NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY APRIL 2023
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 22.0178.003
CHAD M PURULL
Sect-14 Twp-044 Range-019
12.0 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
LESS NORTH 330 FT THEREOF &
LESS SOUTH 594 FT THEREOF
3,963.60
on the 13th of May 2013, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2012,
R 25.0323.000
PHILIP H & ALYCE A NESTOR
Sect -29 Twp-043 Range-019
5.0 AC
NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 9, AUD SUBD
OF NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4
3,694.50
on the 08th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 41.0011.000
CHAD M & JANETTE A PURULL
Sect-35 Twp-045 Range-018
.65 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4, DESC AS BEG AT A
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
4,697.12
on the 13th of May 2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2018,
R 18.5114.000
PATRICK R MCCONNELL
Sect-28 Twp-040 Range-021
2.50 AC
MISSION CREEK PARK
LOT 1, BLOCK 2
2,941.33
R 43.0440.001
TWYLA G CHRISTIAN
Sect-24 Twp-038 Range-021
3.40 AC
EAST 300 FT OF WEST 400 FT OF NORTH
500 FT OF WEST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4
9,250.84
R 46.5135.000
TINA A GREEN
Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020
WOODRIDGE
LOT 5, BLOCK 2
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
14,695.15
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 17th day of March, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News March 30, April 6, 2023
_________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY APRIL 2023
on the 12th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 12.0390.000
DUANE J & DONNA M OLSON
Sect-25 Twp-42 Range-021
10.0 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
START FROM NW CORNER; THENCE…..
4,582.46
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 17th day of March, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News April 6, 13, 2023
_________________________________________________________________
Notice of Public Hearing
Hazardous Buildings and Hazardous Property
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE to consider the hazardous buildings and property designation for the property at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley, MN 55037. The purpose of the public hearing is to determine whether the conditions on the property constitute a hazardous building or property and/or nuisance violation. A complete copy of the notice of the hearing is available by contacting the City of Hinckley at the address below. If it is determined to constitute a hazardous building or property, the City Council may immediately thereafter adopt a City Council order which would require total removal or abatement, if feasible, of the violations. If an order is adopted and the property owner fails to comply with the terms of the Order, the City Council will then motion the District Court for enforcement of the Order and request that any costs incurred by the City be paid by the property owner.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
City of Hinckley
Job Posting
City Administrator
The City of Hinckley is looking for one (1) motivated, energetic individual to work as a full-time City Administrator.
Under limited direction, the City Administrator plans and directs all City operations in line with the objectives and guidelines established by the City Council, including financial and administrative functions, personnel management, planning, public works operations, liquor store operations, and fire protection; exercise general and administrative supervision over all City employees either directly or through subordinate supervisors; and coordinates, legal, building and policing activities through contracts. In addition, the City Administrator is responsible for advising the City Council regarding the impact of policy decisions and representing the interest of the City in local, county, and state activities as directed by the City Council.
Minimum Qualifications: Four-year Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in public policy, public administration, political science, urban planning, or a related field.
Three (3) or more years of government experience
Valid Driver’s License
Starting Wage: Starting salary is between $80,000 and $100,000 per year, depending on qualifications, plus excellent benefits, including health, dental, and life insurance, paid holidays, paid time off, and retirement plans.
Application Deadline: The position will be open until filled. Application review will begin on April 10, 2023. Please return the completed application, cover letter, and resume to Don Zeman at Hinckley City Hall.
For Application, Contact
Download at
Or pick it up at City Hall, 106 First Street SE, Hinckley, MN 55037 Phone: 320-384-7491
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
_________________________________________________________________________
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
_________________________________________________________________________
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township, Pine County, MN that the annual Reorganizational meeting for the township will take place on Wednesday April 12th, 2023 at 7:00pm. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow at 7:30p.m. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Bruno Township Residents
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bruno Township will meet on April 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Bruno Township Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Karen Dracy
Clerk of Bruno Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE
Bremen Township
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect you 2024 property taxes
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bremen Township will meet on April 17, 2023, 6:00 PM at Bremen Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 6th day of April 2023
Taylor Bednar, Clerk
Bremen Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REPEAL CITY CODE SECTION 305.23 – YOUTH COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at City Hall, located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN, to conduct a public hearing on the consideration to repeal City Code Section 305.23, Youth Commission.
