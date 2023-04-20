STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-30
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In re the Estate of STEVEN ALLEN LUCHT, a/k/a Steven A. Lucht, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given than application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated 2/18/2023 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Courtney Lucht
Address: 3265 Reuben Johnson Road Kettle River MN 55757
As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 4/3/2023
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:March 12, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard W. Barth, as a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust successor by merger to Rural American Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A478939 as modified by Document Dated May 1, 2022 Recorded June 9, 2022 as Document No. A-570178.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Rural American Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11074 550th Street, Rush City, MN 55069
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 430190002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 630 FEET OF THE NORTH 1452 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 38, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$102,406.05
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$128,020.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 22, 2023
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
78 - 23-001562 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $78,765.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F2
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Leslie Ann Anderson, A Single Person
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns
Dated:January 4, 2021
Recorded: January 25, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A558789
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:February 7, 2022
Recorded: February 8, 2022
Pine County Recorder Document No. A567759
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100139105013224562
Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 47, Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425387000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
130 6th Ave SE
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,749.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,212.01
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2023, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 13, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21476.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 26, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $197,983.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jacob R. Benton, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1003502-9101657428-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 13, 2018, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A543401, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded May 4, 2022 as Document Number A569484
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Block 5, Cross Lake Preserve 2nd Addition
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 935 Highview Loop SE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.6257.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $186,803.09
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 15, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023, or the next business day if December 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 14, 2023
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: MAGGIE ANNE BOLER
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Boler, Maggie-Anne
Maggie-Anne Bolder
:Maggie-Anne: Boler.,
Authorized Representative
ADDRESS: care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumber South Carolina 00000 USA
care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
care of 2382 Brookgreen Road Sumter South Carolina 00000 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: :/s/ Maggie-Anne Boler., Authorized Representative
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: butta876@gmail.com
WORK ITEM: 1380034000020
Original File Number: 1380034000020
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/12/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023 ________________________________________________________________________
Partridge Township Residents:
The Township Board meetings will be held on Wednesday 5/3/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 8/2/2023, 9/6/2023, 10/4/2023, 11/1/2023, 12/6/2023, 1/3/2024, 2/7/2024, 3/6/2024, and 4/3/2024 at 7:00 PM at the Askov Community Center. Spring Road inspection will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 5/3/2023 leaving from the Askov Community Center and the regular Board Meeting following the Road Inspection. The Board of Audit will be held 2/7/2024 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting. The Township Election will be held Tuesday March 12, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the Annual Meeting following once the election process is complete, with the Board of Canvass meeting following the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to verify the election results. The Re-organization meeting will be held 4/3/2024 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting.
Respectfully posted,
Anne M Stitt
Partridge Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
Pomroy Township Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Pomroy in Kanabec County, Minnesota will meet at the Office of the Clerk in said Township, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 26 of April, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessment of said township for the year 2023. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, or who wish to complain that the property of another is assessed too low, are hereby notified to appear at said meeting, and show cause of having such assessment corrected.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or their agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 10th day of April, 2023.
(s) Luke Stultz
Clerk, Pomroy Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 2023
______________________________________________________________________
Annual Meeting Notice
Dell Grove Emmanuel Cemetery Corporation
The Dell Grove Emmanuel Cemetery Corporation will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The purpose of the meeting will be to appoint directors, elect officers, update the records, review the bylaws and to transact any other business concerning the cemetery. The meeting is open to all directors, officers, lot owners and any other interested people. Questions to be discussed can be submitted before the meeting.
Stan Sjodahl
Chairman
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF THE AMENDMENT TO
ORDINANCE No. 02-02
Notice is hereby given, that the City of Finlayson amended Ordinance No. 02-02, an Ordinance Establishing Applications for Services, Deposits, Payments of Accounts and Disconnection of Service for Municipal Water and Sewer Systems for the City of Finlayson. Amended sections are as follows:
Section 4: Initial Water/Sewer Hookup Fee
Section 6; Subdivision 1: Shutoff for Non-Payment
A complete copy can be obtained on request to the City of Finlayson, City Clerk, or can be viewed at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave, Finlayson, MN during normal business hours.
Ashley Lucht
City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
City of Bruno Lawn Mowing Bids
The City of Bruno is now accepting lawn mowing bids for the 2023 season for the Bruno city park, cemetery and other city lots. The bidding party must be insured and show proof of insurance. Contact the clerk at 320-838-3585 for more information. Deadline for bids is May 5, 2023. Mail bids to City of Bruno, Box 112, Bruno, MN 55712.
