NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $126,326.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason L Isaacson and Jodi L Isaacson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lake State Federal Credit Union, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 28, 2013 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-506934
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Towne Mortgage Company
Dated: June 3, 2022
Recorded: June 3, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A570039
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100574511300000494
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lake State Federal Credit Union
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCU Mortgage
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 24726 Nurses Rd, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 30.0618.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the North 660 feet of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 32, Township 42, Range 20, lying West of the East 660 feet thereof. Subject to Cartway recorded as Document #352955.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $119,153.68
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2023, or the next business day if March 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 28, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Towne Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 051367-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,191.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Charles R. Magnuson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Cole Taylor Bank TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100880800010396915 SERVICER: Fifth Third Bank LENDER: Cole Taylor Bank, an Illinois Chartered Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on January 8, 2014, as Document No. 512590. ASSIGNED TO: Fifth Third Bank, National Association by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/25/2022 and recorded on 05/09/2022 as Document No. A569561. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the center of Section 35, Township 45, Range 18, and running East 2 rods along the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section; thence South at right angles 2 rods to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 20 rods on a line parallel with and 2 rods East of the quarter line between the Southeast 1/4 and Southwest 1/4 of said Section 35; thence running East at angles a distance of 16 rods; thence North at right angles a distance of 20 rods; thence West at right angles a distance of 16 rods to place of beginning; said tract containing 2 acres and all being within the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Also an easement for right-of-way for road purposes on a strip of land 2 rods wide along the South side of the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section 35, starting at the center of the Section and running East, a distance of 40 rods. The Northwest corner of said strip being the center of Section 35.PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5374 OAK LN, KERRICK, MN 55756 PROPERTY I.D: 41.0037.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Six Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-Six and 19/100 ($106,656.19) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 29, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, or the next business day if March 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 11, 2022 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00146-1 A-4756268 08/11/2022, 08/18/2022, 08/25/2022, 09/01/2022, 09/08/2022, 09/15/2022
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 18, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Myhre, single
MORTGAGEE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 18, 2004, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 430792, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 20, 2017 as Document Number A534428
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiFinancial Mortgage Company, LLC; thereafter assigned to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Royal River Woods
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5134 Royal River Rd, Braham, MN 55006
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 295113000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $20,632.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 20, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 22, 2022
US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-64
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Ancillary
In Re: Estate of Bruce D. Koecher,
a/k/a Bruce David Koecher,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kevin E. Koecher, whose address is 1552 Net Lake Road, Holyoke MN 55749, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.03-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 25, 2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN #114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,285.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James L Erickson, an unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517532
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Dated: November 7, 2014
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517533
Re-recorded Assignment of Mortgage:
Assignor: Northview Bank
Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS)
Dated: February 5, 2015
Recorded: February 10, 2015
Document No.: A-518965
Ref. Doc. No.: A-517532
*Re-recorded Assignment A-517533 to add the reference number
And assigned to: Origin Bank
Dated: July 12, 2022
Recorded: July 25, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A571100
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Northview Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Origin Bank
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 6312 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN 55704
Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.5012.000; 34.5011.001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 57.5 feet of Lot 8 and the North 12.5 feet of Lot 9, of Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov) and the North 5.00 feet of the South 62.5 feet of Lot 8, Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov), Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $74,454.13
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2023, or the next business day if April 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: September 2, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Origin Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050930-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 25, 2012, executed by Rodney C. Sycks, a single person, as mortgagor(s), to Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Forty Four Thousand Four Hundred ($44,400.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on August 10, 2012, as Document. No. A-502453; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Eighteen Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Five and 11/100 ($18,995.11) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 4, Block 166, Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AND
The North Twelve (12) feet of Lot Five (5), Block One Hundred Sixty-six (166), Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
Property address: 406 Dunn Avenue South, Hinckley, MN 55037
Parcel I.D. #: 40.5293.000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on November 10, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his heirs or assigns, within twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2023, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: September 7, 2022
Woodlands National Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
June 13, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Handon, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Rob Prater, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, Sarah Beckrich Transportation, Erich Richter HFEA Rep, Alaina Williams, Gabe Cessna Town and Country Insurance.
Agenda
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hickle to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Insurance Presentation
Gabe Cessna from Town and Country was present to go over annual insurance renewal.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Ubl to approve the insurance proposal. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
May 2022 board meeting minutes
B. Bank Accounts- May 31 2022 - Will be provided at the Special Meeting
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
C. Employment-
Valerie Kunze, ELC Teacher, MA step 8, $55,965, additional $3000 6th assignment stipend for the 2022 - 2023 school year, replaces Brad Jensen.
Amanda Murphy, ½ Science Fair Coordinator, $655.50.
Sarah Couch, HES grade 3, BA step 4 $45,428, replaces Beth Erickson.
Alison Mans, HES grade 3, MA step 2 $47,057, replaces Jill Hopkins (Jill replacing Leann Lymburner).
Ellen Lundberg, Speech Language Pathologist MA + 30, step Career Increment 28 $82,663 and $2,000 bonus, filling open position.
Employment adjustment, Heidi Mans, from Para-professional to Speech and Language Pathology Assistant. Range IX, Step 6 $24.15 per hour, 8 hours per day, 182 days per year.
Employment adjustment, Brandon Greenwaldt from Varsity Golf Coach, step 1, ($4,707 after retro is $4,968) to co-head coach, $4,182.
Employment adjustment, Jonathan Horbacz from Asst/Jr. High Golf Coach, step 1, ($3,246 after retro is $3,396) to co-head coach, $4,182.
