North Pine County News July 21, 2022 Public Notices

NOTICE OF FILING
Affidavits of candidacy for offices on the Finlayson City Council may be filed at the office of the City Clerk at Finlayson City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. beginning August 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. The following offices are up for election: mayor (2-year term) and two council member positions (4-year term). Positions will be filled at General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Terms Begin January 1, 2023. Filings will close at 5:00 p.m. August 16, 2022.
Nicole Bjorklund
City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News July 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING
City of Bruno
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, The City of Bruno will be holding a city election in conjunction with General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the purpose of electing candidates for the city Office of: MAYOR (two-year term) and two COUNCIL MEMBERS (four-year terms). The filing period for these offices begins Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and ends Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Interested candidates can fill out an affidavit of Candidacy. From August 2 - 6 contact council member Bade at 320-838-1554 and from August 7-16 contact city clerk At 320-838-3585, Filing fee is $2.00
Jeanette Swenson
Bruno City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News July 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE
The proposed Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan for Region 7E is available for public review and comment. This document can be found online at www.ecrdc.org or at the offices of the East Central Regional Development Commission: 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN. Comments may be submitted electronically to: karen.onan@ecrdc.org or mailed to: ECRDC, Attn: Karen Onan, 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN 55051. Questions: call 320-679-4065 #32. Deadline to comment is 12:00 PM on July 30, 2022.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Court File No. 58-PR-22-60
Estate of Timothy John Mans, Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated October 22, 2018, and (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Daniel J. Mans, whose address is 10810 State Highway 18, Finlayson, Minnesota, 55735, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Pamela Kreier
Registar
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Barbara J. Heen
Libby Law Office, P.A.
855 Rice St, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN, 55117
Attorney License No: 264180
Telephone: (651) 487-1208
Email: barbara@libbylawoffice.com
Published in the North Pine County News on July 14, 21 2022
Birch Creek Township
Regular Board Meeting
Please be advised that the regular board meeting of the Birch Creek Town Board will take place at 7:00 p.m. On July 21, 2022. Meeting will be held at the Birch Creek Town Hall in Denham, MN. All residents are welcome to attend.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is
hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the Ogema Township for the
State Primary Election to be held on the 9th day of August, 2022, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Ogema Town Hall,
41040 Alma Razor Rd., Hinckley,
Minnesota and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
Robert Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 15, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,199.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James R. Chermak, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100673230131048131
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: 1st Alliance Lending, LLC
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 23, 2016, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-530286
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, County of Pine, described as follows:
The East 330 feet of the West 990 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-One (21) Township Thirty-eight (38) Range Twenty (20). Subject to an easement for ingress and egress across the South 66 feet of the North 99 feet of the East 330 feet of the West 990 feet of said NE 1/4 of NW 1/4.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12706 State Highway 70, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 430088000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,321.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: June 10, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
22-114901
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on June 16, 23, 30, July 7,14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 04, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 03, 2023, or the next business day if February 03, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on June 16, 23, 30, July 7,14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $220,139.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 04, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 03, 2023, or the next business day if February 03, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 13, 2022
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on June 16, 23, 30, July 7,14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage DATE OF MORTGAGE:December 27, 2018
MORTGAGOR: Keely M. Richardson, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 31, 2018 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-544286.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership. Dated May 17, 2022 Recorded June 1, 2022, as Document No. A569987.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000922-1400155814-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27583 Monument Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 060245001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 330 feet of the South 1566 feet of the East 330 feet of the East Half of Northeast Quarter (E 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 40, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $117,826.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $117,556.82
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: June 2, 2022
Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
9 - 22-002708 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 16, 23, 30, July 7,14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
____________
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
_____________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Christina Brugler, a single person
Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns
Dated:September 4, 2019
Recorded: December 4, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A550261
