Minutes of
Truth in Taxation Hearing
Thursday, December 3, 2020, 6:00 p.m.,
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder was present via electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Commissioner Mikrot moved to approve the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 4-Commissioner Mikrot/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Chaffee/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Administrator Minke gave a powerpoint presentation discussing the 2021 Pine County budget and property tax levy. Administrator Minke stated the total proposed tax levy is $19,935,014, which is an increase of 3% over the 2020 property tax levy. The total proposed county budget for 2021 is $46,739,013.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Pine County resident Ailene Croup inquired as to how the cash out of funds from the refunding of courthouse bonds and the remaining CARES Act funds would be used by the county to reduce the levy. Pine County resident Mark Nisley commented on the increase in property tax valuations and proposed levy. Pine County resident Don Bankey commented on property tax valuations and the county jail. Pine County resident Mark Johnson inquired if the county, due to a decrease in the retail economy and less sales tax received, would be supplementing the loss in sales tax with an increase in property taxes.
The budget and levy will be presented at the December 15, 2020 county board meeting for approval.
With no further discussion, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 6:47 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioner
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 24, 2020)
