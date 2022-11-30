NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 20, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $140,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Susan Scott, a single person and Lawrence Keene, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Northview Bank
SERVICER: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 21, 2021, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A565372, thereafter corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded on May 3, 2022 as Document Number A569463
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 148, Original Townsite of Hinckley
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 302 2nd St SW, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40.5236.004
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,960.92
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 4, 2022
Northview Bank
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 23, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,198.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lisa E. Nos-Tollefson and wife, Mark S. Tollefson, wife and husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 16, 2010, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-492044
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF PINE, CITY OF PINE CITY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF SE1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28), TOWNSHIP THIRTY-NINE (39), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21),DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING WHERE THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4 INTERSECTS WITH THE VILLAGE STREET WHICH RUNS EAST AND WEST ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE VILLAGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST AT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET, THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 5th Ave NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.0057.0000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $107,421.63
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 16, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,100.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Arthur Dick a/k/a Gerald A Dick, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. MIN#: 100488910122630899 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: New Century Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 5, 2007, as Document No. A462575. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW By an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/29/2022 and recorded on 07/18/2022 as Document No. A570921. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:A tract of land in the North One-Half of the Southeast Quarter (N 1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows. To-wit: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the Westerly line of said County Road #61, 820 feet to Point “A”; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35 a Distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet; thence north at right angles 376.34 feet to the intersection with a line run west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 from point “A”; thence east along said line 430 feet to Point “A”; thence southwesterly along the westerly line of County Highway #61 a distance of 378.92 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to and together with a 33 foot roadway easement, said easement lies within a distance of 33 feet to the south of the following described line: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the westerly line of said County Highway #61, 820 feet; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35, a distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel to the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet and said line there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18637 PRAIRIE DR, PINE CITY, MN 55063 PROPERTY I.D: 28-0099-002 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eighty-One and 61/100 ($187,081.61) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2023, or the next business day if July 19, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: December 1, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00083-1 A-4765401 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/05/2023
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jerry C Noreen, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A.SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on July 27, 2011, as Document No. A-495671. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/05/2017 and recorded on 09/05/2017 as Document No. A535258. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/05/2017 and recorded on 12/11/2017 as Document No. A-537212.CAG National Fund LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/02/2022 and recorded on 07/06/2022 as Document No. A570677. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 4, River`s Edge 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42994 Furey Road, Willow River, MN 55795
PROPERTY I.D: 225040000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 34/100 ($285,858.34)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024, or the next business day if January 19, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
“Dated: December 1, 2022 CAG National Fund LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00200-2 A-4765306
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-83
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
In Re: Estate of
George Donald Vayder,
Decedent.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with the Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on December 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court via Zoom with instructions to be provided by the Pine County Court Administrator.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. §524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 10/28/2022
Heather Wynn, Judge
Judge of District Court
Drafted by:
Jacob G. Peterson #0392415
MCKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.
200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 552-7777
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-22-88
Case Type: Informal Probate
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (WITHOUT A WILL)
In Re: Estate of Julie A. Gustafson
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSON AND CREDITORS:
Notice is herebu given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Randall Gustafson at PO Box 63, Sandstone MN 55072.
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 11/22/2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
PMC-GATEWAY
IMAGING, LLC
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 322C.0704, PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the “Company”), hereby publishes notice of its dissolution and requests that persons with claims against the Company present notice of such claims in accordance with this request. Any notice of claim presented must include a brief statement of the nature of the claim, the amount of the claim and the name, address and telephone number (if any) of the claimant. The notice of claim should be sent to:
PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC
705 Lundorff Drive
Sandstone, MN 55072
Any claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced not more than five (5) years after the publication of this notice.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
I-35 Utility Crossing Improvements
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
SEH No. SANST 168874
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids and In-person Bids will be received by the City of Sandstone until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 13, 2022, via QuestCDN and at the City of Sandstone located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN 550752 for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of I-35 Utility Crossing Improvements.