A copy of City Code Section 305.23 is available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the City Council, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the City Council at the public hearing.
Dated: March 31, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
/s/ Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REPEAL CITY CODE SECTION 615
REGULATION OF LODGING ESTABLISHMENTS
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at City Hall, located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN, to conduct a public hearing on the consideration to repeal City Code Section 615, Regulation of Lodging Establishments.
A copy of City Code Section 615 is available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the City Council, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the City Council at the public hearing.
Dated: March 31, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
/s/ Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 13, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
Park Township Board Meeting April 19, 2023
The Board of Park Township will hold their April 2023 regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19th, at 12:00 PM at the Kerrick Community Center, 5367 2nd Ave., Kerrick MN. All subsequent 2023 regular meetings will be held via Zoom at 7 PM on the 4th Monday of every month, unless published and posted otherwise. Anyone wishing to attend a regular meeting may contact the Clerk at 218-496-5552 by the Friday previous to the meeting date.
Gregory Kvasnicka
Clerk of Park Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
Park township Property Assessment
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for PARK TOWNSHIP will meet on April 19, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Kerrick Community Center, 5367 2nd Ave. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 31st day of March, 2023
Gregory Kvasnicka
Clerk of Park Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE
WILMA TOWNSHIP
Board of Review To Appeal Property Assessments for 2024 Taxes:
Monday, April 10, 2023
1 p.m. Wilma Town Hall, Duxbury
Paul Raymond, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-113
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
John Ervin Dietz a/k/a John E. Dietz and Carol M. Dietz, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs
v.
Audrey R. Samuelson (now deceased); unknown heirs of Audrey R. Samuelson; the unknown spouse of Robert L. Samuelson (if any);
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff’s everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 16, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
Lot 17, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota
Lot 16, Block 1, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Subject Property and determining that the Defendants have no right, title or interest therein.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
Dated: March 21, 2023
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
John mM. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-23
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
James Marion Hart, also known as James M. Hart, also known as James Hart,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Linda R. Hart, whose address is PO Box 59, Finlayson, Minnesota, 55735, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 21, 2023
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad. Ltd
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No. 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email:
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 2023
_______________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-31
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
KATHLEEN DOROTHY JOHNSON, a/k/a KATHLEEN D. JOHNSON, a/k/a KATHLEEN JOHNSON, a/k/a KAT JOHNSON,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 30th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated the 3rd day of August 2018, and for the appointment of Joshua D. Johnson, whose address is 62320 South Fleming Loop, Askov, MN 55704, and Jeremiah C. Johnson, whose address is 62388 South Fleming Loop, Askov, MN 55704, as co-personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 30, 2023
/s/ Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
STEVENS LAW, P.L.L.C
Scott E. Stevens
MN# 0270945
7760 France Avenue South, Suite 1160
Bloomington, MN 55435
Telephone: 952-886-7418
Facsimile: 952-886-7501
E-Mail:
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-31
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing
FILE COPY
In re the Estate of Kathleen Dorothy Johnson, Deceased
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
May 30, 2023
Probate Hearing
8:30 AM
The hearing will he held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer James Watchke-Koranne, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.
• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 207 1864
Passcode: 897099
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: March 30, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administartor
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
cc: Scott Evan Stevens
Published in the North Pine County News on April 6, 2023
_________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:March 12, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard W. Barth, as a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust successor by merger to Rural American Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A478939 as modified by Document Dated May 1, 2022 Recorded June 9, 2022 as Document No. A-570178.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Rural American Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11074 550th Street, Rush City, MN 55069
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 430190002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 630 FEET OF THE NORTH 1452 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 38, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$102,406.05
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$128,020.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 22, 2023
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
78 - 23-001562 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.