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:September 16, 2020
Recorded: September 16, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A555644
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000131832-6
Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 1, Sunnyside 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 265402000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
16433 Sunnyside Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,228.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $146,832.75
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is March 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 18, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4, 11 18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $149,246.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy John Pearson, a single person and Ernest Timothy Pearson, a married man, as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008671-0000061080-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 25, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 531528
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Seventeen (17), which lies southerly of the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 2nd Addition and westerly of Wilderness Drive in the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 1st Addition and lying easterly of the west 380 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4 and lies north of the south 340 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4. Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39149 Wilderness Lane, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.0210.003
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,477.64
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 8, 2023, or the next business day if March 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 14, 2022
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4,11,18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 13, 2006
MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,240.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hoefler and Gerald Hoefler, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 16, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A459259
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: September 19, 2017
Recorded: September 19, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A535511
And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Dated: February 10, 2022
Recorded: February 10, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A567806
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 423 Chadwood Ln SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2105
Tax Parcel ID Number: 260488000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies North of the South 447.4 feet and East of the following described Line “A”
Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; thence on an assumed bearing of West along the South line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 605 feet; thence on a bearing of North 447.4 feet; thence on a bearing of West 129.28 feet to the point of beginning of Line “A”; thence North 5 degrees, 28 minutes, 42 seconds West 1607 feet, more or less to the South Shore of the Snake River and Line “A” there terminating
and
The North 397.4 feet of the South 447.4 feet of the East 605 feet of said Government Lot Four (4)
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,891.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: July 11, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, June 14, 2022
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Regular Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the agenda was approved. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the May 10, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes, the May 12, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes and the May 31, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.
A.Resolution 11-2022 – Adopting Election Judges
B.On-Sale License – Grand National Golf Course
C.On-Sale License – Grand Casino Amphitheater
D.Temporary On-Sale – Chamber of Commerce – July 9 & 10, 2022
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve Pay Request’s #1 and #2 to Classic Protective Coatings in the total amount of $259,540.00. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the switch to Loomis and US Bank for the armored car service at the Firehouse. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to hire Belford Electric to do a lighting study and replace the fixtures at the Community Center with a not to exceed amount of $7,900.00. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the quoted road work by Rabe Excavating in the amount of $26,660.00. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to move the August City Council meeting from August 9 to August 16 at 7:00 pm. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $ 202,293.17
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 231,958.30
EDA Payables$ 49.29
PayrolL $ 36,026.18
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank to enter into a closed session at 8:16 p.m. to discuss potential litigation. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to open the closed session at 8:24 p.m. Carried 4-0.
On a motion by Burkhardt, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 21, 2022-10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke was present via electronic means. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was absent.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the June 7, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the June 13, 2022 Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 1,219,186
1,026,010 (193,176)
Health and Human Services Fund
1,074,192 1,421,799
347,606
Road and Bridge Fund 3,261,877
2,067,953 (1,193,925)
COVID Relief 2,872,569
2,273,453 (599,115)
Land 2,649,354
2,550,088 (99,265)
Self Insurance 602,861
321,504 (281,357)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
33,450,509 32,154,695
(1,295,814)
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 458 under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $3,857,874.37, were paid during the period of May 1, 2022-May 31, 2022:
