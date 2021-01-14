MINUTES OF THE 

PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Regular Meeting 

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.

North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota

Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.  

Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19.  On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.  

Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person.  Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.  

The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.

Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room.  Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee.  Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Chair Hallan called for public comment.  There was no public comment.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the December 1, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication, and the December 3, 2020 Truth in Taxation Minutes.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence 

City of Sandstone Wellhead Protection Plan, Part Two

Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting – October 28, 2020

Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2020

Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.   A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

November, 2020 Cash Balance

Fund       November 30, 2019     November 30, 2020       Increase/Decrease

General Fund        6,366,268                 7,301,820                      935,552

Health and Human 1,890,981                 2,652,111                      761,130

Services Fund

Road and Bridge    3,593,725                 2,255,127                 (1,338,598)

Fund 

CARES Act                        0                    750,997                      750,997

Land Management 2,127,760                 2,331,066                      203,307

Fund

TOTAL                16,445,846                18,219,099                   1,773,253

(inc non-major funds)

Approve the November 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.

Approve the following licenses 2021 Waste Hauler Licenses and authorize Board Chair to sign:  Cloquet Sanitary Service; Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs; Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal, Inc; Jones Construction Services; LePage & Sons Inc; Pine Habitation and Supported Employment, Inc (PHASE); Mike’s Sanitation Inc; Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC; Waste Management.

Accept an anonymous $750 donation to be designated as follows:  $250/Shop with a Cop program; $250/Benjamin Neel Gun Range; $250/K-9 program.

Approve the 2020 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves. 

Approve an amendment to the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams 2020 Grant.  This grant has been amended to allow for funding of $150,000 through December 31, 2021. 

Approve Resolution 2020-80 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Jeannette P. Carmichael, $20,250 and Robert Stauffer, $17,450.  

 Approve the following contracts/agreements:

A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Jennifer N. White

Clinical supervision services to adult mental health case managers.  The rate is $125 per hour, which is an increase of $5/hour.  The annual maximum cost for this service is $6,000. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)

B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2021 Lead County Agreement

TSA licenses therapeutic foster homes in the region; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement as TSA works with multiple agencies but its central office is in Pine City. Most rates have remained unchanged from 2020.  One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)  

C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services

This contract provides for community support program services to eligible adults, and provides client outreach, medication monitoring, assistance in developing independent living skills, crisis assistance, housing support, social support, etc.  Services not to exceed $78,000 annually, which is the same amount as 2020.  One year contract (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

Approve Resolution 2020-81 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2021.  

Acknowledge list of 2020 assessment clerical corrections.

Approve the hiring of the following:   

A. Part-time dispatchers Jasmine Ploub and Marcus Hamilton-Gustafson, effective January 14, 2021, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.

B. Part-time recycling center attendant James Laposky, effective December 16, 2020, $14.62 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.

C. Jacqueline Ness, Clerk III, effective January 11, 2021, $17.66 per hour, Grade 4.

Public Hearing – Unmanned Aerial System Operations (Drone Aircraft) (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)

Sheriff Jeff Nelson stated that Minnesota Statute 626.19 requires the County Board  provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the Sheriff’s office purchase or use of an unmanned aerial system (drone).  No board action is requird. Frandsen’s Bank has donated a drone and drone accessories to the county.  Sheriff Nelson addressed the purpose and use of the drone, program coordinator and pilots, prohibited uses, retention/ dissemination of data, and drafting of the departmental drone use policy.

Commissioner Ludwig inquired as to uses and citizen privacy--with/without the necessity of a warrant, discretion of viewing of data, elevation that the drone is able to fly, surveillance usage, and pilots/training to operate the drone. 

Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:24 a.m. and called for public comment.  Mark Nisley addressed concerns related to use and citizen privacy, and the public’s ability to review the written policy drafted by the sheriff’s office for drone usage.  Ailene Croup addressed concerns regarding costs of operation and maintenance, written policies, uses without a warrant, and audio/visual capabilities of the drone.  There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:44 a.m.  

Public Hearing – Pine County Public Works Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)

Public Works Director/County Engineer Mark LeBrun explained that to receive federal transportation funds, Pine County is required, under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to perform a self-evaluation of its transportation infrastructure policies, practices and programs and pedestrian circulation/access routes including sidewalks, curb ramps, bicycle/pedestrian trails, etc. located within the county rights of way. 

Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:50 a.m. and called for public comment.  There being no public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:51 a.m.

