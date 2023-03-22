Request for BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located 0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________
Notice of Public Hearing
Hazardous Buildings and Hazardous Property
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE to consider the hazardous buildings and property designation for the property at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley, MN 55037. The purpose of the public hearing is to determine whether the conditions on the property constitute a hazardous building or property and/or nuisance violation. A complete copy of the notice of the hearing is available by contacting the City of Hinckley at the address below. If it is determined to constitute a hazardous building or property, the City Council may immediately thereafter adopt a City Council order which would require total removal or abatement, if feasible, of the violations. If an order is adopted and the property owner fails to comply with the terms of the Order, the City Council will then motion the District Court for enforcement of the Order and request that any costs incurred by the City be paid by the property owner.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Sandstone Township Public Hearing on Zoning Ordinance Changes
Sandstone Town Board will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the zoning ordinance. Written comments will be accepted up to the hearing. Any written submissions received prior to the hearing date will be copied and distributed to the town board members in advance. The public hearing will be held on April 6, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072. Send written comments to Sandstone Township, PO Box 564, Sandstone, MN 55072.
Ailene Croup, clerk
Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
City of Hinckley
Job Posting
City Administrator
The City of Hinckley is looking for one (1) motivated, energetic individual to work as a full-time City Administrator.
Under limited direction, the City Administrator plans and directs all City operations in line with the objectives and guidelines established by the City Council, including financial and administrative functions, personnel management, planning, public works operations, liquor store operations, and fire protection; exercise general and administrative supervision over all City employees either directly or through subordinate supervisors; and coordinates, legal, building and policing activities through contracts. In addition, the City Administrator is responsible for advising the City Council regarding the impact of policy decisions and representing the interest of the City in local, county, and state activities as directed by the City Council.
Minimum Qualifications: Four-year Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in public policy, public administration, political science, urban planning, or a related field.
Three (3) or more years of government experience
Valid Driver’s License
Starting Wage: Starting salary is between $80,000 and $100,000 per year, depending on qualifications, plus excellent benefits, including health, dental, and life insurance, paid holidays, paid time off, and retirement plans.
Application Deadline: The position will be open until filled. Application review will begin on April 10, 2023. Please return the completed application, cover letter, and resume to Don Zeman at Hinckley City Hall.
For Application, Contact
Download at
Or pick it up at City Hall, 106 First Street SE, Hinckley, MN 55037 Phone: 320-384-7491
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Sturgeon Lake Township
Planning Commission
Meeting Notice
Notice is hereby given by the town board of Sturgeon Lake Township:
The Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the 13th of April, 2023, at the township hall.
The Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission will be reviewing the township’s current ordinance and the possibility of allowing two homes on a parcel of land in Sturgeon Lake Township.
This notice is given by my hand on this 16 of March, 2023.
Nedene Kulhman, Clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-FA-22-228
Case Type: Adoption
Notice of Remote
Zoom Hearing
File Copy
In the Matter of the Petition of: Kenneth Donald Damann, Jr. and Kelly Mae Damann to Adopt: Vantz Joseph Elianor III
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
April 11, 2023
Adoption Hearing
9:30 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the interent, or are unable to connect by video.
If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 806 8323
Passcode: 419085
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, includio como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto decwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
To receive an eReminder for future court dates via email or text, visit www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll.
Dated: February 28, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
DISTRICT COURT
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 33-JV-22-66
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanency
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Jacklynn Marie Blaszczyk and Matthew Joseph Thompson
NOTICE TO: Matthew Joseph Thompson, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318 Mora Minnesota 55051-1385, on March 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. or as soon as the case can be heard. Please contact administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have the right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Dated March 6, 2023
BY: Jessica Howe
Kanabec County
Court Administration
317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318
Mora Minnesota 55051-1385
320-679-6400
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Civil-Torrens
Court File No. 58-CV-22-585
*AMENDED*
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE
In the matter of the Petition of:
Karl B. Blomseth and Wendy J. Blomseth
husband and wife,
For a new Certificate of Title aftr Contract for Deed Payoff for real property legally described as Lot 6, Block 5, Wild Acres East,
Issued for land in Pine County, Minnesota.
To: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IDENTIFIED HEREIN, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate situated in Pine County, State of Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot 6, Block 5, Wild Acres East, Pine County, Minnesota.
Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,
IT IS ORDERED, that you and all persons interested, appear before this Court on May 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Pine County Courhouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, in the City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:
Directing that the Registrar of Titles of PINE County, Minnesota, to cancel Certificate of Title No. 2363.0, and to issue in lieu thereof, on (1) new Certificate of Title thereof, to Karl B. Blomseth and Wendy J. Blomseth, with address of 3849 Standish Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, covering the above-described real estate.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:
1. At least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the parties and interested persons identified in the Examiner’s Report, that upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, are found to be residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;
2. At least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the parties or interested persons that are non-residents, or those that cannot be found upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, by sending a copy of this Order to such person at his or her post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt;
3. That service upon any party who cannot be found, who may be deceased, and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks publication of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated.
BY THE COURT:
By /s/ Stoney, Hiljus
Judge of District Court
Approved as to form:
Daniel W. Blake, Examiner of Titles
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Volden Snow
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 12117 Dahl Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Jordan Volden
ADDRESS: 12117 Dahl Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Jordan Volden
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: onlinefilings@legalzoom.com
WORK ITEM: 1376148200026
Original File Number: 1376148200026
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
02/23/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
BARRY TOWNSHIP
Important information regarding property assessments. This may affect your 2024 property taxes. The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Barry Township will meet on April 11, 2023, at 6:30 pm at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 104 Old Highway 61 N in Hinckley. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification of the property after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Sue Dutcher, Barry Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, February 14, 2023
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Frank. Motion Carried 5-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve January 10, 2023, Regular Meeting Minutes and January 10, 2023, Special Meeting Minutes with the addition of the swearing-in of elected Mayor and Councilmembers before the Special Meeting. Motion Carried 5-0.
Burkhardt made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to approve items A through F of the Consent Agenda. Motion Carried 5-0.
A. Jim Jordan Chapter of MDHA – Raffle, Grand Casino Hinckley, April 22, 2023
B. Safari Club International – Raffle, Grand Casino Hinckley, March 31 – April 1, 2023
C. American Legion Post – Bingo, Corn & Clover Carnival, July 7 – July 8, 2023
D. American Legion Post – Bingo, Hinckley Community Center, April 1 and November 18, 2023
E. American Legion Post – Temporary Beer License, March 1 – December 31, 2023
F. Resolution 06-2023 – Accepting Lions Club Donation – Community Center Painting
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the upgrades to Lift Stations 4, 6, and 7, totaling $58,018.29. Motion Carried 5-0.
Hopkins made a motion, which Frank seconded, to approve Resolution 05-2023 – Sale of Surplus Equipment. Motion Carried 5-0.
Burkhardt made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the purchase of new Christmas decorations totaling $4,666.00. Motion Carried 5-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to pay the December and January claims. Motion Carried 5-0.
January
General Fund Payables $ 511,570.33
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 226,666.23
EDA Payables $ 2,079.64
Payroll $ 82,997.27
December
General Fund Payables $ 237,750.19
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 137,401.78
EDA Payables $ 31.04
Payroll $ 37,907.87
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the meeting was adjourned at 7:38 p.m.
Motion Carried 5-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
February 13, 2023
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Shelly Skaff, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Director Angela Grochowski and Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator,Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard,Val Kunze, Empower Learning Center, and Wes Sorum, Choir Teacher. Also present was Kristy Johnson.
Agenda
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hanson to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes- January 2023 School Board Minutes
B. Minutes - January 2023 Board Work Session
C. Bank Accounts February 1, 2023
Total District Funds $4,419,921.43
Compares to February 1, 2022
Total District Funds $5,029,037.20
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $4,605,951.63
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
D. Employment-
1. Tayven Story, HES Board Washer, 6 hours per week, $10.59 per hour effective January 23, 2023. Replaces Clayton Fritz. Hiring Letter
2. Cheyenne Mishler, HES Board Washer, 4 hours per week, $10.59 per hour effective January 26, 2023. Replaces Clayton Fritz. Hiring Letter
3. Warren Zautke, Long Term HS Custodian Sub, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 8 hours per day, January 3, 2023 through March 1, 2023. Fills Greg Janssen’s position. Hiring Letter
4. Ellen Lundberg, 6th Assignment Pay for the 2023-24 school year - $3,000.
5. Chelsea Fischer, JH GBB, Step 1 $1,713.
6. Sara Ranger, VPK, additional 3 hours per week (originally 4 days per week), Range IV Step 1 $16.79.
7. Kirsten Barnick, Long Term Sub for HES K/1 Interventionist (replaces Daric Ford), February 6, 2023 through June 2, 2023, BA Step 1.
