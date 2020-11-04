NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP

NOTICE BOARD OF

 SUPERVISORS 

REGULAR MEETING

New Dosey Township Notice

Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting has been changed to Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. to observe the Federal Holiday on Wednesday.

Tammy Miritello

Clerk - New Dosey Township

Published in the Hinckley News on November 5, 2020

