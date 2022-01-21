NON-REMOVABLE MILLE LACS BAND OF OJIBWE INDIANS
DISTRICT OF NAY-AH-SHING IN THE COURT OF CENTRAL JURISDICTION
Court File No.: 2021-PR-0004
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Myra Joy Benjamin, Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for formal probate of the Decedent’s estate has been filed with the Mille Lacs Band District Court. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Court has informally appointed Nakota Benjamin and Lucy Almer. Nakota Benjamin, whose address is 2511 Giizhik Circle, Hinckley Minnesota, 55037. Lucy Almer, who reports being ‘homeless’, does not have an address to provide. Nakota Benjamin and Lucy Almer as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn.Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator with four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 11, 2021 A
District Court Judge Court of Central Jurisdiction
Attomey for Petitioner
Peter Nickitas (212313)
Band Member Legal Aid
43408 Oodena Drive
Onamia, MN 56359
(320) 532-7798
Peter.nickitas@millelacsband.com
Published in the Hinckley News January 20, 27, 2022