E. Resignation-
1. Bobbie Hughes, HES Para, effective February 3, 2023.
2. Rita Gelhar, FES Teacher, effective June 2, 2023 (retirement).
3. Sandra Korf, District Social Worker, effective June 2, 2023 (retirement).
4. Daric Ford, HES Teacher, effective February 3, 2023.
5. Alex Irizarri, Pool Attendant (only), effective February 21, 2023.
F. Lane Change-
1. Jeff Tyson BA + 30 to MA. Transcripts documented.
2. Nate Schiller BA to BA +10. Transcripts documented.
3. Ben Vickstrom MA + 20 to MA + 30. Transcripts documented.
G. Employee Leave-
1. Airra Saunders, maternity leave, March 25, 2023 through April 30, 2023. Medical need documented.
Motion by Skaff, second by Irlbeck to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- Board Bills December 2022
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports
A. Indian Ed Parent committee
Birdie Dunkley, representing the AIPAC, issued a vote of concurrence on our Indian Education Plan.
B. Superintendent’s report
C. High School Principal’s Report
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the band trip. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Motion by Ubl, second by Irlbeck to approve purchasing a vape detector. Motion Carried 7 - 0
D. Elementary Principal’s report
E. Empower Learning Center (formerly ALP)
F. Board Committees
Communications
Budget Calendar topics/Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar- Set budget work session
February 2023
Staff Actions-
Review budget needs and discuss with principals/ managers
Teacher Budgets prepare budgets due February 28th
Capital budget 2023- 24 (second draft)
Review revenue projection (it is unchanged from the last month)
B. Policy re-approval -
Recommend approval of all policies as presented.
Policy #601 - School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals
Policy #603 - Curriculum Development
Policy #712 - Bus Stop
Motion by Ubl, second by Hanson to re-approve policies #601, 603 and 712. Motion Carried 7 - 0
10. New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
1. Thank you to the Anonymous Donation of a Piano for the Choir Department
2. Thank you to the Hinckley Lions Club for the $600 to help with elementary book bingo.
3. Thank you to the Hinckley Lions Club for the $1000 for Robotics
4. Austin Lick, Jill Hopkins, Kelsie Hemann, Pam Riggle, Vicki Kroschel and Bonnie Scullard for their help with Book Bingo.
B. Meet and Confer- The following non-contractual issues were discussed
1. EPIC PD Day Feedback
2. We talked about the high number of students with 504s or IEPs
3. Coaching Clinics
4. Early Release Days
5. We talked about adding to the Music Department
C. Board Goals update -
2022- 23 School Board Goals
Progress update on board goals
D. Policy Review - First Reading -
Policy #415 - Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults
Policy #420 - Students and Employees with sexually transmitted infections and diseases and certain other communicable diseases and infectious conditions
Policy #902 - Community Use of School Facilities
Policy #209 - School Board Code of Ethics
E. Calendar update -
Paper copies, in color, will be provided at the board meeting for side by side by side review
HF calendar Draft 2023 - 24 (draft #2)
HF Calendar Draft 2023 - 24 (draft #3)
F. Board Self Evaluation -
Discussion on performing a School Board Self-Evaluation.
G. MOU Approval - MOU - personal days
Superintendent is seeking approval of an MOU between the District and HFEA. The contract with HFEA only allows for three teachers to be out on Personal Leave, in one building, from September through April 30th. Due to the high number of students going on the Junior/ Senior Trip, we needed to have more chaperones go on the trip. This MOU would allow 4 teachers to be on Personal Leave at HES on March 29, 2023. We are able to find substitute teachers to cover the staff who will be on Personal Leave.
Motion by Hickle, second by Hanson to approve the MOU. Motion Carried 7 - 0
H. MnMTSS Committee -
Part of the work the MnMTSS Committee has done is update our Mission and Vision Statements and has added an Equity and Core Belief Statement. Superintendent is seeking approval of these statements so they can help drive future decisions that are made.
