NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Deborah A. Carpentier, Single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 12, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A 459161.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11. Dated January 4, 2021 Recorded April 5, 2021, as Document No. A560441.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24657 Brook Park Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0313.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The East 660 feet of the South Half of the South Half of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 40, Range 22. Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,
INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,136.57
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by
the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 13, 2023
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee
of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 23-004108 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-61
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
RORY PATRICK BOCHNIAK,
Decendent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 18, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY in this Court at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated June 1, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Judy K. Enders, whose address is 18820 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault, Minn. 55021 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 542.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
/s/ Martin, Krista
Judge of District Court
2023/08.07 11:31:50 -05’00’
Amy Willert,
Court Administrator
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Lori L. Guzman, #285808
GUZMAN LALONDE, PA
14847 Energy Way
Apple Valley, Minn. 55124
T: (952) 432-0648
F: (952) 431-2491
Published in the North Pine County News August 24, 31, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE
Court File No. 58-PR-23-63
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Dolores M. Bielawski,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on Oct. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minn.
1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed ademand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2.Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steffen, Jason
2023.08.11 14:28:56 -05’00’
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
(Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 31, 2023)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-364
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
RANDY L. ATTERBURY,
PLANTIFF,
V.
STEVEN L. GERVAIS (NOW DECEASED) AND MELANIE M. GERVAIS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN L. GERVAIS,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
DEFENDANTS.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney at Law
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 1 AND that part of vacated alley abutting said lot which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document No. 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE
AND
Lots 1 and 2, Block 2 AND that part of Lot 11, Block 2 that lies North of the Westerly extension of the North line of Lot 3, Block 2, AND that part of vacated alley in Block 2 abutting said lots which accrued to the lots by reason of Vacation of Alley recorded June 28, 1984 as Document No. 342133 AND that part of vacated alley abutting Lot 1, Block 2, which accrued to the lot by reason of Notice of Completion of Proceedings recorded June 7, 2004 as Document 433269, all in SANDSTONE TOWNSITE COMPANY’S THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF SANDSTONE.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
Dated: August 2, 2023
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Attorney for Plaintiff
PO BOX 140
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-1116
Attorney Reg. #0201248
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-369
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Gail M. Waldhalm as Trustees of the,
Gail M. Waldhalm Revocable Trust, Plantiff,
v.
John Meger (now deceased): and the unknown heirs of John Meger, if any;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR EVEN LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Beginning 1489.6 feet South and 705.3 feet East of iron monument at the Northwest corner of Section 20, Township 45, Range 19 West, Pine County, Minnesota, as a point of beginning; thence in a direction South 22 degrees 38 minutes East a distance of 50.0 feet; thence at right angles Northeasterly a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the shore of Sturgeon Lake; thence Northerly along the lake shore a distance of 50.0 feet, more or less to point having a direction of North 67 degrees 22 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence in a direction South 67 degrees 22 minutes West a distance of 200 feet more or less to beginning; The same being part of Government Lot No. 1.
Hereinafter, the “Property”. Said Property can be further identified by its address of xxx Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 and its Parcel ID Number issued by Pine County of 33.0580.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property .
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: August 4, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNABIS-DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, as required by Minnesota Statutes §375.51 Subd. 2 for the purpose of considering an ordinance regulating the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places.
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments; written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: David Minke, Pine County Administrator, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to David.Minke@co.pine.mn.us. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
David J. Minke
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Aug. 24, 2023
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE
The Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission will be holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on September 14, 2023 at the township hall. The Planning Commission will be reviewing a parcel of land in the township that the landowner has requested to be rezoned to commercial property.
This notice is given by hand on this August 24, 2023.
Nedene Kuhlman, Secretary of the Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission
Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 2023
CITY OF ASKOV
PUBLIC HEARING
THE CITY OF ASKOV PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 AT 6 p.m. AT THE ASKOV COMMUNITY CENTER MEETING ROOM. THIS MEEETING IS TO REVIEW THE APPLICATION FOR AN INTERIM USE PERMIT FOR THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 6336 HC ANDERSEN ALLE, ASKOV, MINN.
POSTED AUGUST 15, 2023
KATHY MORRIS
CITY CLERK
Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 2023
NOTICE FOR SNOW REMOVAL BIDS
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for winter snow removal and sanding services. All bids must be received by noon on September 5th and will be reviewed by the city council at the September 5th meeting at 7pm.
