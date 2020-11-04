NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP
NOTICE BOARD OF
SUPERVISORS
REGULAR MEETING
New Dosey Township Notice
Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting has been changed to Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. to observe the Federal Holiday on Wednesday.
Tammy Miritello
Clerk - New Dosey Township
Published in the Hinckley News on November 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.