Advanced Graphix Inc., 2,942.24; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 2,185.63; American Solutions For Business, 14,959.35; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Askov Deep Rock, 6,547.10; Aspen Mills, 8,201.79; Auto Value-Hinckley, 3,725.04; BAUER CONSTRUCTION, 6,720.00; BETHLEHAM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2,429.55; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,040.50; Brett Paige Construction LLC, 7,932.50; BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC, 12,478.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 24,508.39; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 3,553.15; Changing Gaits Inc, 2,745.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 13,909.53; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 12,000.00; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 37,947.99; DHS State Operated Services, 7,044.00; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 61,256.85; East Central Energy Of Braham, 14,804.06; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 3,401.59; EKLUNDS AG SERVICES INC, 2,480.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 8,039.30; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 4,331.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,648.00; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,029.44; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,970.00; FURTHER, 3,668.54; Government Management Group, 5,000.00; Hibbing Community College, 2,100.00; Initiative Foundation, 7,450.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,701.44; KNOWBE4 INC, 5,466.00; LEWIS BRISBOIS BISGAARD & SMITH LLP, 6,392.00; LHB INC, 9,463.64; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,544.31; LSS, 6,000.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,080.93; MATTHEW BENDER & CO INC, 2,082.93; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,975.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC, 149,090.31; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 27,732.76; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 15,595.03; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; Minnesota UI Fund, 2,374.98; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 16,124.15; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,532.35; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 20,400.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,818.10; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 14,388.00; North Homes Inc, 21,850.97; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 3,168.33; Northwoods Children Home, 34,326.12; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 2,383.62; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 2,208.38; Phase Inc (Pc Dac) Dac, 4,203.80; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 8,580.99; POKEGAMA LAKE ASSOCIATION, 16,000.00; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,651.75; Project Lifesaver Inc, 4,300.00; PTS OF AMERICA LLC , 5,288.00; SEH INC, 4,925.01; Slims Texaco Service, 2,002.96; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,250.00; Starwire Technologies, LLC, 45,427.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,202.60; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 32,161.36; SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT, 8,957.00; SWATMOD LLC, 2,065.76; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 115,605.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,577.23; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 291,289.58; Verizon Wireless, 10,823.82; Ziegler Inc., 8,633.17.
Approve the following:
A. Repurchase Application
i. Resolutions 2022-34 authorizing Stearns Bank, mortgagee to repurchase on behalf of Gail S. Mattson, prior owner, to repurchase Pine County parcels 42.0109.000 (315 10th St NW, Pine City) in full. The title of the property will be in place of Ms. Mattson’s ownership.
B. Temporary Liquor Licenses
i. Approve applications for Temporary 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor Licenses and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Schroeder to sign 3.2 licenses and sign the liquor license application.
Accept the donations for the Veterans Outreach Program: $100 from Mary Pogozdski, $500 from the Sandstone Area Veterans Memorial, and $300 from the Sandstone American Legion.
Accept the $15,000 donation for the Sheriff’s Office K9 Program from the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions.
Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve the 2022 State Boat and Water Safety Grant in the amount of $5,630. This grant will be used for enforcement hours and annual maintenance. The grant period is January 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 and does not require matching funds.
Approve the Windemere Township Law Enforcement agreement to allow the Sheriff’s Office to provide ordinance enforcement on a case to case basis.
Approve the 2022 Motorola Solutions Service Agreement which covers maintenance, support, and other services for the Sheriff’s Office radio system. The service agreement period if for September 01, 2022 – August 31, 2023.
Approve Resolution 2022-33 establishing Ballot Board for the purposes of accepting or rejecting returned absentee, mail, or Military and Overseas Citizens ballots and tabulating the ballots on election day.
Approve the promotion of Corrections Officer Samantha Miller to Jail Sergeant, effective June 22, 2022, $32.58 per hour, Grade 10, Step 7.
Approve the hiring/lateral transfer of Jacqueline Ness from Clerk III in the Auditor’s Office to Clerk III in the Assessor’s Office, $19.02 per hour, Grade 4, Step 2 (no change in grade or wage).
Approve the hiring of Eligibility Worker Nikki Boese effective June 27, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
Approve the following training requests:
A. Fiscal Supervisor Michelle Kelash and Case Aide Angela Boelman to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants Conference, August 24-26, 2022, in Alexandria, MN. Cost per person: Registration/$100, Lodging & meals/$548.05. Mileage $186.25. Total Cost of $1,482.35.
B. Health Educator, Hailey Freedlund to attend the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Annual Conference, July 18-20, in Eagan. All costs associated with attending are covered by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program, no financial impact.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the June 13, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Nicholas Louden, effective May 25, 2022, and approved backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office
1. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time, probationary Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective May 18, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer
11. Acknowledge the resignation of full-time Corrections Officer Andrew Degerstrom-Hanley, effective June 18, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Auditor/Treasurer
1. Modify the current Appraiser job description to reflect the current supervisor as County Assessor and to update the licensing and continuing education requirements with no change to the grade.
