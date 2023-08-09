SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the July 5, 2023 county board Minutes and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Increase/
Decrease
General Fund
6,643,532
6,941,790
298,258
Health and
Human Services Fund
2,767,009
3,592,419
825,410
Road and Bridge Fund
2,838,553
5,790,414
2,951,861
Opioid
Settlement
0
241,148
241,148
COVID Relief
5,059,362
2,646,017
(2,413,345)
Land
1,922,071
1,962,504
40,433
Self Insurance
393,749
418,024
24,275
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
22,743,276
24,907,901
2,164,625
Approve the June 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 706 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $10,601,483.94, as follows: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 2,809.92; ACCURATE CONTROLS INC, 11,217.21; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; ADVANCED LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING, 7,957.50; ALADTEC INC, 3,690.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 4,779.59; American Solutions For Business, 14,678.43; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 8,000.00; ANDERSON & KOCH FORD INC, 41,405.41; Askov Deep Rock, 16,023.59; Aspen Mills, 2,608.46; Auto Value-Hinckley, 2,977.12; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 60,778.53; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,663.50; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, 194,308.92; C & T CONTRACTING, 23,250.00; Cavallin Inc, 4,621.33; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 32,836.12; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 2,121.64; CITY OF PINE CITY, 7,232.33; CivicBrand, 6,250.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,162.50; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 116,808.46; East Central Energy Of Braham, 15,643.66; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 5,535.34; Eide Auto Center Inc, 150,335.95; ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, 5,669.52; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,977.99; Family Alternatives, 8,180.28; Family Pathways - North Branch, 7,192.50; FEDERATED CO-OPS INC, 23,528.86; Government Management Group, 5,250.00; GREGORY WALDHALM UTILITY, 2,378.50; GUARDIAN, 9,919.45; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 2,086.50; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 3,205.00; Knife River Corp, 271,092.58; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,659.31; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 24,782.50; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,355.40; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,494.50; MICROTRACE LLC, 6,000.00; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 2,369.58; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,875.15; Minnesota Hoarding, 6,220.00; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,994.12; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 7,425.00; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,905.00; Mn Depart Of Transportation, 927,820.05; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,612.35; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 35,097.50; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,636.91; North Homes Inc, 43,654.92; Northbound Collision Center, 6,600.53; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 1,678.50; NOW MICRO INC, 15,535.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 27,457.10; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,297.00; Pine City Water And Sewer, 2,055.99; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; PIX4D INC, 2,211.00; PREMIER ASPHALT, 12,000.00; PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY LLC, 5,000.00; Pump & Meter Service Inc, 7,964.33; Q-MEDIA PROPERTIES LLC, 3,000.00; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 2,170.00; RIDGEWAY & ASSOCIATES, 2,238.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,800.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 118,577.51; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,078.00; SEH INC, 6,705.32; SNYDER/MARCIA, 3,312.17; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; STAN’S EQUIPMENT CENTER, 10,719.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 10,046.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 29,888.41; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 62,407.00; Tech Know Systems, Inc., 3,959.00; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 23,318.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 76,982.00; Veolia Environmental Services, 6,007.31; Verizon Wireless, 10,905.75; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 5,212.32; WALDOCH, 3,600.00; WETLAND CREDIT AGENCY LLC, 29,143.21; WIEDEMANN/JAMES & BARBARA, 2,069.92; WOLF CREEK, 3,717.50; ZIEGLER INC, 49,500.00
Approve the following:
A. Resolution 2023-33 authorizing Diane Gilbey to repurchase the property described as Lot 1, Block 5, Townsite of Denham (Parcel ID 37.5017.000) on a contract and placing the ownership in the name of Wesley Gilbey and Diane Gilbey.
B. Resolution 2023-34 authorizing Diane Gilbey to repurchase the property described as Lots 1 & 2, Block 12, Townsite of Denham (Parcel ID 37.5075.000) on a contract and placing the ownership in the name of Wesley Gilbey and Diane Gilbey.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve the ratification of the status change for Corrections Officer, Troy Parker, from part-time to full-time status, effective July 18, 2023. No change in grade or pay.
Approve the following training:
A. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the AMC District Director Meeting. AMC will cover the cost of lodging, meals, mileage and provide a per diem.
B. Ratification for Senior Agent Taylor Gustafson to attend Motivational Interviewing I training. Total cost: $128.
C. Registered Nurse Kelsi Ervin, Public Health Educator Samantha Burch, Social Workers Ashley Gnat, Deanna Williams, Rona Duvall and Brenda Danielson, Community Support Technician Lisa Stoffel, and Case Aide Marady Koland to attend the St. Louis Health and Human Services Conference. Total cost: $2,433.