Brendan Lange, Summer Band Director, step 1 - $5,499.
Employment adjustment- Bridget Knudson JH Softball Coach from step 1 to step 3- $1689 to $2037
Employment adjustment- Sam Favour JH Baseball Coach from step 1 to step 3- $1689 to $2037
Joel Hogberg, Employment Adjustment from HFHS Math Teacher to Teacher on Special Assignment Instructional Coach. Rights to return after grant expiration. All pay and benefits remain the same.
Hannah Baker, HS English Teacher, BA Step 1, $44,448, replaces Amanda Sleen.
Hunter Sanford, HES Grade 3 Teacher, BA Step 1, $44,448, replaces Jessica Nelson. Contingent upon licensure being in effect at the beginning of the school year.
Alyssa Richter ITV site coordinator stipend $275.
Molly Sarbacker Hiring Letter
Bruce Beckman Hiring Letter
Amanda Murphy - PROM Committee (Junior Class Advisor - Assistant), $278. Replaces Brooke Anderson. Effective for 2022-23 school year.
Alyssa Richter - PROM Committee (Junior Class Advisor - Assistant), $278. Replaces Lisa Hodena. Effective for 2022-23 school year.
Christeva Perrotti - employment adjustment from ELC Para to ELC Smart Mentor, Lane IX Step 7, $24.82 (doesn’t include new staff agreement raise). Effective September 6, 2022. 172 student days and 3 staff development days.
Mallory Greenwaldt, Varsity Volleyball Coach, step 1, $5,067.
Summer custodial workers: Jacob France $13 (4 years experience), Dylan Googan $11.50 (2 years experience), Lucas Kreft $11.50 (2 years experience), Garrat Hosna $11 (1 year experience), Clay Fritz $11 (1 year as a board washer), Harrison Kreft $10.33 (New hire), Daniel Bonn $10.33 (New hire).
Erich Richter, Yearbook Advisor, Step 3, $3,260 replaces Anna Gamst.
Elsa Kohl - Concessions Coordinator, replaces Lisa Hodena, $971.
Katie Hartl - Jr/Sr Class Trip Advisor, replaces Annie France, $536.
Vonda Beckman, move from Range VIII to Range IX Payroll Clerk as part of District office shift. Effective June 1, 2022.
D. Resignations-
Anna Gamst, Instructional Coach. Effective June 6, 2022.
Jessica Nelson, HES Teacher. Effective June 6, 2022.
Beth Erickson, HES Teacher. Effective June 6, 2022.
Kyle Groh, HES Teacher. Effective June 6, 2022.
Jade Hansen, HFHS Cheerleading Advisor. Effective May 14, 2022.
Brooke Anderson, HFHS Teacher. Effective June 6, 2022.
Leisa Knauff, Media and Technology Director. Effective June 3, 2022.
Lisa Hodena, Concessions Coordinator and Prom Advisor only.
Howard Hodena, HFHS Para and Combo assistant track coach. Effective June 3, 2022.
Kain Furey, HFHS Para-professional. Effective June 3, 2022.
Erich Richter, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach and Senior Class Advisor. Effective June 6, 2022.
April Legatt, Choir Teacher, effective June 6, 2022. (Contract expiration and non-renewal).
Jennifer Maday, Special Education Teacher, effective June 6, 2022. (Contract expiration and non-renewal).
E. Summer Layoffs- This is done annually so they can continue to receive a full
year of service credit under the M.S. 353 Public Employees Retirement Act. JAN
Aritt, Mary |Groen-Ramirez, Angelina | Linden, Bonnie
Armstrong, Donna | Gustafson, Laura | Linder, Hollie
Bjerke, Hannah | Hamalainen, Lexi | Lovgren, Jerry
Blegen, Harry | Hempeys, Shannon | Madison, Helen
Bostrom, Carol | Hanson, Gary | Mans, Jessie
Boyd, Connie | Hanson, Ron | Mans, Heidi
Boylan, Sue | Hartl, Mandy | Mans, Kari
Bradshaw, Dennis | Hoffman-Larson,Russell |Mans, Nikki
Colton, Mickey | Irizarri, Alex | Maser, Doug
Davis, Ryan | Jean, Heidi | McDowell, Hannah
Fischer, Kalley | Jensen, Carrie | Mettling, Toni
Fish, Sharon | Lande, Raechel | O’Donovan, Pat
Frye, Dodie | Klein, Staci | Okerstrom, McKenzie
Fulweiler, Tori | Knudson, Bridget | Olander, Jennifer
Geiger, Suzie | Kosbab, Dawn | Pardun, LaFern
Gimpl, George | Kroschel, Kerry Joy | Perrotti, Christeva
Graber, Scott | Larson, Kristina | Pettite, Alexis
Greenwalt, Mallory | Leppanen, Nathan
Merrill Currie- added to summer layoffs
F. Schools for Equity in Education- Renewal of Membership in SEE for 2022- 23. The base fee is $2,264. This is a valuable organization that benefits our students through equity advocacy. This is built into the regular budget.
G. Identified Official with Authority (IOWA)- Minnesota Department of Education requires one person in each district to be named the person with authority to grant access to certain data to staff within the district. As per our standard practice, this is Superintendent. For 2022- 23 School year IoWA for ISD #2165 is Brian Masterson, Superintendent.
