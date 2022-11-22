NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 20, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $140,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Susan Scott, a single person and Lawrence Keene, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Northview Bank
SERVICER: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 21, 2021, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A565372, thereafter corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded on May 3, 2022 as Document Number A569463
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 148, Original Townsite of Hinckley
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 302 2nd St SW, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40.5236.004
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,960.92
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 4, 2022
Northview Bank
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 23, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,198.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lisa E. Nos-Tollefson and wife, Mark S. Tollefson, wife and husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 16, 2010, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-492044
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF PINE, CITY OF PINE CITY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF SE1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28), TOWNSHIP THIRTY-NINE (39), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21),DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING WHERE THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4 INTERSECTS WITH THE VILLAGE STREET WHICH RUNS EAST AND WEST ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE VILLAGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST AT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET, THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 5th Ave NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.0057.0000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $107,421.63
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 16, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-83
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
In Re: Estate of
George Donald Vayder,
Decedent.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with the Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on December 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court via Zoom with instructions to be provided by the Pine County Court Administrator.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. §524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 10/28/2022
Heather Wynn, Judge
Judge of District Court
Drafted by:
Jacob G. Peterson #0392415
MCKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.
200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 552-7777
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 2022
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
PMC-GATEWAY
IMAGING, LLC
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 322C.0704, PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the “Company”), hereby publishes notice of its dissolution and requests that persons with claims against the Company present notice of such claims in accordance with this request. Any notice of claim presented must include a brief statement of the nature of the claim, the amount of the claim and the name, address and telephone number (if any) of the claimant. The notice of claim should be sent to:
PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC
705 Lundorff Drive
Sandstone, MN 55072
Any claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced not more than five (5) years after the publication of this notice.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
I-35 Utility Crossing Improvements
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
SEH No. SANST 168874
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids and In-person Bids will be received by the City of Sandstone until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 13, 2022, via QuestCDN and at the City of Sandstone located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN 550752 for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of I-35 Utility Crossing Improvements.
The bid opening will be held at the City of Sandstone , at which time the Online Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud along with any paper submissions that may be dropped off at the Sandstone , City Hall. The bid opening will also be conducted via Microsoft Teams:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3svvgL4
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 598 543 389#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty Unit Item
1 LS Duplex Grinder Station
140 LF 6-inch and 8-inch DIP
3 EACHF&I Hydrant
5 EACHF&I 6-inch & 8-inch GV & Box
8 EACHSpot Exploratory Excavation
1 LS Clean, Inspect & Test Existing Mains
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000, Project Manager - Greg Anderson – 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8327964 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated October 18, 2022.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with both Federal and MN State wage rates.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Published:
Pine Co. Courier: November 17 & 24 & December 1
Finance & Commerce November 17 & 24 & December 1
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 2022
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
November 16, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Joseph Pelawa, North Pine County News Editor Jennifer Yocum-Stans
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Gaede to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to open the Public Hearing at 6:05 p.m. to consider assessments on unpaid City services. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to close the Public Hearing at 6:11 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20221116-01 assessing unpaid City services to property owners as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to open the Public Hearing at 6:12 p.m. to consider assessments on unpaid City utility charges. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to close the Public Hearing at 6:15 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20221116-02 assessing unpaid City utility charges to property owners as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to open the Public Hearing at 6:16 p.m. regarding the MN Small Cities Development Program. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to close the Public Hearing at 6:18 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the October 19, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and the October 26, 2022 Special Council Meeting, the Cemetery Deed for Jay Walter Bloom, and the Cemetery Deed for Doris Helm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20221116-03 accepting a donation of $500 from the Sandstone Fire Relief Association for Panther Park. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to accept the proposal from Wipfli for auditing services for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 City financial statements. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to hire Barbara Heil as Warming House Attendant for the 2022-2023 season at $13.00 per hour. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the October financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $307,404.86. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:10 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.