Please submit sealed bids to City of Willow River City Clerk, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. (218) 372-3733
Published in the North Pine County News on August 17, 24, 2023
Kroschel township public notice
Kroschel Township is taking applications for a John Deere 770CH Snowplow operator with experience. Send resume to Laura McCaughan, psalm1949@gmail.com or 2954 375th Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
Published in the North Pine County News on August 10, 17, 24, 2023375th Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
City of Sandstone
REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) Construction Services Roof Stabilization
The City of Sandstone is requesting bids for Construction Services for Roof Stabilization at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). These construction services include, but are not limited to, structural repairs to the roof framing, replacement of roofing materials, replacing of sealants and flashing, and repair of gutters. Copies of the Contract Documents (Project Manual and Construction Drawings) for this project may be obtained electronically online at www.questcdn.com (Quest Number 8642040) upon payment of $22.00. There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid walkthrough for interested contractors at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 501 Court Avenue North, Sandstone, Minn. 55072. All bids must be received by Melissa Ekman, Project Architect, at mekman@millerdunwiddie.com no later than 10:00 a.m. CST, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 31, September 7, 2023
Request for Bids
Pine county
BIDS CLOSE Sept. 12, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2304
SAP 058-609-016 CSAH 9 Bridge #58560 over the Snake River
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 81 CY ROCK EXCAVATION; 639 LIN FT TYPES (TL-4) 36”
BARRIER CONC (3S52); 775 CY STRUCTURAL CONCRETE; 249,574 LBS REINFORCEMENT
BARS; 12,814 CY BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE (3YHPC-M); STRUCTURE EXCAVATION (1
LS); FOUNDATION PREPARATION (4 LS); 13,520 SY BRIDGE DECK PLANING; 1880 LIN FT
PRESTRESSED CONCRETE BEAMS; 191 SY BRIDGE APPROACH PANELS; REMOVE EXISTING
BRIDGE (1 LS).
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public
Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid
price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any
informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners .
• (:, l- Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
PUBLISH: August 17, 24, 31, 2023
Pine County Pioneer & EAdvert
Invoice directly to Pine County Public Works Department 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Send Affidavit of publication.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News August 17, 24, 31, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Commissioner JJ Waldhalm was absent (excused).
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the July 18, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Acknowledge the following applications:
A. On Sale, Off Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Badland’s Entertainment LLC (DBA Maverick’s) – Chengwatana Township
Bear Creek Tavern – Arlone Township
Countryside Campground – Sandstone Township
Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill – Windemere Township
Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub – Pokegama Township
Nemadji Enterprises (DBA Nickerson Bar & Motel) – Nickerson Township
Lake Appeil – Pokegama Township
Wings North – Pokegama Township
B. On Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Moose Lake Golf Club – Windemere Township
Pine City Country Club – Pine City Township
Rocking K Lazy E (DBA Banning Junction Lounge) – Finlayson Township
C. Off Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Beroun Crossing Country Store – Pokegama Township
Red’s Liquor Box – Pokegama Township
Rocking K Lazy E (DBA Banning Junction Off Sale) – Finlayson Township
Accept a $200 donation from New Horizons Thrift Store for the Operation Community Connect event.
Approve the 2022 State of Minnesota Emergency Performance Grant and 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant–American Rescue Plan Act and approve Resolution 2023-39 authorizing Pine County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Denise Anderson to sign the grant agreements.
Approve the lateral transfer of Angela Boelman to the vacant case aide position in the Aging and Disabilities unit in Health & Human Services, effective August 2, 2023. Hourly wage will remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Full-time Corrections Officer Kurt Olson, effective August 2, 2023, $26.00 per hour, Grade 7, Step 3
B. Full-time Corrections Officer Chantal Schumacher, effective August 2, 2023, $25.05 per hour, Grade 7, Step 2
C. Full-time Corrections Officer Zachary Yerke, effective August 2, 2023, $24.11 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
D. Part-time Corrections Officer Jackson Workman, effective August 2, 2023, $25.05, Grade 7, Step 2.
E. Part-time Corrections Officer Kailyn Bethke, effective August 2, 2023, $24.11 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
F. Part-time Corrections Officer Henry Randa, effective August 2, 2023, $24.11 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
G. Full-time Deputy Ellena Sundet, effective on or before October 1, 2023, at $27.19, Grade 10, Step 1, contingent upon successful completion of license test
Approve Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto to virtually attend the 2023 Minnesota Public Employer Labor Relations Association (MPELRA) Summer Conference, August 9-11, 2023. Registration: $150
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to draft a letter and adopt Resolution 2023-41 in support of the proposed Outdoor School for all Minnesota legislation. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Land Advisory Committee and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign the following:
Resolution 2023-35: 2023 Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction Sale Terms and Conditions;
Resolution 2023-36: Resolution for Tax-Forfeit Land Auction Limited to Adjoining Property Owners;
Resolution 2023-37: Arna Township Conveyance;
Resolution 2023-38: Pokegama Township Conveyance;
and authorize the demolition of the Henriette gas station at a cost of up to $20,000. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to set a public hearing for September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, to consider an ordinance regulating the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
It was the consensus of the board that the Personnel Committee review and recommend possible policy changes for limiting use of cannabis at the courthouse or North Pine Government Center.