Proposed Mission and Vision Statement
Proposed Equity Statement
Proposed Core Belief Statement
Motion by Skaff, second by Hanson to approve the Mission and Vision, Equity, and Core Belief statements. Motion Carried 7 - 0
With no further business to discuss, motion by Hanson, second by Storlie to adjourn the board meeting at 8:39 p.m.
Motion passed 7-0
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
March 15, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Department Members: Chief Chaz Mann, Jeff Gaede, Stephen Clemens; Sharon and Cody Huse, Librarian Josh Menter, Sierra Kingen with North Pine County News
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Agenda with the addition of Holly Taylor resignation under the Fire Department Report. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the February 15, 2023 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20230315-01 Accepting Donations as follows: $20,000 from the Friends of the Sandstone Library for new Library furniture needs; $500 from Marvin & MaryAnn Nelson for the Fire Department in memory of Richard Ebnet; $500 from Elliot Ross Studio for Robinson Quarry Park, $45 from patrons of Sandstone Ace Hardware, $800 from Degerstrom Construction for the Fire Department snowmobile. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Contract for Deed with Pine County for the John Wright Building, 5-year term, 0% interest. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve four Temporary On-Sale Liquor Licenses for 210 Gallery & Art Center for events on April 14, April 30, July 14, and July 30. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to accept the resignation of Holly Taylor from the Sandstone Fire Department, with appreciation. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to purchase SCBA equipment MacQueen Emergency Group for $141,835.26 on a 7-year lease-to-own contract at 5.19% interest. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to accept the bid from Forest Lake Contracting for the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant projects in the total amount of $1,062,000. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the February financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $508,306.42. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to approve the additional 2022 year-end transfers as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:25 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
March 15, 2023
Call to order: 5:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Matt Anderson, Randy Riley
Members absent: Tim Schmutzer
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Octavio Perez, Sierra Kingen - North Pine County News
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the February 22, 2023 Regular EDA meeting. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the application from Attaboy’s, Inc., for a CBP Signage Grant in the amount of $1,050. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Anderson, second Rahier to approve the application from El Mexico Restaurant, LLC for a CBP Loan in the amount of $20,000 at 7.75% interest for a 5-year term. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adjourn at 5:45 p.m. Motion carried 6-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACQUIRE LAND INTO TRUST
ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 151.
SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for the Mille Lacs Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota:
The land referred to as former “Dunkley” property, herein described as:
That part of the NE 1/4 of sec. 27, T. 41 N., R. 19 W. of the 4th P.M., Arlone Township, according to the government map on file and of record in the Office of the Pine County Recorder, described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the NE 1/4 of sec. 27, T. 41, R. 19, Arlone Township, thence W. on the N. line of said NE 1/4 to a point 330 feet W. of the NE corner of the NE 1/4; thence S. 1320 feet, said line running parallel with the E. line of the NE 1/4; thence E. 330 feet to the E. line of the NE 1/4, sec. 27, T. 41, R. 19; and being parallel with the N. line of the NE 1/4, thence N. 1320 feet to the point of beginning, said line running on the E. line of the NE 1/4; EXCEPT the N. 208 feet of the E. 150 feet of the NE 1/4, sec. 27, T. 41 N., R. 19 W., 4th P.M. Pine County, MN.
Containing 9.28 acres.
Tax Parcel No.: R01.0198.000
DATE: This determination was made on September 27, 2022.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Midwest Regional Office, Division of Fee to Trust, 5600 American Blvd. West, Suite 500, Bloomington, Minnesota 55437, telephone (612) 725-4583.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 C.F.R. § 151.12(d) (2) (iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust.
A copy of the determination is from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340.
If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses.
If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Annual Business Meeting Notice
The annual policyholder business meeting of the Woodland Mutual Insurance Company will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the home office located at:
228 Chestnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.
The agenda will include:
• Recognition of quorum
• Approval of the minutes of the meeting of April 11, 2022
• Financial and statistical reports
• Election of three directors (nominations are closed)
Richard Raun, Secretary/Treasurer
Woodland Mutual Insurance Company
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 2023
