NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: William P Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 19, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A561558
Assigned To:Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Dated: February 21, 2023
Recorded: February 21, 2023
Pine County Recorder Document No. A574684
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073001298848969
Lender or Broker: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage
Mortgage Originator: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Land referred to herein below is situated In the County of PINE, State of MN, and is described as follows:
Parcel A:
That part of Government Lot 1 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1 ; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88° 30’ 21” East along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Creek and the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said north line 390.9 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1: thence South 0° 48’ 48” East along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 84. 75 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, a distance of 343.0 feet; thence South 1° 36’ 10” East, 20.0 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, 87 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence northerly along the shore of Pokegama Lake, 110 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
AND
Parcel B:
That part of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 14; thence on an assumed bearing of North 0° 48’ 48” West along the West line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 15.25 feet: thence North 88° 23’50” East, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less to the shore of Pokegama Creek: thence Southeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Creek, a distance of 20 feet, more or less to the South line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said South line, a distance of 405 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
Being the same property as conveyed from Joseph H. Woischke and Neoma H. Woischke, husband and wife, as Trustees under the Joseph H. Wolschke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993, and under the Neoma H. Woischke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993 to William P. Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants as set forth in Deed Instrument #395096 dated 01/16/2001, recorded 01/25/2001, PINE County, MINNESOTA.
Tax ID: 28.0681.001
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 28.0681.001
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
19006 Island Resort Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,187.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $218,144.07
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 30, 2023
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive,
Suite 205
Mendota Heights,
MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21519.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. has been postponed to August 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: May 17, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $217,363.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 2, 2023
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F2
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER
THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., has been postponed to July 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., and will be held at sheriffs main address 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 13, 2024. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: June 1, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
22-114863
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-230
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
Shelia Norman
Plaintiff,
v.
Wilfred P. Collette (now deceased); Guillermo Antonio Jimenez; Gage E. Lee; Tamiah Ha (a/k/a Tami LaRee Collette); William R. Collette (a/k/a Damjs Collette); Wendy Roy; Patrick Moore; Sandra Barber; Barbara Pomerville;Helen Collette (now deceased); Rod Collette (now deceased); the heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of Wilfred P. Collette; Colleen P. Ottman (now deceased).
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lots 62 and 63, Block 1, Pathfinder Village – St. Croix, 6th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
Hereinafter “Subject Property”. Said parcel can also be identified by its Parcel ID assigned by Pine County of 09.5523.000 and 09.5524.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 25, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 8, 15, 2023
_____________________________
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Nettle & Mint
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Address:
Daniel Russell Gilbert 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
Ellen Nicole Gilbert 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Ellen Nicole Gilbert
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: egilbert.aveda@gmail.com
Work Item 1388065400026
Original File Number 1388065400026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/21/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 8, 2023
_____________________________
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
May 17, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Public Works Director Craige Hiler
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Firefighter Jeff Gaede, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, North Pine County News Editor Sierra Kingen
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the April 18, 2023 Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting, the April 19, 2023 Regular Council Meeting, and the April 26, 2023 Special Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to accept the resignation of Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Leaha Jackson effective May 14, 2023. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve Alana Tyson’s move to the Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing position and further to approve revisions to the Deputy Clerk and the Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Position Descriptions. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve all liquor license renewals pending receipt of all required documents and fees. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230517-01 Accepting the donation of a Trex Bench from the Sandstone Quarry Lions. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer, to approve the Proposal for Professional Services from SEH for work associated with placing the Phosphorus Reduction Project at the Wastewater Treatment Ponds on the Intended Use Plan with the MN Pollution Control Agency for an amount not to exceed $25,000. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve Partial Payment Request No. 4 from BCI Construction on the Library remodel project in the amount of $263,124.57. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve Change Request No. 1 from BCI Construction for additional work to run a hot water recirculation line at the Library. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve Change Request No. 4 for additional work to furnish and install heat trace tape at all gutters and downspouts at the Library. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the landscaping quote from Elliott’s Lawncare & Landscaping for work at the new Library for $14,443.00. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the quote from Elliott’s Lawncare & Landscaping for improvements to Johnson Park in the amount of $16,499.48. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the City of Sandstone Park Donation Guidelines as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the April financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $165,030.83. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adjourn at 8:15 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 2023
_____________________________
State of Minnesota
District Court
County-Pine
Judicial District: 10th
Court File Number: 58-CV-23-163
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication
Ann Marie Larson
Petitioner
vs
Nicole Koukol
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on
A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location:
Date: June 22, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Pine County Court Administration via Zoom
Meeting ID 160 948 8831
Passcode 373825
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date June 1, 2023
Amanda Stiles
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 2023
_____________________________
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Annual Meeting
At the cemetery on Wednesday, June 21 @ 5:00 p.m.
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
_____________________________
American Legion
Post 243
Askov Legion Post 243, Askov will be conducting an National Flag Retirement Ceremony, 10 June, at the Askov Community Center, 11:30 a.m. This ceremony will respectfully retire old and unserviceable USA flags.
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 2023
_____________________________
Birch Creek Township
Regular Board Meeting/Zoning Meeting
Please be advised that the regular board meeting of the Birch Creek Town Board will take place Thursday June 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a Zoning meeting on June 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Birch Creek Town Hall in Denham, MN. All residents are welcome to attend.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY
ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Luke Hegge is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 17414 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.5397.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 23, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate an event center, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Robert Newell Jr is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 28098 Wilderness Retreat, Pine City (PID: 08.5052.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 29, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Brian and Robin Lally are requesting a variance at 80008 River Run Rd, Willow River (PID: 17.5125.000), Kettle River Township, Section 10, Township 44, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 502 of the Kettle River Wild and Scenic Ordinance to build a gazebo that is 60’ from the ordinary high water level (OHWL). The required setback is 150’ from the OHWL.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 884 6155 0921
Passcode 221821
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Join by Phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 884 6155 0921
Passcode 221821
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 8, 2023
City of finlayson
Bids Wanted
The City of Finlayson will be accepting bids to replace the fence located at 6480 School Street Finlayson, MN. 55735 with a 6’ privacy fence of approx. 180’.
The Bid should include removal of current chain link fence, materials (vinyl, composite, wood) and labor.
Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Thursday June 22, 2023. Bids may be mailed to or dropped off at Finlayson City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. The successful bidder will be asked for a certification of insurance prior to beginning work.
Work to begin promptly after bid is accepted.
The City of Finlayson reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.
Please contact City Hall at 320-233-6472 with any questions.
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-45
In Re: Estate of William J. Golen,
Decedent.
ORDER FOR HEARING
The petition of Nancy K. Golen, dated May 22, 2023, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said properly be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 17th day of July, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock a .m., by the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated:
Amy Willert
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
By Elizabeth Olson
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, lD # 114674, of
John M. Warp, P.A.
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue, P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
16401
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 2023