D. County Administrator David Minke and any commissioner desiring to attend the AMC Fall Policy Conference. Registration: $275 per attendee, Lodging: $292 per night including tax; Meals: $51 per day.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met Monday, July 10, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. IT Department
i. Approve updated policy language for Personnel Policy Section 17: Electronic Communications Resources (ECR) Policy.
B. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Adult Mental Health Social Worker Sheri Flesland, effective November 17, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Melanie Christy, effective June 22, 2023.
iii. Approve the promotion of Karen Jansen from Case Aide at $24.80/hour to Eligibility Worker at $26.16/hour, effective July 24, 2023.
iv. Approve backfill of the Case Aide position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The Case Aide position is a Grade 5 with a minimum starting wage of $19.73/hour.
v. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective July 14, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
vi. Approve backfill of the open Office Support Specialist position vacated in June. The position is a Grade 2 with a minimum starting wage of $16.56/hour.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Dispatcher Jenny McClain effective August 31, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Dispatcher Karla Pankow, effective August 9, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Brandon Janssen, effective July 5, 2023.
ii. Ratify the termination of part-time probationary Corrections Officer Kayla McKinney, effective June 15, 2023.
iii. Approve backfill of the part-time and full-time Correction Officer positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel Committee recommendations. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award Contract #2303 to Northland Constructors of Duluth, Inc. in the amount of $4,856,203.82. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize the County Administrator to draft a letter to the Department of Natural Resources supporting the City of Hinckley’s opposition to the removal of the Grindstone River dam, and reaffirm the county’s support to seek replacement of the Grindstone River dam or installation of a fish ladder structure. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2023 Second Quarter Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget for the first six months of 2023 reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds, reviewed the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocations/spent and unspent funds, and reviewed the 2023 local sales tax collected.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the following adjustments to the American Rescue Plan Act funds:
Line #
Activity
Program
Project
Allocation
Spent as of 6/30/23
Unspent
Adjustment
16
PCSO Jail Body Cameras
27,786
30,036
-2,250
2,250
21
PCSO
Handheld Radios
24,496
24,551
-55
55
23
Sturgeon Lake Stormwater Study
25,000
24,808
192
-192
25
Broadband
Consultant
25,000
24,435
565
-565
28
PCSO 40
masks w/
CBRN filter
19,663
18,495
1,168
-1,168
Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Cannabis Law Update
County Attorney Reese Frederickson provided an update on the new cannabis law, effective August 1, 2023. The county board requested further information and discussion on (1) restrictions on the time, place, and manner of a cannabis business, (2) minimum distance from schools and daycares, residential treatment facilities or an attraction with a public park used by minors, (3) a limit on the total number of retailers in the county (no fewer than one for every 12,500 residents), and (4) cannabis events. Further discussion and direction on public use of cannabis to take place at the August 1, 2023 county board meeting.
Chair Hallan called for a recess at 11:42 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:47 a.m.
Closed Meeting – Labor Negotiation
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies and development, discussion, and review of labor negotiation proposals, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 179A.01 to 179A.25. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting closed at 11:49 a.m. Present in the meeting room were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, and IT Manager Ryan Findell.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
The open session reconvened at 12:12 p.m.
Closed Meeting – County Administrator Annual Performance Review
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, Subd 3, to conduct the annual performance evaluation of County Administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting closed at 12:13 p.m. Present in the meeting room were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, and Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke.
The board reviewed County Administrator’s Minke performance for the past year.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
The open session reconvened at 12:38 p.m.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the annual salary of County Administrator Minke at $155,000, effective July 2, 2023, as provided by County Policy 10.7 (Compensation). This amount represents an annual increase of $1,034 and will place Administrator Minke at the top of the pay scale. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
A summary of the conclusions regarding the evaluation will be provided at the next regular board meeting.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:39 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Aug. 10, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Deborah A. Carpentier, Single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 12, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A 459161.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11. Dated January 4, 2021 Recorded April 5, 2021, as Document No. A560441.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24657 Brook Park Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0313.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The East 660 feet of the South Half of the South Half of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 40, Range 22. Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,
INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,136.57
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by
the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 13, 2023
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee
of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 23-004108 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for June 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: May 30, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-364
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
RANDY L. ATTERBURY,
PLANTIFF,
V.