D. Probation
1. Acknowledge the resignation of Probation Case Aide Justine Ward, effective June 13, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Public Works
1. Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Adam Johnsen, effective May 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that
may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee.
Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule the next meeting of the Pine County Education
Collaborative Leadership Network for July 27, 2022, 6:00 p.m., Pine Technical & Community
College. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Lower St. Croix Watershed 2022-2023
Annual Work Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-35 Designating MEDSURETY
LLC and MA TRIX Trust as Health Reimbursement Arrangement Trustee. Second by
Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11 :02 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s
Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
Notice of Primary Election
To the Township Clerk and voters of Bremen Township
In the County Pine, State of Minnesota
Notice is Hereby Given, that a Primary Election will be held in the Election Precinct at:
Rutledge City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61. Rutledge
on Tuesday, the Ninth (9th) day of August, 2022, at which the polls will be open from the hours of seven (7) o’clock AM to the hour of eight (8) o’clock PM for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices which are to be voted for at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, the Eighth (8th) day of November, 2022, to-wit:
FEDERAL OFFICES
One Representative in the United States House of Representatives, District 8
STATE OFFICES
One State Senator, District 11
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
Dated July 15, 2022
/s/ Kelly M. Schroeder
Kelly M. Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING and
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
June 28, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Nemadji Research
7564 Birch Street
Bruno, Minnesota
Commissioner Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and JJ Waldhalm. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Matt Ludwig was absent (excused).
Others present: Becky Lourey, Owner of Nemadji Research, Nemadji Research Chief Executive Officer Jason Benzie, Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, Board and Water Soil Resources (BWSR) Conservationist Erin Loeffler, SWCD District Manager Paul Swanson, and Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Becky Lourey and Jason Benzie welcomed those in attendance and provided an overview of Nemadji Research.
Those present introduced themselves.
1. Water Ouality/W atershed Protection and Management
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, BWSR Conservationist Erin Loeffler, and Pine SWCD District Manager Paul Swanson reviewed MPCA’s Current Watershed Cycle and Approach and One Watershed One Plan programs. Programs/funding available to residents were reviewed and discussed.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11 :35 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 11 :40 a.m.
2. Short Term Rentals
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an overview of local impact, regulations and housing affordability relating to short term rentals in Pine County. Registering short term rentals was discussed.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 12:26 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
SEALED BID NOTICE
FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK:
EXCAVATION, REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL OF OLD CULVERTS, AND EXCAVATION AND CLEAN DITCHES BY THE CULVERTS, INSTALLATION OF THE NEW CULVERTS,
BACK FILL AREA OF THE EXCAVATION, AND PROVIDE CLASS FIVE GRAVEL
TO RETURN THE ROAD SURFACE TO IT’S PREVIOUS INTEGRITY PRIOR TO CULVERT WORK.
SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWN BOARD OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK:
1. CLEAN OUT THE ENDS OF CULVERTS.
2. ELIMINATE A CULVERT: SIZE OF CULVERT 24 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH.
3. CULVERT 24 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH NEEDS TO BE LOWERED.
4. EXCAVATE AREAS AND CLEAN AREAS OF WHERE CULVERTS WILL BE REPLACED.
5. DISPOSE OF 6 OLD CULVERTS.
6. REPLACE 5 EXISTING CULVERTS WITH LARGER CULVERTS: THE NEW CULVERTS WILL BE: 30 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH.
7. BACK FILL AREA OF EXCAVATION.
8. PROVIDE CLASS FIVE GRAVEL TO RETURN THE ROAD SURFACE TO IT’S PREVIOUS INTEGRITY PRIOR TO CULVERT WORK.
9. AND ANY OTHER WORK THAT NEEDS TO BE COMPLETED.
This work must be completed by September 30, 2022.
Sealed bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of August., 2022, at the Sturgeon Lake Township Hall located at 86290 New Town Hall Road, Sturgeon Lake MN. Do Not Mail Bids to the Township Hall. Mail Bids to Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, M, 55795. The bids must be postmarked by August 8th, 2022. The Bids must contain a Certificate of Insurance. Bids will be open at the Town Meeting on the 12th of August, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall.