H. Probationary Teachers Renewed as Continuing Contract Status (tenured) for 2022 - 23
Goggins, Jamie
Marks, Amanda
Larson, Hailey
Horbacz, Jonathan
Murphy, Amanda
LeTourneau, William
Jibben, Shawnda
Redfield, Ryan
Schiller, Nate
Kohl, Elsa
Sauter, Seth
I. Leave of Absence-
Siiri Foeller, Maternity Leave, August 29, 2022 until October 26, 2022.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Ubl to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
7. Bills- June 2022 Board Bills
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve the insurance proposal. Motion passed. 7 - 0
8. Reports
A. Superintendent’s report
B. High School Principal’s Report
Student Handbook and Substitute Handbook
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hanson to approve the high school and substitute handbooks. Motion passed.6 - 1 Hickle opposed
Faculty Handbook - will be brought discussed at Special Meeting June 20th
C. Elementary Principal’s Report
D. Transportation Report: Pulled activity route from the budget as no other schools offer it.
E. Board Committees
Facilities: SCRED new budget process.
ICS - cost of locker room
Day care estimates
Negotiations
Communication/retention
9. Communications
10. Budget Calendar Update & Unfinished Business-
A. Moved to special meeting on June 20th at 6:30 PM
B. Special meeting-
Recommend Special meeting on June 20th, at 6:30 PM to finalize the 2022- 23 School year budget.
11. New Business
A. Jaguar Pride-
Erich Richter for hosting the annual Great River Conference Art Show.
Kelsey Odendahl and the Reading Corp Tutors Sue Ryan, Vicki Kroschel, Amy Odegard and Jean Honer. Overall, they had 97.2% of the students EXCEED the target growth from week to week! Tremendous work everyone!
Finlayson-Giese Lions Club for donating $10,000 for future playground equipment at FES.
Makayla Ammerman for qualifying for state in golf.
Jacob Grice, Griffin Steil, Jordan Masterson, Mac Storlie, and Lane VonReuden for All Conference in the Great River Conference for baseball.
Randy Skaff for All Conference Honorable Mention in the Great River Conference for baseball.
The 2022 Senior Parent Group consisting of Jenelle Kingbird, Margaret Churchill, Mandy Hartl, Shelly Skaff, Michelle Parsons, Kari Matson, Shannon Degerstrom, and Sarah Beckrich for organizing and running the Jr/Sr Grad Lock-In Party.
Shelly Skaff for the awesome decorations for the stage at HFHS graduation.
Griffin Stiel, Mac Storlie, Jacob Grice and Randy Skaff were selected to the “All Section 5A” baseball team.
Jacob Grice was also selected to the MN “All State” Academic Team.
Angela Grochowski and Rob Schoenrock for the extra work on the window coverings for FES.
Rob Prater for his 16 years of dedication to the Hinckley-Finlayson School District.
B. Board Education- Terminology and Acronyms
C. Policy review -
Head Lice Policy- #524. This policy has undergone extensive review and adjustment by our School Nurse, Maria Bernhardt. This policy has been updated to reflect current guidelines from MDH regarding the management of head lice in school. Other school districts policies were also referenced to support the updates to this policy. This policy has been reviewed with HES/FES and HFHS principals.
D. Bid Committee Recommendation-
The bid committee (Leo Irlbeck & Jodi Storlie) recommends accepting the following:
1. Bakery- One bid was presented-
Pan O Gold (current vendor) presented $8,666
Staff reports high satisfaction with Pan O Gold - Recommended
2. Garbage- one bid was presented
Matt’s Sanitation (current vendor) presented $12,092.88 for the year- Staff reports high satisfaction with Matt’s. Recommended
Motion by Hickle, second by Irlbeck to approve the garbage and bakery bids. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Recommendation to superintendent to get more information on diesel and milk bids.
3. Diesel- two bids were presented
Kurt’s Cenex (current vendor) presented the price on a fleet card with volume discount. Up to $0.05 cent per gallon, tax exempt built into the fleet card. Diesel @ pump price. Unleaded @ pump price.
Slim’s Service BP presented price on fleet card with volume discount. Up to $0.06 cent per gallon, tax free up front. Savings could be $1400 per month. Savings is based on this year. Discount month - month.
Committee further directs the Superintendent and Transportation department to investigate purchasing (or leasing) our own tanks for unleaded and diesel fuel. Noting that the importance of supporting the local economy is a factor in decision making, the committee wishes to pursue this cautiously.
4. Dairy- two bids were presented
Beverage Solutions price of $39,339 by volume (26% increase)
Prairie Farm price of $67,099.30 by volume
Both bids were rejected for further research and consideration.
5. Reminder- we do bid for other items on the budget (desks, tables, books, etc) through Vonda Beckman in the spring and summer. We also bid snow removal and other services in the fall. Bid committee is supported by Superintendent, Transportation Supervisor, Head Cook, District office administrative assistant and Head of Maintenance in gathering data on vendors, costs, etc.
Snow plow bids come in the fall.
E. Long Term Facilities Maintenance levy/revenue-
Recommend approving the resolution for LTFM funding for FY 24. This will allow levy and aid to plan for the care of our facilities. This has been our past practice since LTFM funding was created in 2012.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve the LTFM levy. Motion passed. 7 - 0
F. Long Term Facilities Maintenance levy/revenue for St. Croix River Education District-
Recommend approving the Resolution for LTFM funding for 2022- 23 for SCRED. This will allow levy and aid to plan for the care of SCRED facilities. This is a new option for funding the long term future of SCRED owned facilities. This will allow our district to use focus funds for maintenance rather than general fund dollars. This includes state aid and local property tax dollars. The exact tax impact will be known by December when the board can make a final decision as to whether or not we will use the local levy authority.
