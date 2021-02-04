CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
MN DOT HIGHWAY 123 SANDSTONE PROJECT
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the City Hall, located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone MN, to conduct a public hearing on the proposed MN DOT Highway 123 Sandstone Project. More information on the project can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy123-sandstone
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, some or all of the Council Members may be participating via Zoom Video Conference. Members of the public may participate in the meeting via telephone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the Meeting ID 820 0231 4575 and the Passcode 690014; or via Zoom Video Conference using the following link
us/j/82002314575?pwd=
ZUNrK210VTZHMUxuZ21
CaTJwL3JEdz09
If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the City Council, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the City Council at the public hearing.
Dated January 28, 2021
/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier February 4, 11, 202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.