHOR
801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 15,201,558 323,800
813 MEED-CENTRAL 0 7,450
MN INITIATIVE
TOTAL 19,066,487 19,281,826
DEPT HEALTH AND HUMAN REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# SERVICES
12-420 INCOME 3,241,306 3,312,625
MAINTENANCE
12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES 7,043,438 7,038,869
12-440 CHILDRENS 134,700 134,700
COLLABORATIVE
12-481 NURSING 1,378,495 1,395,609
TOTAL 11,797,939 11,881,803
DEPT HIGHWAY REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
13-310 ADMINISTRATION 0 380,688
13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION 0 6,977,428
13-330 EQUIPMENT 0 2,173,528
13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP 0 1,928,275
13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 12,125,287 665,368
TOTAL 12,125,287 12,125,287
DEPT RESOURCE REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEVELOPMENT
DEPARTMENT
22-703 LAND USE 852,800 852,800
22-705 ROAD FUND 16,306 16,306
GAS TAX
22-707 TIMBER 28,422 28,422
DEVELOPMENT
22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP 28,422 28,422
22-709 PARKS 56,844 56,844
DEVELOP/ACQUISITION
TOTAL 982,794 982,794
DEPT BUILDING FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
38-801 BUILDING FUND 25,000 25,000
DEPT 2015 JAIL BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES
#DEPARTMENT
39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS 1,175,495 1,107,810
DEPT 2012A/2020A CTHSE REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# BONDS DEPARTMENT
40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE 1,022,548 992,071
BONDS
DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDD REVENUES EXPENDITURES
#DEPARTMENT
41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS344,831 321,577
DEPT EQUIPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
43-801 EQUIPMENT 25,000 25,000
DEPT ELECTIONS REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
44-801 ELECTIONS 79,034 16,800
TOTAL ALL FUNDS46,644,415 46,759,968
Establish 2021 Rates for Various Items
A. Establish County Commissioner Compensation/Per Diems/Mileage Reimbursement
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-85 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2020), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage for 2021. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Elected Department Head Salaries for 2021
County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson, $130,987.17 effective January 1, 2021.
C. 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union Non-Elected Employees
1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021
D. Health Insurance County Contribution for Non-Union Employees and Elected Officials
County contribution towards health insurance premiums for non-union employees and elected officials.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve (B) the salary of Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson $130,987.17; (C) the 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for non-union employees at 1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021; and (D) 2021 health insurance contributions, HSA and VEBA contributions for full-time non-union employees and elected officials as follows:
Pine County Enrollment County Premium Annual HSA/VEBA
2021 Health Insurance Contribution Contribution
$1500-80% CMM Single $ 814.75 $0
$1500-80% CMM Family $ 1,711.10 $0
$2150-100% VEBA Single $ 764.50 $1,275
$2150-100% VEBA Family $ 1,498.60 $2,550
$3000-100% HSA Single $ 774.50 $1,155
$3000-100% HSA Family $ 1,711.10 $0
Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-87 establishing per diems of $75 for various citizen board and committees for 2021 (unchanged from 2020). Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreements with Road and Bridge, Unit 1, Public Works Department (Highway Techs) and Road and Bridge Maintenance, Unit 2, Public Works Department (Highway Maintenance), both represented by AFSCME; 2021-2023 Pine County Road and Bridge Supervisory Unit; and 2021-2023 Pine County Attorney’s Confidential Employees (Legal Assistants). Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Luwig to approve Resolution 2020-84 approving purchasing from Mohr Parts and Supplies Inc. for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0 with Commissioenr Mohr abstaining.
The 2021 Regular and Organizational Meeting of the Pine County Board of Commissioners will be held January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
The Special Meeting/Committee of the Whole meeting will be held January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:51 a.m. The next regular/organizational meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
Chair David J. Minke, Administrator
Board of CommissionersClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board's Minutes are available at the County Administrator's Office and the county's website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator's office.
(Published in the Pine County Courier January 14, 2021)