SCRED LTFM Expenditures spreadsheet
SCRED LTFM Revenue Spreadsheet
Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Application for LTFM Revenue Statement of Assurances
Motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to approve the $15,000 SCRED LTFM levy. Motion passed. 7 - 0
G. Minnesota State High School League Resolution-
Recommend approval of 2022- 23 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State
High School League.
Motion by Ubl, second by Skaff to accept the resolution for MSHL membership. Motion passed. 7 - 0
H. MSBA workshop-
Recommend work sessions to go over new Superintendent and School Board roles, responsibilities, and mutual expectations. Board members will bring available dates to the next board meeting, then an MSBA workshop will be scheduled.
I. Support Staff Negotiations 2022 - 2024 Pay Schedule
Pay Schedule A Link has been recommended by the support staff negotiations committee. Features of the new agreement include 3% pay raise for all positions.
Pay changes go into effect on July 1, 2022. The handbook will be presented with updates in July or August.
Motion by Skaff, second by Ubl to approve the support staff compensation 2022-2024. Motion passed. 7 - 0
With no further business to discuss the board adjourned at 8:05 PM
Motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to approve adjourning the meeting. Motion passed. 7 - 0
HInckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
hinckley-finlayson public schools
official meeting munites
I.S.D. 2165
May 9, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Cleck David Ubl, Director Heather Handon, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Rob Prater, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, Community Ed Director Becky Maki, Curriculum Director Jonathan Horbacz, Newspaper Jennifer Yocum-Stans, Incoming Principal Kim Henke, Rick Caza and driver George Himpl.
Agenda
Motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion carried 7-0.
Open Forum
Rick Caza, would like to Name Westside Softball Fields after Rod Sycks.
Consent Agenda the consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request for any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes April 2022 Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts-April 2022
Total District Funds 4/30/2021
$4,431,607.18
Total District Funds w/o Bonds
$4,008,465.37
Compares to May 2021
Total District Funds 4/30/2021
$4,789,359.99
Total District Funds w/o Bonds
$4,280,624.72
C. Employment
1. Sandra Shroeder, VPK para at HES, replacing Nikki Mans, 6.75 hours per day, effective April 25, 2022. Range IV, Step 0, $16.30. Hiring Letter
2. Jeff Tyson, HFHS Life Science and ADSIS Teacher, BA + 30, Step 3 $47,269 (replacing Katie Hagen).
3. Logan McLouth, HFHS Earch Science and Physical Sciense Teacher, MA, Step 1 $46,944 (new position) and 1/2 Science Fair Coordination $655.50.
4. Kimberly Henke, HFHS Principal, Annual Salary $90,000 (replacing Brian Masterson)
5. Wesley Sorum, HFHS Choir Teacher, BA, Step 1 $44,448 (replacing April Legatt)
6. Employment adjustment, Kirsten Schneider, from Varsity Volleyball Coach to C-Team Volleyball Coach. New compensation $4,326 (replacing Katie Hagen)
D. Resignations-
1. Annie France, Senior Trip Advisor position * only this position.
E. Leave of Absence
1. Donna Armstrong, Cook’s Assistant, FMLA, April 11, 2022 through June 3, 2022.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed 7-0.
Bills-May 2022 Bills
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7-0.
Reports
Superintendent Rob Prater reports on Activity Bus Ridership, upcming meetings, end of year breakfast, senior awards banquet, late lunch payments and athletics coaching update.
High School Principal Brain Masterson, gave updates on hiring, schedule for students, senior dates, thank you to HS student board members, 7th grade, kindergarten graduation, summer band and his upcoming schedule.
Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard shared hiring updates, HES Staffing Line Up, Kindergarten back to school, elementary classroom layout, 7th grade orientation, kindergarten graduation, end of the year activities and her scheduled dates in May/Early June/
Community Education Director Becky Maki gave updates on Class Review, Updates on drop in and Play and Father Daughter Dance and New Business: Family Fun Night 5/21/22, Senior Dinner 5/11/22 & Summer Rec.
Counseling/Special Services as reported in written report.
Professional Development/Curriculum Johnathan Horbacz report on Curriculum and AMPLIFY, new books in Chemistry and CPM training. Professional Development Check and Connect Training in August , Active Shooter Training support on MTSS processes, Math, Reading and behavior.
Committee notes as posted in the Agenda
Communications
Rod Sycks family
Budget Discussion/Unfinished Business
A. Spending Report
Total Expenses through 4/30 were $12,635,604.84 or 78.09% of the revised budget.
At the same time last year we had expended $11,147,350.69 or 75.71% of our budget and we were 83.3% through the budget cycle.
B. Focus on May items
May 2022
Staff Actions-
Ordering office supplies for next school year has begun, the capital budget is approved. Now waiting on the state legislature to adjourn.
Admin Actions-
Superintendent budget update-revenue projection is still based on a 2% increase from the state Legislature. Review ordering recommendations- This is on-going with managers and Vonda Beckman.
School Board Actions-
Worksession to examine components of proposed budget completed May 2nd.
Examine budget planning calendar at the regular board meeting
Bid Committee meets to approve bakery, fuel, dairy, and garbage bids-tentative date is June 8th
Review enrollment numbers-
As of May 1, 2022
HES- 486
FES-64
HFHS-432
Empower-25
Total 1007
Comparison to May 1, 2021
HES-467
FES-72
HFHS-406
Empower-32
Total-977
*Discussion Items Only*
C. Policy re-approval of policies are presented.
Motion by Ubl, second by Hanson to approve policies as presented. Motion Carried 7-0.
