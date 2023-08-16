NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Deborah A. Carpentier, Single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 12, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A 459161.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11. Dated January 4, 2021 Recorded April 5, 2021, as Document No. A560441.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24657 Brook Park Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0313.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The East 660 feet of the South Half of the South Half of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 40, Range 22. Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,
INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,136.57
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by
the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 13, 2023
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee
of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 23-004108 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-364
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
RANDY L. ATTERBURY,
PLANTIFF,
V.
STEVEN L. GERVAIS (NOW DECEASED) AND MELANIE M. GERVAIS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN L. GERVAIS,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
DEFENDANTS.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney at Law
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 1 AND that part of vacated alley abutting said lot which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document No. 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE
AND
Lots 1 and 2, Block 2 AND that part of Lot 11, Block 2 that lies North of the Westerly extension of the North line of Lot 3, Block 2, AND that part of vacated alley in Block 2 abutting said lots which accrued to the lots by reason of Vacation of Alley recorded June 28, 1984 as Document No. 342133 AND that part of vacated alley abutting Lot 1, Block 2, which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
Dated: August 2, 2023
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney for Plaintiff
PO BOX 140
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-1116
Attorney Reg. #0201248
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-369
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Gail M. Waldhalm as Trustees of the,
Gail M. Waldhalm Revocable Trust, Plantiff,
v.
John Meger (now deceased): and the unknown heirs of John Meger, if any;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Beginning 1489.6 feet South and 705.3 feet East of iron monument at the Northwest corner of Section 20, Township 45, Range 19 West, Pine County, Minnesota, as a point of beginning; thence in a direction South 22 degrees 38 minutes East a distance of 50.0 feet; thence at right angles Northeasterly a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the shore of Sturgeon Lake; thence Northerly along the lake shore a distance of 50.0 feet, more or less to point having a direction of North 67 degrees 22 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence in a direction South 67 degrees 22 minutes West a distance of 200 feet more or less to beginning; The same being part of Government Lot No. 1.
Hereinafter, the “Property”. Said Property can be further identified by its address of xxx Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 and its Parcel ID Number issued by Pine County of 33.0580.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property .
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: August 4, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Pine
DISTRICT COURT
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File
No.: 58-pr-23-58
NOTICE OF and order for hearing on petition for formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, formal appointment OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Leslie Paul Weidendorf, a/k/a
Leslie P. Weidendorf
Decendent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 31, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment ofRachel Carlson whose address is PO Box 155, Princeton, MN 55371, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Wynn, Heather (Judge)
2023.07.26 09:12:36
-05’00’
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Dated: July 26, 2023
Court File No. 58-PR-23-58
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: John@cabaklaw.com
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
NOTICE FOR SNOW REMOVAL BIDS
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for winter snow removal and sanding services. All bids must be received by noon on September 5th and will be reviewed by the city council at the September 5th meeting at 7pm.
Please submit sealed bids to City of Willow River City Clerk, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. (218) 372-3733
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 24, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS:
The City of Finlayson is seeking bids for a new furnace to be installed at Finlayson City Hall. The city will accept bids by mail or personal delivery from interest bidders until 2pm Friday, August 25th, 2023. Bids shall be submitted to Finlayson City Hall located at 2217 Finland Ave, PO Box 244 Finlayson, MN 55735. The City of Finlayson reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
Kroschel township
public notice
Kroschel Township is taking applications for a John Deere 770CH Snowplow operator with experience. Send resume to Laura McCaughan, psalm1949@gmail.com or 2954 375th Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
Request for Bids
Pine county
BIDS CLOSE Sept. 12, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2304
SAP 058-609-016 CSAH 9 Bridge #58560 over the Snake River
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 81 CY ROCK EXCAVATION; 639 LIN FT TYPES (TL-4) 36”
BARRIER CONC (3S52); 775 CY STRUCTURAL CONCRETE; 249,574 LBS REINFORCEMENT
BARS; 12,814 CY BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE (3YHPC-M); STRUCTURE EXCAVATION (1
LS); FOUNDATION PREPARATION (4 LS); 13,520 SY BRIDGE DECK PLANING; 1880 LIN FT
PRESTRESSED CONCRETE BEAMS; 191 SY BRIDGE APPROACH PANELS; REMOVE EXISTING
BRIDGE (1 LS).