Jeanette Swenson
Bruno City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ARLONE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS
The supervisors of Arlone Township will be conducting a road review on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Anyone wishing to join the supervisors please meet the supervisors at the Arlone Township Hall (formally known as Cloverdale Senior Center) 38736 Cloverdale Road at 9 am.
Denise Christiansen, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 2023
_________________________________________________________________________
Finlayson Township Notice
Finlayson Township board members will be doing a road review April 27th at 5:30 if anyone has any concerns they would like to discuss you are welcome to be at the town hall at 5:30.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Sturgeon Lake Township
Meeting Notice
Annual Township Review
Notice is hereby given by the town board of sturgeon lake township:
The Sturgeon Lake Township Annual Road Review will be held at 8:00 a.m. on the 26th of April, 2023. The townboard will leave the town hall at 8:00 a.m. and the meeting will continue until all inspections of township’s road right of ways, township’s roads, culverts, need for brushing of township’s roads and all the traffic signs has been completed.
This notice is given by my hand on this 20 day of April, 2023.
Nedene Kuhlman, Clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
March 13, 2023
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Shelly Skaff, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Director Angela Grochowski, Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator,Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard,Sarah Beckrich, Transportation Supervisor, Becky Maki, Community Ed Director, Jordan Masterson and Air Williams Student Representatives. Also present was Jeff Tyson, Amanda Murphy, Alaina Williams, Joe Ranger, Logan McLouth, George Gimpl, Lynnea Reudy, Emma Froehling, Amanda Marks, Brandon Greenwaldt, Dylan Googins.
Agenda
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes- February Board Minutes 2023
B. Bank Accounts February 2023
Total District Funds $4,226,419.96
Comparison to March 2022
Total District Funds $4,282,366.70
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $3,859,272.99
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
C. Employment- hiring-
1. Alex Irizarri, Transitions Teacher, BA Step 6, $47,687 prorated (62 days). Replaces Ryan Redfield. Effective March 1, 2023.
2. Warren Zaudtke - Long Term HS Custodian Sub, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 8 hours per day, March 2, 2023 through March 31, 2023. Fills Greg Janssen’s position. Hiring Letter.
3. Kenzie Beckrich, HES Management Para, effective March 1, 2023, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, replaces Bobbie Hughes. Hiring Letter.
4. Josephine Hopkins, Pool Attendant, effective March 13, 2023, Range III Step 1, $16.20, replaces Alex Irizarri. Hiring Letter.
5. Sara Ranger, Junior High Softball Coach, Step 1, $1,723.
D. Resignations-
1. Kerry Joy Kroschel, HES Para, effective June 1, 2023 (retirement).
Motion by Hanson, second by Irlbeck to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- March 2023
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports
A. Superintendent’s report
B. High School Principal’s Report
Motion by Grochowski, seconded by Irlbeck to approve Hodena’s out of state travel this summer. Motion
Carried 7-0.
Motion by Hanson, seconded by Irlbeck to approve the pilot with Family Pathways on bullying and harassment. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Elementary Principal report
D. Community Education report
E Transportation
F. Activities Report (written report only)
G. New Directions Report (written report only)
H. Board Committees
Professional Development Angela Grochowski
SEE Committee
9. Communications
10. Unfinished Business/Budget topics
A. Budget Calendar- Set budget work sessions recommend setting a work session in April
March 2023
Staff Actions-
Teachers submit budget requests to building principals.Budget bootcamp- teachers present ideas to principal by February 28th Elementary teachers request internal changes.
Admin Actions-
Principals and AD review budget requests with the superintendent after budget bootcamp. Administrative team proposes programs and staffing proposals for 2023 -24 via FTE bootcamp. Principals inform the Superintendent of recommendations for non-renewing staff. Review calendar drafts for budget implications
School Board Actions-
Review 2023 - 2024 Capital budget-- recommend approval of one school bus AND one lawn mower for 2023 - 24 school year as the ordering process takes longer than most requisitions.
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve one school bus AND one lawn mower for 2023 - 24 school year . Motion passed. 7 - 0
Capital Budget review and comments
Review YTD expenditures-
Current spending through March 1,which is 66.7% of the budget year. $11,447,555.27 or 65.09% of our budget has been expended. This compares to $9,873,928 or 61.02% through the same time last year.
Review revenue projection 2022- 23 (unchanged from last month).