The bid opening will be held at the City of Sandstone , at which time the Online Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud along with any paper submissions that may be dropped off at the Sandstone , City Hall. The bid opening will also be conducted via Microsoft Teams:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3svvgL4
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 598 543 389#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty Unit Item
1 LS Duplex Grinder Station
140 LF 6-inch and 8-inch DIP
3 EACHF&I Hydrant
5 EACHF&I 6-inch & 8-inch GV & Box
8 EACHSpot Exploratory Excavation
1 LS Clean, Inspect & Test Existing Mains
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000, Project Manager - Greg Anderson – 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project
Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8327964 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated October 18, 2022.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with both Federal and MN State wage rates.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Published:
Pine Co. Courier: November 17 & 24 & December 1
Finance & Commerce November 17 & 24 & December 1
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 2022
ORDINANCE No. 06-2022
AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE
OF THE CITY OF HINCKLEY
WHEREAS, a petition for an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance was received from Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV) for a change in zoning from General Business District (GBD) to Multiple Dwelling District (R-3) for the property identified by PID 40.5649.000 Hinckley, Minnesota; and
WHEREAS, the property identified by PID 40.5649.000 is owned by the applicant and legally described as follows:
Sect-30 Twp-041 Range-020 MILLE LACS OJIBWE PLAT Lot-001 Block-001 5.10 AC
WHEREAS, a public hearing was held by the Hinckley Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 following two weeks published notice as well as mailed notice to all property owners within 350 feet of said property; and
WHEREAS, findings of fact were presented and comments from the public were heard at said public hearing; and
WHEREAS, the proposed zoning change appears to be consistent with the goals, objectives, and policies of the Comprehensive Plan; and
WHEREAS, the City recognizes that there is a need for additional housing options in the area as identified in the City of Hinckley Housing Study prepared by Community Partners Research, Inc. in 2018; and
WHEREAS, the rezoning of 5.10 acres to R-3 will help to meet the need for additional housing options within the City; and
WHEREAS, multiple family development is compatible with the surrounding area and commonly located adjacent to commercial development; and
WHEREAS, the proposed rezoning accommodates the owners plans for future development of the property; and
WHEREAS, the Hinckley Planning Commission recommends approval of the zoning change from GBD to R-3 for the property identified by PID 40.5649.000 based on the findings of fact presented at the public hearing,
NOW THEREFORE, the City Council of Hinckley, Minnesota does hereby ordain that a 5.1-acre property identified by PID 40.5649.000 and legally described above to be zoned as R-3 Multiple Dwelling District as show in the attached “Exhibit A” as recommended by the Planning Commission.
PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Hinckley, Minnesota, this 15th day of November, 2016.
Don Zeman, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kyle Morell, City Clerk/Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF
THE PINE COUNTY Board Meeting
Regular Meeting Tuesday, November 1, 2022 10:00 a.m. Pine County Board Room 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren.
Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of October 18, 2022 Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren.
Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – October, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following Tobacco Licenses: BP – City of Pine City, Banning Junction Convenience Store-Finlayson Township, Bear Creek Tavern-Arlone Township, Bear’s Den-City of Bruno, Beroun Crossing Country Store-Pokegama Township, Casey’s General Store #3445-City of Sandstone, Casey’s General Store #3520-City of Hinckley, Chris’ Food Center- City of Sandstone, Crossroads Convenience Store-Ogema Township, Daggett’s Super Valu-City of Hinckley, Dave’s Oil Corp-City of Willow River, Denham Run Bar & Grill-City of Denham, Dollar General- City of Hinckley, Dollar General-City of Sandstone, Dollar General-City of Willow River, Duquette General Store-Kerrick Township, Family Dollar Store-City of Hinckley, Family Dollar Store-City of Sandstone, Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store- City of Finlayson, Floppie Crappie- Pokegama Township, Froggies-City of Pine City, Hinckley Firehouse Liquor-City of Hinckley, Holiday Station-City of Hinckley, Holiday Station-City of Pine City, Holiday Station-City of Pine City, Kornerstore #900-Windemere Township, Kurt’s Station-City of Hinckley, Kwik Trip- City of Hinckley, Lucky Seven General Store-City of Hinckley, Minit Mart-Windemere Township, Nickerson Bar & Motel-Nickerson Township, Petry’s Bait Company- City of Finlayson, Pine City Tobacco- City of Pine City, Red’s Liquor Box- Pokegama Township, Rich’s Bar-City of Sandstone, Sandstone Petro Plus- City of Finlayson, Sidetracked-City of Brook Park, Slim’s Service, Inc-City of Hinckley, Squirrel Cage-City of Willow River, Super Smokes-City of Hinckley, Speedway #4500-City of Pine City, Tobies Station, Inc-City of Hinckley, Wal-Mart Supercenter #2367-City of Pine City, Figueroa’s- City of Askov, Marge’s Pub & Grub- City of Brook Park, Mini Mart #1-City of Rock Creek. Accept a $23,000 donation from Grand Casino Hinckley to the Sheriff’s Office to help offset sheriff’s office expenses for 4th Quarter 2022.