STEVEN L. GERVAIS (NOW DECEASED) AND MELANIE M. GERVAIS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN L. GERVAIS,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
DEFENDANTS.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney at Law
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 1 AND that part of vacated alley abutting said lot which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document No. 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE
AND
Lots 1 and 2, Block 2 AND that part of Lot 11, Block 2 that lies North of the Westerly extension of the North line of Lot 3, Block 2, AND that part of vacated alley in Block 2 abutting said lots which accrued to the lots by reason of Vacation of Alley recorded June 28, 1984 as Document No. 342133 AND that part of vacated alley abutting Lot 1, Block 2, which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
Dated: August 2, 2023
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney for Plaintiff
PO BOX 140
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-1116
Attorney Reg. #0201248
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-369
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Gail M. Waldhalm as Trustees of the,
Gail M. Waldhalm Revocable Trust, Plantiff,
v.
John Meger (now deceased): and the unknown heirs of John Meger, if any;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Beginning 1489.6 feet South and 705.3 feet East of iron monument at the Northwest corner of Section 20, Township 45, Range 19 West, Pine County, Minnesota, as a point of beginning; thence in a direction South 22 degrees 38 minutes East a distance of 50.0 feet; thence at right angles Northeasterly a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the shore of Sturgeon Lake; thence Northerly along the lake shore a distance of 50.0 feet, more or less to point having a direction of North 67 degrees 22 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence in a direction South 67 degrees 22 minutes West a distance of 200 feet more or less to beginning; The same being part of Government Lot No. 1.
Hereinafter, the “Property”. Said Property can be further identified by its address of xxx Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 and its Parcel ID Number issued by Pine County of 33.0580.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property .
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: August 4, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Pine
DISTRICT COURT
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File
No.: 58-pr-23-58
NOTICE OF and order for hearing on petition for formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, formal appointment OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Leslie Paul Weidendorf, a/k/a
Leslie P. Weidendorf
Decendent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 31, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment ofRachel Carlson whose address is PO Box 155, Princeton, MN 55371, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Wynn, Heather (Judge)
2023.07.26 09:12:36
-05’00’
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Dated: July 26, 2023
Court File No. 58-PR-23-58
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: John@cabaklaw.com
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
Kroschel township
public notice
Kroschel Township is taking applications for a John Deere 770CH Snowplow operator with experience. Send resume to Laura McCaughan, psalm1949@gmail.com or 2954 375th Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
Public notice
Finlayson Township’s regular monthly meeting is being rescheduled for August 17th at 6pm.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter August 15th, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage unit will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley
Location Address: 667 2nd St. NW Hinckley, MN 55037 Location Contact: 320-384-6678 or secondstreetstorage.mn@gmail.com
Unit Number: 64
Start: August 15th, 2023 1:00pm
End: August 24th, 2023 1:00pm
Tenant Name: Bianca Cervantes
Description: lamps, bed frame, home décor, household items, Millennium Falcon AMT model kit, Risk Game of Thrones, Barbie Jeep Power Wheel, Deskjet 3752 printer, Shark canister vacuum.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at storagetreasures.com
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES PLAN
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Wednesday August 16, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 114 Fourth Street on the following matter:
To receive comments on the Facilities Plan for the wastewater treatment facility.
The recommended improvements are intended to meet long-term wastewater service needs of the community. Construction of the improved facilities would be scheduled for 2024. The Facilities Plan outlines the alternatives studied, recommendations for improvements, and cost estimates for facility improvements.
A copy of the draft Facility Plan will be available for review at City Hall beginning Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the hearing and provide comments. Comments are encouraged and will become part of the Facilities Plan for subsequent submission to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Kathy George, City Administrator
Dated: July 19, 2023
Published in the North Pine County News on Aug. 3, 10, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS:
The City of Finlayson is seeking bids for a new furnace to be installed at Finlayson City Hall. The city will accept bids by mail or personal delivery from interest bidders until 2pm Friday, August 25th, 2023. Bids shall be submitted to Finlayson City Hall located at 2217 Finland Ave, PO Box 244 Finlayson, MN 55735. The City of Finlayson reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Hinckley Finlayson ISD #2165
Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that Hinckley Finlayson ISD #2165 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance.
Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.
Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 to Hinckley Finlayson ISD #2165, 201 Main Street, Hinckley, MN 55037 and as specified in the RFP.
Hinckley Finlayson ISD #2165 reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the Hinckley Finlayson ISD #2165’s needs.
Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 3, 10, 2023