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public
Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid
price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any
informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners .
• (:, l- Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
PUBLISH: August 17, 24, 31, 2023
Pine County Pioneer & EAdvert
Invoice directly to Pine County Public Works Department 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Send Affidavit of publication.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News August 17, 24, 31, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter August 15th, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage unit will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley
Location Address: 667 2nd St. NW Hinckley, MN 55037 Location Contact: 320-384-6678 or secondstreetstorage.mn@gmail.com
Unit Number: 64
Start: August 15th, 2023 1:00pm
End: August 24th, 2023 1:00pm
Tenant Name: Bianca Cervantes
Description: lamps, bed frame, home décor, household items, Millennium Falcon AMT model kit, Risk Game of Thrones, Barbie Jeep Power Wheel, Deskjet 3752 printer, Shark canister vacuum.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at storagetreasures.com
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ARNA TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Adoption of Ordinance
No. 2023-1
ORDINANCE REGULATING
THE PLACEMENT OF OBSTRUCTIONS WITHIN THE TOWNSHIP’S RIGHT-OF-WAY
The Board of Supervisors for the Town of Arna, Pine County, Minnesota, hereby ordains that on the 14th day of August, 2023 the Arna Township Board of Supervisors adopted the above Ordinance. Due to the lengthy content of the Ordinance, a brief Summary follows:
Section 1. Authority. Identifies the authorities used in preparation of said Ordinance.
Section 2. Purpose. Identifies the purpose of the Ordinance.
Section 3. Definitions. Clarifies language used in the Ordinance.
Section 4. Man-made Obstructions Prohibited in Public Right-of-Way. Identifies items prohibited in the Township’s road right-of-way.
Section 5. Violation. Identifies the consequences for violation(s) of this Ordinance.
Section 6. Removal of Man-made Obstructions. Provides for the removal by the Township of obstructions placed within the Township’s road right-of-way.
Section 7. Abutting Property Owner. Provides that abutting property owner is presumed responsible for any obstructions placed within the Township’s road
right-of-way.
Section 8. Separability. Validity of the Ordinance should a provision be declared invalid.
Section 9. Repealer. Repeals any provisions of other Township ordinances that conflict with Ordinance.
Section 10. Effective date. Identifies the effective date of Ordinance.
Ordinance 2023-1, an “Ordinance Regulating the Placement of Obstructions within the Township’s Right-of-Way” shall take effect and be in full force immediately following its adoption and upon publication. A copy of the Ordinance can be viewed by contacting the Town Clerk at 49910 First Avenue, Markville, MN. An additional copy of the Ordinance will also be on file at the Town Hall.
/s/ Jan Proffit
Chairman, Arna Township
ATTEST:
/s/ Cheryl Wickham
Clerk, Arna Township
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 2023
SUMMARY PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE NO. 04-2023
The City Council of the City of Hinckley has adopted Ordinance 04-2023, titled “AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE OPERATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESSES WITHIN THE CITY OF HINCKLEY.” The ordinance prohibits the operation of any cannabis business, as that term is defined in Minnesota Statutes, section 342.01, subd. 14, while the city undertakes a study regarding such businesses. While the ordinance is in effect, no business, person, or entity may operate a cannabis business within the jurisdictional boundaries of the city, and the city will not accept, process, or act on any application, site plan, building permit, or zoning or other approval for a business proposing to engage in the operation of a cannabis business in the city. The full text of Ordinance No. 04-2023 is available for inspection at Hinckley City Hall during regular business hours.
This ordinance is in effect upon publication.
Adopted and approved by the City Council of the City of Hinckley on a vote of five ayes and zero nays, effective on the 8th day of August, 2023.
ATTEST:
Leaha Jackson, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 2023
Summary Ordinance
For publication
The City Council of the City of Hinckley adopted Ordinance 05-2023, which replaces Title III Administration, Chapter 38. This updates all adopted City fees for 2023. A copy of the full ordinance is on file at City Hall for public inspection.
This ordinance is in effect upon publication.
ATTEST: /s/
Leaha Jackson, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 2023
Public Notice
North Pine Area Hospital District
The NPAHD will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month (except December) at 6:45 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or via Zoom.
Join the Zoom Meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 896 9747 5611
One tap mobile
+1-312-626-6799 US
(Chicago)
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 2023