Approve Resolution 2022-55 authorizing the conveyance/sale of tax-forfeit parcel #42.0238.003 to Pine City for the appraised value of $1,000 plus miscellaneous sales fees as required.
Authorize the hiring of the following:
A. Thomas Lindstrom, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective November 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49/hour, contingent upon successful background check.
B. Kenneth Behrens, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective November 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49/hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Joesif Okerstrom, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77/hour.
D. Emma Ellerman, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, Step 2, $22.71/hour.
E. Daniel Pardun, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, step 2, $22.71/hour.
Authorize the promotion of the following:
F. Part-time Correction Officers Donald Jamnick and Kyle Miller to full-time Correction Officer status, effective November 1, 2022. No change in grade or pay.
Approve the following training: Health Educator Samantha Burch, Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen, and Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo to attend the Local Public Health Association Fall Conference and Annual Meeting. Total Cost for all three attendees: Registration: $350 (registration includes meals), Lodging: $0, Mileage: $100.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve County Administrator David Minke to enter into a professional service agreement with marketing consultant CivicBrand to create unified communication and marketing plan, and that the Personnel Committee be the committee of jurisdiction to work with county staff and consultant through the process. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-1, with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-54 requesting the reimbursement of property tax relief for storm damaged affected properties. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the revised Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0
It was the consensus of the board that the Snake River Watershed Management Board proceed forward with organizing a new entity including the four counties and the four Soil and Water Conservation Districts as voting members.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the following three Memorandum of Understanding:
A. Change of pay grid by removing step 1, effective November 6, 2022
B. Allow the premium overtime incentive, effective at the Jail Administrator’s discretion and expires 12/31/24. This term would not be needed if the jail is fully staffed.
C. Language change regarding scheduling and shift bidding of senior correction officers, effective immediately. Second by Commissioner Mohr.
Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:34 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www. co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 2022
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD
MEETING
Joint Meeting with the Pine County Zoning Board Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 4:00 p.m. North Pine Government Center 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Pine County Commissioners present: Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig.
Zoning Board Members present: Les Orvis, Dirk Nelson, Ryan Clark, Skip Thomson, Patrick Schifferdecker, and Susan Grill.
The meeting was called to order by Chair Hallan at 4:00 p.m. Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson reviewed current cases that have gone to the zoning board and presented information on emerging issues including short term rentals, solar farms, and junk storage.
Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
Published in the Pine City
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 2022
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD
MEETING
Joint Meeting with the Pine County Housing & Redevelopment /Economic Development Authority Wednesday, October 26, 2022 1:00 p.m. North Pine Government Center1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Pine County Commissioners present: Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr,Terry Lovgren, Matt Ludwig,
County Board Member absent: Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm (excused)
HRA/EDA Members present:
Mary Kay Sloan, Henry Fischer, Leaha Jackson, Traver Gahler, Steve Oswald
Others present: HRA/EDA Executive Director/County Administrator David Minke, President of SMR Management, Inc. Joleen Pfau (virtual), Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter, Pine City City Administrator Scott Hildebrand, Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George, Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor (virtual), Pine County Land & Resource Manager Caleb Anderson, Pine City EDA Board Member Doug D’Aigle (virtual), Pine City Pioneer Reporter Anna Goldstein.
The meeting was called to order by HRA/EDA Executive Director/ County Administrator David Minke at 1:00 p.m.
The HRA/EDA held its annual meeting.
County Board / HRA/EDA Joint Planning Meeting
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter gave a presentation on current economic trends and data. The Board established the following goals for 2023:
1. Show that Pine County is ready for development.
2. Evaluate funding to maximize impact on the community.
3. Engage with local jurisdictions within the County.
4. Continue to collaborate with local organizations (schools, business & workforce development, tourism, housing & broadband).
Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting at 3:46 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Board of Commissioners
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 2022
