MINUTES OF
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
Thursday, December 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m.,
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, via Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Commissioner Lovgren moved to approve the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Administrator Minke gave a powerpoint presentation discussing the 2022 Pine County budget and property tax levy. Administrator Minke stated the total proposed tax levy is $20,652,675, which is an increase of 3.6% over the 2021 property tax levy.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Pokegama Township resident Mark Olson commented on the increase in property tax valuations. No other public were present in person or via video.
The budget and levy will be presented at the December 21, 2021 county board meeting for approval.
With no further discussion, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 7:52 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