Review current enrollment numbers
March 1, 2023 March 1, 2022
HES- 495 HES- 481
FES- 56 FES-64
HFHS- 422 HFHS- 437
Empower- 18 Empower- 30
Total 991 Total 1012
B. Policy re-approval -
Policy #415 - Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults
Policy #420 - Students and Employees with sexually transmitted infections and diseases and certain other communicable diseases and infectious conditions
Policy #902 - Community Use of School Facilities
Policy #209 - School Board Code of Ethics
Motion by Grochowski, second by Hanson to re-approve policies #415, #420, #902, #209. Motion passed. 6 - 1
Hickle voting Nay
C. School Board goals discussion for 2022- 23
Most feedback from staff and school board indicates we should continue with the three baseline goals 2022- 23 School Board goals
Ideas to improve action items include:
A. Continue to Improve school climate and staff morale
B. Student academic growth and achievement
C. Fiscal responsibility
Are there specific goals under each of these areas the school board would like to consider?
11. New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
1. Congratulations to Morgan Houle for 1st place in Chemistry at the Regional Science Fair.
2. Congratulations to Ethan Perrotti for 2nd place in Chemistry at the Regional Science Fair.
3. Congratulations to Haley Geiger for 3rd place in Microbiology at the Regional Science Fair.
4. Congratulations to Tanner Risley for 2nd place in Chemistry at the Regional Science Fair.
5. Congratulations to Daniel Dutcher for 1st place in Mechanical Engineer at the Regional Science Fair.
6. Congratulations to John McEachran for 3rd place in Medicine and Health at the Regional Science Fair.
7. Bob & Betsy Dunagan for $1,000 donation to Wolf Ridge
8. Thank you Alyssa Vickstrom for hosting a great well attended MHS Banquet.
9. Grand Cinema for donation of movie tickets for PAWS drawings
10. Beth Cuchna, Devi Henn, Bev Ludwig, Tony Stiel, Brett Bartkey and Jon Horbacz for a successful week at Wolf Ridge.
B. Graduation -
MDE has not updated data forlast year yet so this is old data.
Graduation comparison over the last three years were calculated by the State of Minnesota. Overall, the Hinckley-Finlayson graduation rate is strong. We are typically at or above state average in most categories on the state comparison
The last analysis we will conduct will be on special education graduation rates. This is likely to be our weak spot in graduation. All Transition students affect this rate and we have more special education students attending Empower, these students are graduating but not always in four years.
C. Achievement and Integration Plan 2022- 24 -
Recommend approval of Achievement and Integration plan, built in conjunction with our partner schools, as presented.
Motion by Skaff, second by Irlbeck to approve the Achievement and Integration plan, built in conjunction with our partner schools, as presented . Motion passed. 7 - 0
D. Calendar update -
HF Calendar Draft 2023 - 24 (draft #2)
HF Calendar Draft 2023 - 24 (draft #3)
Motion by Ubl, second by Hanson to approve the HF Calendar Draft 2023 - 24 (draft #2). Motion Carried
6 - 1. Grochowski voting Nay.
E. Home learning during inclement weather days update -
For the 2023 - 24 school year the Superintendent will follow the guidelines in our current E-learning plan. However, we have built in snow make up days to use first and then would plan to use e-learning days if we go over the amount of make-up days that are scheduled.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve using e-learning days after make-up days. Motion Carried 7-0.
F. Extended School Year -
Request approval for the District Extended School Year Plans (ESY).
HS DCD
HS Mild Disabilities
HS EBD
Elementary EBD/SLD
Elementary DCD
ECSE - HES
Motion by Grochowski, second by Ubl to approve the extended school year. Motion Carried 7-0.
G. Bus Boundary -
Superintendent is recommending that the boundary line be moved to Happy’s Drive to determine where students will attend elementary school. North of Happy’s Drive would attend FES and south of Happy’s Drive would have students attend HES. Recommend giving current families who attend HES the choice to stay at HES. Recommend starting with Pre-K and Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year. Recommend all students who are new open enrolled students (Pre-K-6) and live North of Happy’s Drive to also attend FES.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Ubl to approve moving the boundary line to Happy’s Drive to determine where students will attend elementary school, beginning 23-24 school year.. Motion Carried 7-0.
H. Policy Review - First Reading
#520 - Student Surveys Policy #520 Form
#620 - Credit for Learning
#309 - Coaching Handbook
I. 2022-2023 Make Up Days
Currently if we have more snow days we are scheduled to make these up on March 30th and then March 31st. Superintendent is recommending that if we have to cancel one more day that March 30 be replaced by canceling the last 7 early release days and making them full student learning days. This would make up the learning time for students and pay for non salaried employees.
Motion by Skaff, second by Irlbeck to approve the recommendation of if we have to cancel one more day that March 30 be replaced by canceling the last 7 early release days and making them full student learning days. Motion Carried 7-0.
J. Adjourn -
With no further business to discuss, motion by Hanson, second by Grochowski to adjourn the board meeting at 9:18 p.m. Motion passed 7-0
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 2023
