Bruno Township Residents
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bruno Township will meet on April 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Bruno Township Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Karen Dracy
Clerk of Bruno Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REPEAL CITY CODE SECTION 305.23 – YOUTH COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at City Hall, located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN, to conduct a public hearing on the consideration to repeal City Code Section 305.23, Youth Commission.
A copy of City Code Section 305.23 is available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the City Council, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the City Council at the public hearing.
Dated: March 31, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
/s/ Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REPEAL CITY CODE SECTION 615
REGULATION OF LODGING ESTABLISHMENTS
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at City Hall, located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN, to conduct a public hearing on the consideration to repeal City Code Section 615, Regulation of Lodging Establishments.
A copy of City Code Section 615 is available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the City Council, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the City Council at the public hearing.
Dated: March 31, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
/s/ Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-113
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
John Ervin Dietz a/k/a John E. Dietz and Carol M. Dietz, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs
v.
Audrey R. Samuelson (now deceased); unknown heirs of Audrey R. Samuelson; the unknown spouse of Robert L. Samuelson (if any);
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff’s everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 16, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
Lot 17, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota
Lot 16, Block 1, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Subject Property and determining that the Defendants have no right, title or interest therein.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
Dated: March 21, 2023
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
John mM. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-31
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing
FILE COPY
In re the Estate of Kathleen Dorothy Johnson, Deceased
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
May 30, 2023
Probate Hearing
8:30 AM
The hearing will he held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer James Watchke-Koranne, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.
• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 207 1864
Passcode: 897099
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: March 30, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administartor
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
cc: Scott Evan Stevens
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-31
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
KATHLEEN DOROTHY JOHNSON, a/k/a KATHLEEN D. JOHNSON, a/k/a KATHLEEN JOHNSON, a/k/a KAT JOHNSON,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 30th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated the 3rd day of August 2018, and for the appointment of Joshua D. Johnson, whose address is 62320 South Fleming Loop, Askov, MN 55704, and Jeremiah C. Johnson, whose address is 62388 South Fleming Loop, Askov, MN 55704, as co-personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 30, 2023
/s/ Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
STEVENS LAW, P.L.L.C
Scott E. Stevens
MN# 0270945
7760 France Avenue South, Suite 1160
Bloomington, MN 55435
Telephone: 952-886-7418
Facsimile: 952-886-7501
E-Mail:
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6,13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-30
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In re the Estate of STEVEN ALLEN LUCHT, a/k/a Steven A. Lucht, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given than application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated 2/18/2023 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Courtney Lucht
Address: 3265 Reuben Johnson Road Kettle River MN 55757
As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 4/3/2023
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:March 12, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard W. Barth, as a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust successor by merger to Rural American Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A478939 as modified by Document Dated May 1, 2022 Recorded June 9, 2022 as Document No. A-570178.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Rural American Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11074 550th Street, Rush City, MN 55069
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 430190002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 630 FEET OF THE NORTH 1452 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 38, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$102,406.05
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$128,020.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 22, 2023
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
78 - 23-001562 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $78,765.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F2
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: MAGGIE ANNE BOLER
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Boler, Maggie-Anne
Maggie-Anne Bolder
:Maggie-Anne: Boler.,
Authorized Representative
ADDRESS: care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumber South Carolina 00000 USA
care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: :/s/ Maggie-Anne Boler., Authorized Representative
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: butta876@gmail.com
WORK ITEM: 1380034000020
Original File Number: 1380034000020
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/12/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
Partridge Township Residents:
The Township Board meetings will be held on Wednesday 5/3/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 8/2/2023, 9/6/2023, 10/4/2023, 11/1/2023, 12/6/2023, 1/3/2024, 2/7/2024, 3/6/2024, and 4/3/2024 at 7:00 PM at the Askov Community Center. Spring Road inspection will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 5/3/2023 leaving from the Askov Community Center and the regular Board Meeting following the Road Inspection. The Board of Audit will be held 2/7/2024 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting. The Township Election will be held Tuesday March 12, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the Annual Meeting following once the election process is complete, with the Board of Canvass meeting following the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to verify the election results. The Re-organization meeting will be held 4/3/2024 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting.
Respectfully posted,
Anne M Stitt
Partridge Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
Assessment Notice
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeals and Equalization Meeting of the Township of Ogema, in Pine County, MN., will meet at the Pine County Government Center, 1610 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN. at 3:00 p.m. on April 20th, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor or attending the meeting above with the Assessor’s Office, you may appeal your value or classification to the county board of appeals and equalization by appointment.
Given under my hand this 21st, day of February, 2023.
Robert J. Sunstrom,
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF TOWN MEETINGS
FOR KERRICK TOWNSHIP &
MEETING DATES FOR 2023/2024
Monthly meetings for the Kerrick Township Board will meet the second Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Duquette Hall in Duquette. The monthly meeting dates will be: April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, December 8, January 11, 2024, February 8, 2024, and March 12, 2024.
The Road Review will be June 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The supervisors will meet at the Town Hall before heading out and will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for public disclosure of road review.
The Board of Audit will be held on February 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Township Elections will be held at the Duquette Town Hall on March 12, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Annual meeting will convene on March 12, 2024, following the election at 8:05 p.m. The regular March meeting will follow the annual meeting.
The Reorganization meeting will be held on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Cindy Darwin, Clerk
Kerrick Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
Pomroy Township Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Pomroy in Kanabec County, Minnesota will meet at the Office of the Clerk in said Township, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 26 of April, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessment of said township for the year 2023. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, or who wish to complain that the property of another is assessed too low, are hereby notified to appear at said meeting, and show cause of having such assessment corrected.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or their agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 10th day of April, 2023.
(s) Luke Stultz
Clerk, Pomroy Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
_____________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Ami Stenseth is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 22927 Rosebush Dr, Pine City (PID: 08.5181.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 11, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom. us/j/88689453940?pwd=MzBSeFFFSEFvMWhwakE0b2UzNXVVZz09
Meeting ID: 886 8945 3940
Passcode 554138
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News April 13, 2023