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride-
1. Finlayson-Giese Lions donating $3,000 to Empower.
2. Brad Jensen received a $1,000 grant from No Hungry Kid, for May 2022-May 2023. The funds are for improving the shelving and displays and advertising for the food shelf.
3. Julie Nelson, and Sarah Severson received a grant in the amount of $60,000 from Second Harvest Heartland in the No Kid Hungry Program for steamers for each kitchen.
4. Jonathan Horbacz for working quickly to find curriculum English Language Arts curriculum on a tight time schedule.
5. Katie Kreger and the prom committee for putting on an excellent prom for 2022.
6. The HFHS students and staff that attended prom-our house venue commented on the excellent behavior and politeness of our group.
7. HES and FES PTO for the gratitude shown to our teaching staff during Teacher Appreciation Week
8. Jodi Henderson from SCRED helping us write our MTSS grant.
9. Sam Favour and Dan Kreft for their work on the DNR grant.
10. Katie Kreger for her work on getting funds for her culinary arts program.
11. Becky Maki and Jamie Googins for their work on the drop in and play.
B. Board Education
Board Ethics
Recommend a work session (or retreat) with MSBA providing whole board Training on board ethics, roles, responsibilities, and relationships with Superintendent. The district will have a new Superintendent working with Four board members who have not served a full term yet. This is a good opportunity to work with MSBA to avoid unforeseen problems.
School Board Code of Ethics Policy.
Motion by Ubl, second by Irlbeck to approve Board Code of Ethics Policy. Motion Carried 7-0.
C. Discussion on traffic safety for children riding district buses-
The bus drivers have informed administration and some board members that stop arm violations are still occurring and would like support from the school board and Administrative team to help alleviate the issue. Superintendent wants to note appreciation to our Transportation staff for always taking safety seriously and doing the best for our students.
D. Superintendent 2022-23 Goals Progress-
Current evaluation committee (Storlie, Irlbeck, Skaff) typically meets with the Superintendent in June to go over evaluation. Superintendent needs to complete an annual survey of staff. Typical full board evaluation of the Superintendent happens in July. Due to Superintendent Prater moving out of district this year: Recommend all board members schedule 30 minutes meeting with Superintendent Masterson in June/July to discuss his role, his goals, and to give input on his goals. Mr. Masterson can report his goals in August.
E. Committee List-
Would the board like any discussion on committee restructure? Superintendent will discuss the history of committees. Superintendent Prater fells the board may be overtaxed in committees. Two members on a committee is sufficient except for negotiations. Three members on negotiations committees are recommendation from our legal counsel. No action recommended until July, when committees are typically selected.
F. SCRED Program Lease-
Recommend approval of Pine County Transition Program Lease with St. Croix River Education District as presented. Terms are the same as the past several years.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve SCRED Program Lease as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
G. Naming of a Facility in honor of our Fans-
Our board does not have a policy for the naming of facilities. The last facility named was Flagstad Field. This was suggested by multiple board and community members. The board discussed this and the vote was unanimous. Our new gym facility is not named. It has been suggested by community members that we name this in honor of either Rod Sycks and Lee Sikkink or our “Hi-Fi Fans.” Would the board like to pursue naming the facility?
Two motions:
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff directing the Superintendent to write a letter in support of naming the City softball field after Rod Sycks. Motion Carried 7-0.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hanson for Superintendent to investigate naming the new gym for the HI FI fans, Judy Hopkins, Leo Irlbeck, Lee Sikkink, Elby Atkins and Rod Sycks. Role Call Vote 6-0, Irlbeck abstained.
With all regular business complete motion to move into closed session by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.
Closed Session Property Discussion-
MN Open Meeting Law-Minn. Stat. § 13D.05; subd. 3 to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for
the purchase or sale of real or personal property.
The school board met in closed session from 8:09 p.m. until 8:27 p.m. Motion to reopen meeting by Hanson, second by Storlie at 8:27 p.m. Meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.
/s/ David Ubl
David Ubl
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
July 11, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep.
Agenda
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
Special June 20 board meeting minutes
B. Bank Accounts- June 30, 2022
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
C. Resignations-
Kari Mans, HS Cook. Effective July 31, 2022.
Tori Fulweiler, HS Para-Professional. Effective July 1, 2022.
Liz Conway, HES VPK Teacher. Effective July 8, 2022.
D. Employment-
Jennifer Maday, High School SPED Teacher, BA+30 Step 9, $56,168.
Greg Nelson, Bus Driver/Type 3 Driver, $55.47/route and $19.66 Type 3, effective September 6, 2022.
Devi Henn, JV Softball Coach to Varsity Assistant Softball Coach, Step 3 $4,326 replacing Erich Richter.
Bev Ludwig, HES 6th Grade Social/Science, BA Step 7 $48,885, fills open position.
Sara Ranger, VPK, 4 days per week, Range IV Step 1 $16.79.
Chelsea Fisher, Smart Mentor, Range IX, Step 2 $21.13, new position. 7.5 hours per day 182.
Chelsea Fisher, JH VB, Step 1 $1,723.
Jenny Sundermeyer, Gr 5-6 SPED para, Range IV Step 3, 17.76, fills open position.
Joanne Bruns
Sarah Beckrich
Mandy Hartl
Summer school kitchen staff: Sarah Severson $22.69 up to 84 hours, Sharon Fish $22.39 up to 24 hours and Jeanette Riley $16.77 up to 48 hours.
Airra Saunders, HS English Teacher, MA Step 6, $52,422.
E. Leave of absence-
Javan Parker, High School Custodian, FMLA (June 22 through August 30, 2022) to care for family member. Medical need documented.