Commissioner Hallan commented on the visually impaired plates at the bottom of ramps at intersections.  Public Works Director LeBrun stated that most county buildings are fully compliant, however there are a few items at the highway department building to be addressed.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Personnel Committee Report 

Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 8, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting.  The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:

A. Sheriff’s Office – Administrative Support

i. Approve the promotion of part-time Sheriff ’s secretary Jamey Silva to full-time status, effective January 1, 2021, grade 4, minimum starting wage of $17.66/hour.

B. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections

i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer, Grant Crider, effective December 8, 2020 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.  The position is a Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $20.74/hour.

ii. Approve the promotion of a Corrections Officer to Team Lead Sergeant prior to Sergeant Gray’s February 25, 2021 retirement. This action will allow time for training, facilitate a smooth personnel transition and maintain jail safety. The promotion would be from Correction Officer Grade 7 $20.74/hour to Sergeant Grade 10 $24.70/hour.  

C. Administration

i. Approve policy changes and submit the following required documentation to the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the process of moving forward in withdrawing from the Minnesota Merit System on January 1, 2022:  

^Update Section 3.4 – Recruitment and Selection Process- Declaration of Policy of Equal Employment Opportunity to add language regarding the filing of complaints

^Add Section 3.19 to establish Personnel Board of Appeals

^Update Section 16.7 – Equal Opportunity, Non-Discrimination & Respectful Workplace to include Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity complaint/grievance process.

^Add Section 36 – Employee Training and Development.

^Add Section 37 – Political Activity (Hatch Act)

^County Board Resolution 2020-86 - Adoption of County Personnel Act

Certification Review Survey   

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-82 Establishing the 2021 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $19,935,014.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.   Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-83 Adopting the 2021 Pine County Budget with revenues of $46,644,415 and expenditures of $46,759,968.  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

                   BUDGET SUMMARY 2021

DEPT          REVENUE

#DEPARTMENT     REVENUES        EXPENDITURES

5     COUNTY BOARD                     0                     261,628

13   COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500                       61,400

20   LAW LIBRARY                 29,000                        29,000

41   COUNTY                        115,000                      779,502

       AUDITOR-TREASURER

61   MIS                                  15,000                     788,750

62   CENTRAL SERVICES       34,000                       34,000

63   TRUTH IN TAXATION         8,000                       13,500

72   COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR   500                      551,484

74   AQUATIC INVASIVE        123,319                      123,319

      SPECIES PRO

91  COUNTY ATTORNEY      147,276                    1,171,911

92  CONTRACTED 

      ATTNYS/CONSULT                   0                        30,000

93  VICTIM SERVICES            70,000                        77,541

101 COUNTY RECORDER    306,650                      393,896

105 COUNTY ASSESSOR     173,900                      656,789

107 PLANNING AND             189,323                      283,133

      ZONING

111 GOVT BUILDING            192,940                      810,076

      OPERATIONS

121 VETERANS SERVICES    14,000                      172,670

201 COUNTY SHERIFF      1,268,008                   4,779,585

204 SHERIFF DISPATCH                0                      837,450

205 BOAT & WATER                 7,094                         7,094

206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT      4,766                         4,766

208 ATV GRANT                       8,075                         8,075

210 GUN PERMITS                 45,283                       45,283

212 CANINE UNIT                   10,000                       10,000

214 BENJAMIN NEEL                2,000                         2,000

      GUN RANGE

227 ENHANCE 911                106,641                      106,641

249 MEDICAL EXAMINER                0                       62,000

251 COUNTY JAIL                 276,000                   4,392,312

253 COURT SECURITY                   0                      187,031

255 PROBATION                   288,256                      997,236

256 SENTENCE TO SERVE             0                        87,641

281 CIVIL DEFENSE                21,615                     109,538

392 SCORE RECYCLING       385,034                     447,029

501 ECR LIBRARY                           0                     339,955

502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY              0                       25,000

601 SOIL /WATER                    19,049                       78,388

      CONSERVATION

603 COUNTY EXTENTION                0                     160,485

604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY           0                      10,000

605 ECONOMIC                         1,700                              0

      DEVELOPMENT

613 WATERSHED BOARD                 0                        9,968

702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING           0                        4,500

      AUTHOR

801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 15,201,558                     323,800