The Township Hall reserves to accept or reject any or all bids.
PLEASE CONTACT EDWARD MAGDZIARZ, TOWNSHIP ROAD INSPECTOR FOR INFORMATION ON THE ABOVE LISTED CULVERT. 218-380-3743
This notice is given by my hand on this 21st day of July, 2022. Nedene Kuhlman, clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, MN 55795
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for winter snow removal and sanding services. All bids must be received by September 5th and will be reviewed by the city council at the September 6th meeting. Please submit sealed bids to Willow River City Clerk, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. (218) 372-3733
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August. 11, 25, 2022
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Assumed Name | Amendment to
Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sebald’s
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 318 Main Street Sandstone MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Arlen Krantz Ford
ADDRESS: 318 Main Street P.O. Box 39 Sandstone MN 55072 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Alissa Clark
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 39 Sandstone MN 55072
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
WORK ITEM: 1319470900022
Original File Number: 1319470900022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/27/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News July 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
The City of Hinckley will test electronic voting machines to be used for vote marking in the Primary Election to be held on August 9, 2022. The tests will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The tests will be conducted at: City Hall, 106 1st St SE. Hinckley, MN. The public is invited to attend.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
ACCURACY TEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE TOWN BOARD OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP: PURSUANT TO M.S. 206.83: AT 5:00 P.M. ON THE 4TH OF AUGUST, 2022, A PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST WILL BE CONDUCTED TO ASCERTAIN THE VOTING SYSTEM TO BE USED AT THE TOWN HALL FOR STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022, THE TESTING WILL BE ON THE TWO NEW VOTING MACHINES (NEW AUTOMARK MACHINE AND THE DS200 DIGITAL PRECINCT SCANNER). THESE TWO MACHINES WILL BE TESTED ON THE ACCURACY OF CORRECTLY SCANNING VOTES. THIS TEST WILL BE HELD AT THE STURGEON LAKE TOWN HALL AT 86290 NEW TOWN HALL ROAD IN STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA. THIS TEST WILL BE OPEN TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE POLITICAL PARTIES, CANDIDATES, THE PRESS AND THE PUBLIC.
ELECTION HOURS FOR STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. ON 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022.
THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN BY MY HAND ON THIS 21st DAY OF JULY, 2022.
NEDENE KUHLMAN, CLERK
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 2022
STURGEON LAKE
TOWNSHIP
FILING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
BY THE TOWN BOARD OF
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP:
AFFADAVIT OF CANDIDACY
MAY BE FILED WITH THE TOWN
CLERK AT THE TOWN HALL
BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AUGUST
2ND THROUGH 5:00 P.M. ON THE
16TH OF AUGUST, 2022. PLEASE
CALL FOR AN APPOINTMEN
AT 218-658-4437. MY OFFICE
WILL BE OPEN FROM 1:00 P.M.
THROUGH 5:00P.M. ON THE 16TH
OF AUGUST, 2022, IF YOU WOULD
LIKE TO FILE FOR OFFICE OF THE
POSITIONS LISTED BELOW.
FILING WILL BE FOR THE
FOLLOWING TOWNSHIP
OFFICER’S
POSITIONS:
ONE (1) SUPERVISOR-FOR A
FOUR-YEAR TERM,
ONE (1) SUPERVISOR- FOR A
FOUR-YEAR TERM,
ONE (1) TREASURER -FOR A
FOUR-YEAR TERM
THERE IS TWO SUPERVISOR
POSITIONS AND ONE
TREASURER POST/ON UP FOR
ELECTION AT THE NOVEMBER
8TH, 2022, TOWNSHIP ELECTION.
THE FILING FEE IS $2.00. THIS
NOTICE IS GIVEN BY MY HAND
THIS DAY 14th OF JULY, 2022.
Published in the North Pine County
News on July 14, 21, 2022