F. Depository- Continue with the same three depositories. Woodlands National Bank Hinckley, Northview Bank of Finlayson, and Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund.
G. Investment/Legal Counsel/District Policies- Recommend the continuation of the policy to authorize the Superintendent and/or Treasurer to invest available funds in legal securities and to sell such securities as needed for the operation of the district during the 2022 - 2023 school year.
H. Directory information- Recommend the board to adopt a resolution designating the following as directory information . The following will be in the fall newsletter:
Directory Information Declared
In compliance with Section 99.3 of the Data Privacy Act, the Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools declares, the following information relating to students to be “directory information”: student’s name, address, telephone number, date and place of birth, participation in school activities, dates of attendance school awards received, previous schools attended, and other similar information. What this means is that the school will release upon request the above information regarding students to military recruiters, colleges, tech schools and congressmen.
Students and parents have the right to refuse to permit the designation of any or all of the above categories of personally identifiable information as directory information with respect to the student.
I. Activity Fund Signatories- Recommend the following:
Hinckley Finlayson
N/A - Under Board Control To Transfer Funds Only
Suzie Geiger
Brian Masterson
Vonda Beckman
Bonnie Scullard
Joanne Bruns
J. Imprest Fund- Recommend we continue this fund at $6,000 per month.
Signature authorization- Joanne Bruns, Julie Nelson, Jill Carlier, Vonda Beckman, and Brian Masterson.
K. Enrollment Requests- Recommend the Board continue to authorize the
Superintendent to approve appropriate enrollment requests between school districts. Superintendent will update the board annually on open enrollment status.
L. Bill Prepayment- Recommend continued authorization for the superintendent to pay selected bills prior to board approval. The bills approved include those that provide a discount for early payment, need to be paid in order to avoid late fees or finance charges, and/or bills that have prior approval from the board through the regular budget process will be paid before board approval. In addition to the bills that provide a discount for early payment or those that need to be paid in order to avoid late fees, we would like to include a statement that all invoices should be paid within 30 days. By law, school districts have 45 days to pay invoices, however it is good business practice to pre-pay when possible.
M. Local Collaborative Time Study- Renewal of agreement with Pine County Collaborative for $2,000 for clerical time to conduct LCTS.
N. Policy Renewal- Recommend renewal of all district policies as of July 1, 2022.
O. Indian Education Parent By-laws- Recommend re-approval for compliance in
several categorical aids and grants.
P. Bond Payments- Payment of bond interest from MSDLAF+ as follows:
2016A - $ 28,600.00
2017A - $ 19,727.50
2017B - $ 36,900.00
2018A - $147,150.00
2019A - $ 17,387.50
Q. District Legal Counsel- Recommend continuing with Rupp, Anderson, Squires, and Waldspurger as legal counsel. As per past practice, the Superintendent, Board Chair, and Principals are authorized to contact legal counsel. This authority can be delegated to other staff, such as St. Croix River Education staff by the Superintendent in writing.
R. Minnesota State High School League Resolution-
Approval to join and pay dues to the Minnesota State High School League for the 2022-23 school year.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hansen to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Bills- June 2022
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Ubl to approve the bills. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports-
Superintendent’s report - Superintendent Masterson reported on upcoming meetings, board committee meetings and current enrollment. Mr Masterson also reported on District Wide Attendance. Empower handbook was updated.
Motion by Ubl, second by Skaff to approve the ELC handbook as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Board committee reports - none
Communications-
A. Budget Calendar/ Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar
July 2022-
Staff Actions- Ordering and receiving materials for the new school year. Begin implementing the capital budget.
Admin Actions - Budget implementation begins, monitor enrollment closely over the summer. Communicate with all staff affected by budget decisions.
Final expenditures (unaudited)-
$16,317,988 or 100.85% of budget through 100% of budget year.
B. Memorandum of Understanding for Hiring Bonus in areas of special need-
Recommend approval of hiring bonus MOU. We continue to have difficulty finding
qualified candidates for special education and speech language pathologist.
Motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to approve the Memorandum of Understanding. Motion Carried 7 - 0
New Business-
A. Jaguar Pride-
Karissa Ausmus and the HES Garden Club for their work with the School Garden.
The Hinckley Garden Club for planting and maintaining the plants and flowers around the LED sign by the District Office.
Finlayson-Giese Lions Club for a $10,000 donation for FES playground equipment.
Jacob Grice for placing second in 2A trap shooting.
B. Meeting Details- Regular meetings have been rotated between Hinckley and
Finlayson with all special meetings and committee meetings held in Hinckley. The meeting dates have been the second Monday of the month at 7:00 PM. There has also been a three hour time limit unless a unanimous vote is taken to extend the meeting. Recommend continuing meeting schedule without changes.
Board reports and education schedule 2022- 23
Board policy review cycle 2022-23
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hanson to approve the Meeting Details. Motion Carried 7 - 0
C. Committees 2022 - 23
Committees- We do not have a committee policy. Superintendent can draft policy if the board
wishes to have policy on committees. Past practice is that board members request committees and the Board Chair appoints members to each committee.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve the Committees 2022-2023. Motion Carried 7 - 0
D. Fees- Recommend the following for 2022- 2023- no change recommended for any fees except for Behind the Wheel/ Driver’s Education (there were also no changes in 2021- 22)
1. Instrument Rental-Currently $50 (paid by Nov. 1) students are encouraged to rent from Music Connection in Forest Lake. Local average $50 (3 responded to survey)
2. Drivers Ed, Behind the Wheel-Recommend raising to $250 (last raised in 2018-19). We currently charge $240 recommending an increase to $30 an hour for the teacher plus fuel cost. Local average $341 (some combine with classroom costs for behind the wheel (6 schools responded to survey)
3. Athletic participation-Currently $45 Local average of $136 (Mora and EC at $50) (10 schools reported)
4. Non-sports activity fees*- $25 (began 12-13, raised in 18-19) Local Average of $80 (9 schools reported) *charged activity fee - One Act Play, FCCLA, Knowledge Bowl, Fall Play, FFA, Robotics. Lower fees are due to lower cost- less transportation, less official/judge costs.
