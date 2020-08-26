SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the July 21, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Directors regular meeting Minutes – May 27, 2020 and June 24, 2020
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – July 2020
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approval of the following:
A. Application to Repurchase
Resolution 2020-52 authorizing Ginger Jensen, the daughter of the deceased former owner Sandra Pederson, to repurchase the property at 9002 Royal Ave., Sturgeon Lake (PID 46.5028.000) on a 10-year repurchase contract. The property will be placed in the ownership of Sandra Pederson as no probate proceedings have taken place.
B. Liquor License On/Off Sale Sundays
Wild Horse Tavern (Kerrick Township); Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill, Inc. (Windemere Township); Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub LLC (Pokegama Township); Wings North Inc. (Pokegama Township); Vannelli’s Landing Inc. (Pokegama Township); Nemadji Enterprises Inc. (Nickerson Township); Country Side Campground LLC (Sandstone Township); Rocking K Lazy E (Banning Lounge)/(Finlayson Township); Rocking K Lazy (Banning Off Sale)/(Finlayson Township); West Beroun Liquor LLC (Pokegama Township); Bear Creek Tavern (Arlone Township); Moose Lake Golf Club (Windemere Township); Pine City Country Club Inc. (Pine City Township); Badlands Entertainment LLC (DBA Maverick’s) (Chengwatana Township); Beroun Crossing Country Store (Pokegama Township).
Accept a $1,000 donation from David Ubl obo Slim’s Service of Hinckley and designate to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.
Approve the 2020 Minnesota Prison Doulas Project contract. A maximum of $15,000 will be spent annually.
Approve attendance by Appraiser Molly Benoit to attend the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices course. Total cost: approx. $517.
Approve attendance by Appraiser Kim Kylander to attend the Mass Appraisal Basics course. Total cost: approx. $727.
Tax-Forfeit Land Sale Public Hearing – Opposed by Wilma Township (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practical)
Parcels Being Opposed are:
53 acres in Section 18 – identified as Parcels 32.0151.000 and 32.0150.001
160 acres in Section 9 – identified as Parcel 32.0070.000
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated February 18, 2020 the county board approved Resolution 2020-10 classifying a number of tax-forfeit properties as non-conservation and the intent to sell the parcels. This resolution was forwarded to local units of government for their review; Wilma Township opposes the sale of the three parcels that are located within their jurisdiction. In the case of opposition, MS 282.01 requires the county board to hold a public hearing to solicit comments and recommendations about the pending classification or reclassification of the tax-forfeit land.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:29 a.m. and called for public comment.
Wilma Township Supervisor Michael McCullen spoke in opposition of the sale of these public parcels as the township would like to see these lands kept for future public use. McCullen also commented that Parcel 32.0070.000 is landlocked and creating access to this parcel could be cumbersome. With there being no further comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:33 a.m.
Land Commissioner Greg Beck was present and answered further questions from the board.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to reaffirm Pine County Resolution 2020-10 authorizing the classification of non-conservation and intent to sell listed parcels. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-1, Commissioner Chaffee opposed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve of Resolution 2020-53 authorizing the sealed bid land auction to adjoining property owners, the parcels to be sold, the appraised values and the sale terms and conditions. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair
Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve of Resolution 2020-54 authorizing the public land auction, the parcels to be sold, the appraised values and the terms and conditions. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, District 3-Commissioner Chaffee was unavailable due to technological difficulties.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-55 approving the ARMER Equipment grant in the amount of $9,391.50. This grant requires a 50% match. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to provide a letter in support for Mille Lacs Corporate Venture’s grant application to fund a broadband feasibility study for the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-51 identifying deficient bridges in the county. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the summary conclusions of the July 21, 2020 performance evaluation of County Administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule the following Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget Committee) meetings for August 25, 2020, August 31, 2020 and September 9, 2020, all to commence at 9:00 a.m. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0. The meetings will be conducted via electronic means.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:43 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