It was the consensus of the board that the Land Committee review and recommend possible ordinance changes for use of cannabis on county memorial forest.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve of the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) for the Implementation of the Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (1W1P). Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
The annual performance review of County Administrator David Minke took place during closed session during the July 18, 2023 county board meeting. Minnesota statute 13D.05, Subd 3(a) states that at the next open meeting, the county board is to summarize its conclusions regarding the evaluation. Chair Hallan stated that County Administrator Minke has received an excellent rating by the county board.
Chair Hallan called for a recess at 11:46 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:50 a.m.
Closed Meeting – Labor Negotiation
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies and development, discussion, and review of labor negotiation proposals, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 179A.01 to 179A.25. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
The meeting closed at 11:50 a.m. Present in the meeting room were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, and Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, and IT Manager Ryan Findell.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
The open session reconvened at 12:25 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:26 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Aug. 24, 2023
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
August 16, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Val Palmer, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Deputy Carter Lagergren, Joshua Klepsa, FCI Warden Mark King, Chris Davis with North Pine County News, SEH Engineers Greg Anderson, Caleb Weber, and John Friel
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Agenda with the addition of 210 Gallery & Art Center Temporary Liquor License Applications. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to open the public hearing to consider adopting a Wastewater Facilities Plan at 6:05 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede, to close the public hearing at 6:25 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20230816-01 Authorizing the City to Submit a Point Source Implementation Grant Application to the MN PFA, and further to adopt Resolution No. 20230816-03 Approving a Wastewater Treatment Facilities Plan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the minutes from the July 19, 2023 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to deny the appeal of Chris Ketchmark regarding reimbursement of the excavator bill that was incurred for the January 19, 2022 fire call concerning 301 Commercial Avenue North. Motion carried 4-0, with Council Member Palmer abstaining because she was employed by Ketchmark at the time of the fire.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20230816-02 Accepting donations for Panther Park ($2,200.17), Mary Thorvig Memorial Tree Garden ($200.00), and Quarry Days ($28.00). Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the proposal for engineering services in the amount of $5,800 to conduct a feasibility study to determine the costs involved in providing a public street and City sewer and water service to the Basswood Court development. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to approve the Corporate Authorization Resolution for Northview Bank, removing Leaha Jackson as an authorized agent and adding Madlyn Novak, and reconfirming Peter Spartz, Cassie Gaede, Kathy George, Alana Tyson, and Charles Koch also as authorized agents. Motion carried 4-0, with Rahier abstaining because she is employed by Northview Bank.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Corporate Authorization Resolution for Members Cooperative Credit Union, removing Leaha Jackson as an authorized agent and adding Madlyn Novak and Charles Koch, and reconfirming Peter Spartz, Cassie Gaede, Kathy George, and Alana Tyson also as authorized agents. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve temporary liquor licenses for 210 Gallery & Art Center events scheduled for October 6 and December 31, 2023. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve Change Orders #1 through #5 in the total amount of $41,108.00 for the Library Remodeling Project. Motion carried 5-0.
BCI has submitted Partial Payment Request No. 6 for work completed through May 31, 2023 in the amount of $43,699.23. Retainage after this payment is made is $60,650.06.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve Payment Request No. 6 from BCI in the amount of $43,699.23 for work completed through May 31, 2023 on the Library Remodeling Project. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the Library Cleaning Services Agreement with T-N-T Cleaning for cleaning and maintaining the new library building at 106 Main Avenue. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Conditional Use Permit for Charles Slama to operate a used vehicle parts operation (salvage auto parts) and scrap metal processing at 202 State Highway 23 S, considering the Findings of Facts reported by the Planning Commission, and including the 22 conditions recommended by the Planning Commission. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to issue a special permit to the American Legion Post 151 to allow the use, consumption, display and presence of liquor and beer at their annual picnic on September 9th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve Pay Application No. 1 for Forest Lake Contracting on the Robinson Park Project, including Change Order No. 1 for $9,600 to clear and grub 24 additional trees, and Change Order No. 2 for $2,937 to provide electricity to the picnic shelter in the total amount of $448,844.05. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the July financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $495,503.91. Motion carried 5-0.
City Administrator Review was scheduled for September 20, prior to the Council Meeting.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 2023