5. Combined athletics and activity fee max $120 Local Average of $319 (5 districts reported no maximum. 5 schools reported a maximum per child)
6. Hockey/Co-op sports fee - Parents are billed for any amount over $1,000. $150 “up front” payment required before first practice. Participation is denied if the previous bill is not paid in full. This has been in place since hockey co-op started, parents report it is acceptable. There was no fee to families for Girl’s Hockey as the hockey boosters pay. Boy’s hockey fees have moved above $1,000. There was a small wrestling fee of $103.88 this year and gymnastics has not reported yet. The agreement with girl’s hockey states that the boosters pay about $750 per year.
** past boys hockey fees- 20- 21= $ 977, 21- 22= $1,133
7. Admissions to events - all events, (concerts free), $6 adults (avg of 10 schools = $6.50), $3 students (avg of 10 schools= $3.80), $45 Adult pass (avg of 9 schools=
$85), $25 student pass (avg of 9 schools =$82), free- Sr. Citizen (65 and older), free-School Board Members & guest, free- All H-F staff
8. iPad/laptop rental - $25. (5 district avg. $40). This will be the seventh year of having iPads/laptops and we had very few complaints about the iPad/ laptop rental. Students who do not wish to take technology home may use them at school each day. Family Maximum $100. This will include $25 for accidental damage-Using a new vendor and some lowered cost allows us to lower damage costs.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Ubl to approve the Fees. Motion Carried 7 - 0
E. Mileage Rate- Recommend we continue with the IRS rate of 62.5 cents per mile.
Past practice in our district has followed IRS guidelines, IRS increased mileage rates this year. We encourage staff to use a district vehicle when available and on district business. This keeps cost down for staff development, etc.
Motion by Skaff, second by Hickle to approve the Mileage Rate. Motion Carried 7 - 0
F. Substitute Teacher Pay- Recommend starting at $155 but moving to $170 after subbing 10 days. $77.50 minimum for half day substitute teaching. Recommend $170 for teachers retired from H-F schools but moving to $180 after 10 days. Increase for retired teachers is sustained by not paying into TRA for retired teachers. H-F retired teachers are preferred by many staff as they know day to day routines and, usually, students. Local average of $147.50 of 8 schools reporting. Recommending that we continue to pay the substitute’s background check and substitute license if they sub 10 or more days.
Motion by Hickle, second by Irlbeck to approve the Substitute Teacher Pay. Motion Carried 7 - 0
G. Lunch/Breakfast rates-
* In order to remain in compliance with the state and federal lunch program we must raise our rate by, at minimum 10 cents. The state minimum for lunch is $2.80. The state is recommending lunch prices be set at $3.31. We have not raised milk rates in eleven years, however, our milk bids were acceptable to maintain the current fee.
Breakfast Cost Break Down
Elementary Breakfast: Superintendent Recommendation $1.40 High School Breakfast: Superintendent Recommendation $1.40
Lunch Cost Break Down
Elementary
Lunch:
Superintendent Recommendation $3.00
High School Lunch: Superintendent Recommendation $3.00
Adult Cost Break Down
Adult Lunch: Superintendent Recommendation $4.20
Adult Breakfast: Superintendent Recommendation $2.25
Milk: Superintendent Recommendation $0.25
Motion by Ubl second by Irlbeck to approve the Lunch Rates. Motion Carried 4 - 3.
Yes No
Storlie Skaff
Irlbeck Hickle
Hanson Grochowski
Ubl
H. Employee/Board Member Meal reimbursements- Recommend reimbursements remain the same, these were raised in 2010-11. We are in line with comparables. No change recommended.
$9 Breakfast
$12 Lunch
$17 Dinner
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve Employee/Board Member Meal Reimbursements. Motion Carried 7 - 0
I. School Board Compensation- No changes recommended to School Board compensation.
1. Officer pay
a. Chairman- $600 annual
b. Vice Chair- $15 per meeting chaired
c. Clerk- $315 annual
d. Treasurer- $315 annual
2. Meeting Pay
a. Regular Meeting (attended) - $60 per meeting (current)
b. Regular Meeting (missed) - $20 per meeting
c. Special Meeting/committee - $60 per meeting
meetings (in district)
d. Special meetings, conferences, $100 per meeting
or meetings over 4 hours (out of district meetings)
3. Board pay notes-
a. Special meeting rate was raised in 2010 - 11.
b. Officer pay increased 2013 - 14.
c. Mileage is paid at official rate from home to meeting site, please carpool whenever possible. Check with the Superintendent on out of district meetings for van and/or carpool options.
d. Payment claim forms must be turned in by the first of the month in order to be processed that month.
e. Mileage forms should be turned in monthly. Mileage not turned in for over 60 days is taxable.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve the School Board Compensation. Motion Carried
6 - 0. Storlie abstained from the vote.
J. Official Newspaper-
Recommend we continue with North Pine County News as the official paper for 2022 - 23. North Pine County News has raised their rate and this will be approximately $3,800 annually.