813 MEED-CENTRAL                        0                         7,450

      MN INITIATIVE

      TOTAL                          19,066,487                 19,281,826

DEPT   HEALTH AND HUMAN    REVENUES   EXPENDITURES

   #             SERVICES

12-420 INCOME                          3,241,306            3,312,625

           MAINTENANCE

12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES         7,043,438             7,038,869

12-440 CHILDRENS                      134,700                134,700

           COLLABORATIVE

12-481 NURSING                       1,378,495             1,395,609

    TOTAL                           11,797,939           11,881,803

DEPT          HIGHWAY           REVENUES       EXPENDITURES

   #         DEPARTMENT

13-310 ADMINISTRATION                   0                   380,688

13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION          0                6,977,428

13-330 EQUIPMENT                           0                2,173,528

13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP                 0                1,928,275

13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 12,125,287                665,368

    TOTAL                          12,125,287           12,125,287

DEPT   RESOURCE             REVENUES         EXPENDITURES

   #      DEVELOPMENT

           DEPARTMENT

22-703 LAND USE                   852,800                 852,800

22-705 ROAD FUND                  16,306                  16,306

          GAS TAX

22-707 TIMBER                         28,422                  28,422

           DEVELOPMENT

22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP         28,422                  28,422

22-709 PARKS                          56,844                   56,844

           DEVELOP/ACQUISITION

    TOTAL                          982,794                 982,794

DEPT BUILDING FUND        REVENUES        EXPENDITURES

   #      DEPARTMENT

38-801 BUILDING FUND             25,000          25,000

DEPT 2015 JAIL BONDS        REVENUES       EXPENDITURES

   #DEPARTMENT

39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS      1,175,495       1,107,810

DEPT 2012A/2020A CTHSE     REVENUES     EXPENDITURES

   #      BONDS DEPARTMENT

40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE   1,022,548          992,071

           BONDS

DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDD  REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

   #DEPARTMENT

41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS344,831         321,577

DEPT      EQUIPMENT              REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

   #         DEPARTMENT

43-801 EQUIPMENT                  25,000           25,000

DEPT     ELECTIONS              REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

  #        DEPARTMENT

44-801    ELECTIONS     79,034           16,800

TOTAL ALL FUNDS46,644,415         46,759,968

Establish 2021 Rates for Various Items

A. Establish County Commissioner Compensation/Per Diems/Mileage Reimbursement

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-85 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2020), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage for 2021.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

B. Elected Department Head Salaries for 2021

County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson, $130,987.17 effective January 1, 2021.

C. 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union Non-Elected Employees 

1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021

D. Health Insurance County Contribution for Non-Union Employees and Elected Officials

County contribution towards health insurance premiums for non-union employees and elected officials.

Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve (B) the salary of Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson $130,987.17; (C) the 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for non-union employees at 1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021; and (D) 2021 health insurance contributions, HSA and VEBA contributions for full-time non-union employees and elected officials as follows:

     Pine County            Enrollment    County Premium   Annual HSA/VEBA 

2021 Health Insurance                          Contribution         Contribution

$1500-80% CMM          Single             $     814.75                  $0

$1500-80% CMM         Family              $  1,711.10                  $0

$2150-100% VEBA       Single             $     764.50            $1,275

$2150-100% VEBA      Family              $  1,498.60            $2,550

$3000-100% HSA        Single              $     774.50            $1,155

$3000-100% HSA       Family               $  1,711.10                  $0

Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-87 establishing per diems of $75 for various citizen board and committees for 2021 (unchanged from 2020).  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreements with Road and Bridge, Unit 1, Public Works Department (Highway Techs) and Road and Bridge Maintenance, Unit 2, Public Works Department (Highway Maintenance), both represented by AFSCME; 2021-2023 Pine County Road and Bridge Supervisory Unit; and 2021-2023 Pine County Attorney’s Confidential Employees (Legal Assistants).  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Luwig to approve Resolution 2020-84 approving purchasing from Mohr Parts and Supplies Inc. for 2021.  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 4-0 with Commissioenr Mohr abstaining.

The 2021 Regular and Organizational Meeting of the Pine County Board of Commissioners will be held January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota. 

The Special Meeting/Committee of the Whole meeting will be held January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone.  

With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:51 a.m. The next regular/organizational meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.

Chair  David J. Minke, Administrator

Board of CommissionersClerk to County Board of Commissioners

The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us).  Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.

(Published in the Pine County Courier January 14, 2021)

