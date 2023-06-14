foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: William P Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 19, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A561558
Assigned To:Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Dated: February 21, 2023
Recorded: February 21, 2023
Pine County Recorder Document No. A574684
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073001298848969
Lender or Broker: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage
Mortgage Originator: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Land referred to herein below is situated In the County of PINE, State of MN, and is described as follows:
Parcel A:
That part of Government Lot 1 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1 ; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88° 30’ 21” East along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Creek and the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said north line 390.9 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1: thence South 0° 48’ 48” East along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 84. 75 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, a distance of 343.0 feet; thence South 1° 36’ 10” East, 20.0 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, 87 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence northerly along the shore of Pokegama Lake, 110 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
AND
Parcel B:
That part of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 14; thence on an assumed bearing of North 0° 48’ 48” West along the West line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 15.25 feet: thence North 88° 23’50” East, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less to the shore of Pokegama Creek: thence Southeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Creek, a distance of 20 feet, more or less to the South line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said South line, a distance of 405 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
Being the same property as conveyed from Joseph H. Woischke and Neoma H. Woischke, husband and wife, as Trustees under the Joseph H. Wolschke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993, and under the Neoma H. Woischke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993 to William P. Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants as set forth in Deed Instrument #395096 dated 01/16/2001, recorded 01/25/2001, PINE County, MINNESOTA.
Tax ID: 28.0681.001
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 28.0681.001
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
19006 Island Resort Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,187.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $218,144.07
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 30, 2023
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive,
Suite 205
Mendota Heights,
MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21519.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $217,363.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 2, 2023
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F2
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 18, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,393.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick Root, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 5, 2017 as Document Number A-535898 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on February 21, 2019 as Document Number A545046 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII by assignment recorded on June 1, 2021 as Document Number A561864 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
The East 300 feet of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying Southerly of a line beginning at a point on the East line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 distant 772.02 feet South of the Northeast corner thereof,
thence Southwesterly by an angle from said East line of 71 degrees 47 minutes a distance of 315.83 feet to the West line of said East 300 feet and there terminating.
And also
The East 300 feet of the NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying North of the Snake River.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 15102 CANYON WAY, PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $175,418.53
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0453.000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000072550-5
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 03, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: June 05, 2023
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(23-0590-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29 July 6, 13, 20, 2023
notices
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-230
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
Shelia Norman
Plaintiff,
v.
Wilfred P. Collette (now deceased); Guillermo Antonio Jimenez; Gage E. Lee; Tamiah Ha (a/k/a Tami LaRee Collette); William R. Collette (a/k/a Damjs Collette); Wendy Roy; Patrick Moore; Sandra Barber; Barbara Pomerville;Helen Collette (now deceased); Rod Collette (now deceased); the heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of Wilfred P. Collette; Colleen P. Ottman (now deceased).
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lots 62 and 63, Block 1, Pathfinder Village – St. Croix, 6th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
Hereinafter “Subject Property”. Said parcel can also be identified by its Parcel ID assigned by Pine County of 09.5523.000 and 09.5524.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 25, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023
_____________________________
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Annual Meeting
At the cemetery on Wednesday, June 21 @ 5:00 p.m.
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
_____________________________
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
May 17, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Public Works Director Craige Hiler
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Firefighter Jeff Gaede, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, North Pine County News Editor Sierra Kingen
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the April 18, 2023 Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting, the April 19, 2023 Regular Council Meeting, and the April 26, 2023 Special Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to accept the resignation of Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Leaha Jackson effective May 14, 2023. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve Alana Tyson’s move to the Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing position and further to approve revisions to the Deputy Clerk and the Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Position Descriptions. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve all liquor license renewals pending receipt of all required documents and fees. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230517-01 Accepting the donation of a Trex Bench from the Sandstone Quarry Lions. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer, to approve the Proposal for Professional Services from SEH for work associated with placing the Phosphorus Reduction Project at the Wastewater Treatment Ponds on the Intended Use Plan with the MN Pollution Control Agency for an amount not to exceed $25,000. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve Partial Payment Request No. 4 from BCI Construction on the Library remodel project in the amount of $263,124.57. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve Change Request No. 1 from BCI Construction for additional work to run a hot water recirculation line at the Library. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve Change Request No. 4 for additional work to furnish and install heat trace tape at all gutters and downspouts at the Library. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the landscaping quote from Elliott’s Lawncare & Landscaping for work at the new Library for $14,443.00. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the quote from Elliott’s Lawncare & Landscaping for improvements to Johnson Park in the amount of $16,499.48. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the City of Sandstone Park Donation Guidelines as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the April financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $165,030.83. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adjourn at 8:15 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 2023
_____________________________
State of Minnesota
District Court
County-Pine
Judicial District: 10th
Court File Number: 58-CV-23-163
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication
Ann Marie Larson
Petitioner
vs
Nicole Koukol
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on
A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location:
Date: June 22, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Pine County Court Administration via Zoom
Meeting ID 160 948 8831
Passcode 373825
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date June 1, 2023
Amanda Stiles
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 2023
request for bid
City of finlayson
Bids Wanted
The City of Finlayson will be accepting bids to replace the fence located at 6480 School Street Finlayson, MN. 55735 with a privacy fence.
The Bid should include removal of current chain link fence, materials (vinyl, composite, wood) and labor.
Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Thursday June 22, 2023. Bids may be mailed to or dropped off at Finlayson City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. The successful bidder will be asked for a certification of insurance prior to beginning work.
Work to begin promptly after bid is accepted.
The City of Finlayson reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.
Please contact City Hall at 320-233-6472 with any questions.
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
_____________________________
pine county
Request for bids
BIDS CLOSE July 11, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July II, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2303
SAP 058-617-019 - On CSAH 17, from CSAH 18 to CR 140 West; 2.0 miles
SAP 058-618-008 - On CSAH 18, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 6.0 miles
CP 058-015-003 - On CSAH 15, between Pelkey Creek and Cross Park; 1500 ft
CP 058-017-004 - On CSAH 17 from BNSF railroad tracks to 0.25 miles north; 0.25 miles
CP 058-140-002 - On CR 140 from TH 48 to TH 48; 3.7 miles
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 6,259 TONS CLASS 5 AGGREGATE; I08,234 SY FULL DEPTHRECLAMATION; 59,548 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 136,479 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 43,964 TONS BITUMINOUS SURF ACING (2,B); I26,935 LF 4” MUL TI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-45
In Re: Estate of William J. Golen,
Decedent.
ORDER FOR HEARING
The petition of Nancy K. Golen, dated May 22, 2023, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said properly be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 17th day of July, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock a .m., by the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated:
Amy Willert
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
By Elizabeth Olson
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, lD # 114674, of
John M. Warp, P.A.
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue, P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
16401
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