Motion by Hickle, second by Grochowski to approve the Official Newspaper. Motion Carried 7 - 0
K. Bid Committee Recommendation-
The bid committee (Leo Irlbeck & Jodi Storlie) recommends accepting the following:
1. Diesel- two bids were presented
Kurt’s Cenex (current vendor) presented the price on a fleet card with volume discount. Up to $0.05 cent per gallon, tax exempt built into the fleet card. Diesel @ pump price. Unleaded @ pump price.
Slim’s Service BP presented price on fleet card with volume discount. Up to $0.06 cent per gallon, tax free up front. Savings could be $249.42 per year. Savings is based on this year’s gallons used. Discount month - month.
Bid Committee recommends Kurt’s Cenex. The Committee also recommends that the type three vehicles use Slims Service. Committee also recommends that the Transportation department pilots fueling buses each month, and on different days of the week, so there is more data to have when coming to the Bid process in the spring of 2023.
2. Dairy- three bids were presented
Beverage Solutions price of $39,339 by volume (26% increase)
Prairie Farm price of $67,099.30 by volume
Sandstroms price of $64,000.00 by volume
Bid Committee recommends Beverage solutions for the 2022-23 school year
3. Reminder- we do bid for other items on the budget (desks, tables, books, etc) through Vonda Beckman in the spring and summer. We also bid snow removal and other services in the fall. Bid committee is supported by Superintendent, Transportation Supervisor, Head Cook, District office administrative assistant and Head of Maintenance in gathering data on vendors, costs, etc.
Snow plow bids come in the fall.
Motion by Hanson, second by Skaff to approve the Bid Committee Recommendations. Motion Carried 7 - 0
L. Support Staff Negotiations 2022 - 2024 Bus Driver Pay Schedule
Pay Bus Driver Wages has been recommended for Bus Drivers by the support staff negotiations committee. Pay changes go into effect on July 1, 2022. We are continuing to work on the language in the Support Staff Agreement. The complete handbook will be presented with updates in August.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve the 2022-2024 Bus Driver Pay Schedule. Motion Carried 7 - 0
M. 2022-2023 School Calendar-
Recommending making a change to the 2022-23 school calendar. I am recommending we move HS conference from October 13th and 17th to the new dates of October 6th and 10th. All other calendar events would remain unchanged. 22-23 School Calendar
Motion by Ubl, second by Hanson to approve the 2022-2023 School Calendar. Motion Carried 7 - 0
N. Policy review-
#714 Health and Safety
Recommending making an annual adoption of Policy #714 as new practice for covering these items.
Motion by Grochowski,, second by Skaff to approve the Policy #714 to #807. Motion Carried 7 - 0
With no further business to discuss the board adjourned at 7:55 PM
Motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to approve adjourning the meeting. Motion passed. 7 - 0
HInckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Special Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
June 22, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held a special meeting at 6:30 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Handon, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Rob Prater via Google Meet, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard.
Agenda
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
June 13 2022 board meeting minutes
B. Bank Accounts- May 31 2022
Motion by Grochowski, second by Ubl to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Budget Calendar Update & Unfinished Business-
Budget Update
3. Reports
A. High School Principal’s Report
Faculty Handbook
Motion by Ubl, second by Skaff to approve the faculty handbook. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bids Updates provided. Recommendations will be brought forward at the July board meeting.
4. New Business
2022-2023 Annual Budget:
Motion by Storlie second by Ubl to approve the 2022-2023 Annual Budget with the addition of HES bathroom doors and counselor position. Motion passed. 7 - 0
With no further business to discuss the board adjourned at 7:16 PM
Motion by Hanson, second by Skaff to approve adjourning the meeting. Motion passed. 7 - 0
HInckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
August 24, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Richard Rippley & Lee Zettler (MN Dept of Agriculture), Daniel Pena (MN Department of Health), David Rasmussen
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to open the Public Hearing at 6:02 p.m. regarding the purchase of parcel 45.5640.000 by Sandstone Development, LLC. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to close the Public Hearing at 6:07 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Schmutzer to adopt Resolution No. 20220824-01 approving the Purchase Agreement between the EDA and Sandstone Development, LLC for the purchase of Lot 2 Block 1 Grant Knowles Addition. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the June 22, 2022 Regular EDA Meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to set a Special EDA Meeting for August 31st at 6:00 p.m. regarding Redevelopment of The Rock. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adjourn at 7:45 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
Notice
The regular board of supervisors meeting for Pomroy Township on September 15 has been cancelled. The meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. at the Pomroy Town Hall.
Luke Stultz
Clerk, Pomroy Township
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Ronald and Kelle Puppe are requesting a conditional use permit at 90278 Shady Oak Lane, Kerrick (PID: 16.0151.002), Kerrick Township, Section 15, Township 45, Range 18 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Ricky Turner is requesting a variance at 21903 Horton Dr, Willow River (PID: 31.0250.000), Sturgeon Lake Township, Section 31, Township 45, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to create a new lot that does not provide public road frontage
consistent with the requirements of Section 4.01A of the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a variance at 52728 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5049.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 5.1.4C(2), to have a guest cottage that is 782 square feet in size, while the ordinance limits guest cottages to 700 square feet.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a conditional use permit at 52728 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5049.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a conditional use permit at 52785 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5056.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
j/833322061431?pwd=
WXdWK1pDckdtcHFtZkJo
Rzg5cURqZz09
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.us
To join by phone:
+1-833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 83322061431
Passcode: 731520
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.