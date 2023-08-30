STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-61
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
RORY PATRICK BOCHNIAK,
Decendent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 18, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY in this Court at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated June 1, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Judy K. Enders, whose address is 18820 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault, Minn. 55021 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 542.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
/s/ Martin, Krista
Judge of District Court
2023/08.07 11:31:50 -05’00’
Amy Willert,
Court Administrator
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Lori L. Guzman, #285808
GUZMAN LALONDE, PA
14847 Energy Way
Apple Valley, Minn. 55124
T: (952) 432-0648
F: (952) 431-2491
Published in the North Pine County News August 24, 31, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE
Court File No. 58-PR-23-63
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Dolores M. Bielawski,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on Oct. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minn.
1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed ademand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2.Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steffen, Jason
2023.08.11 14:28:56 -05’00’
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
(Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 31, 2023)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR SPECIAL ASSESSMENT OF UNPAID UTILITY BILLS
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sturgeon Lake will discuss Special Assessments of Unpaid Utility Bills in person per MN State Statute 13D.021 at 6:00 p.m. on September 12, 2023, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessment for delinquent water and sewer bills.
The total amount of the proposed assessments is $27,906.13.
Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.
Under Minn. Stat. § 435.193 to 435.195 the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law, may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.
An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the clerk of the city within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the clerk.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 31, September 7, 2023
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Cannabis Use Within Public Property and Public Places. Any person wishing to express a view on the proposed Ordinance will be heard orally or in writing.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. You may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, 106 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 31, September 7, 2023
Request for Bids
Pine county
BIDS CLOSE Sept. 12, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2304
SAP 058-609-016 CSAH 9 Bridge #58560 over the Snake River
Major quantities of work (combined): 81 CY ROCK EXCAVATION; 639 LIN FT TYPES (TL-4) 36”
BARRIER CONC (3S52); 775 CY STRUCTURAL CONCRETE; 249,574 LBS REINFORCEMENT
BARS; 12,814 CY BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE (3YHPC-M); STRUCTURE EXCAVATION (1
LS); FOUNDATION PREPARATION (4 LS); 13,520 SY BRIDGE DECK PLANING; 1880 LIN FT
PRESTRESSED CONCRETE BEAMS; 191 SY BRIDGE
APPROACH PANELS; REMOVE EXISTING
BRIDGE (1 LS).
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public
Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid
price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any
informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners .
• (:, l- Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
PUBLISH: August 17, 24, 31, 2023
Pine County Pioneer & EAdvert
Invoice directly to Pine County Public Works Department 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Send Affidavit of publication.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News August 17, 24, 31, 2023
City of Sandstone
REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) Construction Services Roof Stabilization
The City of Sandstone is requesting bids for Construction Services for Roof Stabilization at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). These construction services include, but are not limited to, structural repairs to the roof framing, replacement of roofing materials, replacing of sealants and flashing, and repair of gutters. Copies of the Contract Documents (Project Manual and Construction Drawings) for this project may be obtained electronically online at www.questcdn.com (Quest Number 8642040) upon payment of $22.00. There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid walkthrough for interested contractors at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 501 Court Avenue North, Sandstone, Minn. 55072. All bids must be received by Melissa Ekman, Project Architect, at mekman@millerdunwiddie.com no later than 10:00 a.m. CST, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 24, 31, September 7, 2023
Kettle River Township
Kettle River Township is seeking quotes for hauling roughly 5,000 yards of gravel out of their pile located at Gordy Eaton’s pit. Contact Bill for more info at 218.464.8544 Quotes must be received by 09.08.23
Published in the North Pine County News on August 31, 2023
KERRICK TOWNSHIP REQUEST FOR
BIDS FOR SNOWPLOWING
Kerrick Township is taking bids for the 2023-24 winter season for snowplowing 12 miles of Township Roads. Please submit your bid by Sept. 12, including equipment to be used, to P.O. Box 217, Kerrick, Minn. 55756.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 31, September 7, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580 UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
August 21, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, August 21, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Absent: Doug Ecklund. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Kris Chryst, Carmen Carpenter, Jenny Nelson, Gerry Klocke, Mary VonRueden, Jerilyn Mattson.
I. Chair Loken called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.
II. No items presented at Open Form.
III. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Moton by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. August bills
B. Minutes from the July meeting
C. Employment
i. Brenden Lange, Band Director at BA, step 1 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
ii. Samantha Tew, School Counselor at MA, Step 4 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
iii. Sami Tew, JV Volleyball Coach Year 4.
iv. Resignation - Tonya Dill as English Teacher.
v. Resignation - Jacob Truby as Dean of Students/Student Support Services.
vi. Resignation - Elizabeth Moon as Food Service Worker effective August 4, 2023.
vii. Shantell Kreger, New Direction Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours at AFSCME Class IV, Step 4 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
viii. Donna Cherrier, ADSIS High School Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours at AFSCME Class IV, Step 4 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
ix. MOU - Renee Willour as Dean of Students effective for the 2023-24 school year.
x. Rebecca Matson, Elementary Teacher at BA, Step 1 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
xi. Mary VonRueden, JV Girls Basketball Coach, Year 7.
xii. Brandi Wold, Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours at AFSCME Class IV, Step 1 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
xiii. Lyndee Mlaskoch, Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours at AFSCME Class IV, Step 1 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
xiv. Haylee Grice, Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours at AFSCME Class IV, Step 1 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
xv. Resignation - Amanda Gebhart as Paraprofessional effective immediately.
D. Lane Changes:
i. Cassie Gaede - MA/BA +40 to MA+10
ii. Deanna Sikkink - MA +20 to MA+30
iii. Sarah Palmer - BA+10 to a BA+20
V. REPORTS
A. Buildings & Grounds – Gerry Klocke, Buildings & Grounds Supervisor reported the roof project is on track, boilers, cooling tower, new playground, mid September theater lighting and great work by the maintenance/custodial team this summer.
B. Superintendent Youngberg reported on summer building projects, new staffing, classroom shuffling, policies, MSBA/MDE summer session, kudos to Gerry and his team, calendar revision, MCA data later this week, MOA with Marki Hansen, SRO contract update, Board Meeting Reporting Schedule and Fall Workshop Schedule.
C. High School Principal (including HS and ALC Handbook) - staffing is recruited; new students, professional development, homecoming week.
D. Elementary Principal in a very busy month, staffing changes/great people in place, new enrollments, school looks great - thank you custodians, virtual speech option, PD sessions, new playground.
E. Business Manager reported on working on completing the FY23 year end entries, food service update, October audit, health insurance bids, levy cycle and unemployment costs.
F. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Thank you to the custodial team for getting the building clean and ready for the new school year.
ii. National Night Out - thank you to the staff who volunteered.
iii. Quarry Days - thank you to those staff who walked in the parade.
B. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to accept the following donations. Motion carried.
i. Football sled from Fond du Lac Community College.
ii. Theater costumes and supplies from Kathy Ebnet.
C. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to set the World’s Best Workforce Hearing for September 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Motion unanimously approved. A draft of the plan will be presented prior to the hearing. Any patrons wishing to make comments about the plan should attend and be given the chance to speak.
D. Motion by Presley, second by Thomsen to approve the 2023-24 Staff Handbook. Motion unanimously approved.
E. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the High School Student Handbook. Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion by Presley, second by Thomsen to approve the ALC Student Handbook. Motion unanimously approved.
G. Review/Discuss Policies (initial first read):
i. 513 - Student Promotion, Retention, and Program Designs
ii. 514 - Bullying Prohibition Policy
iii. 516.5 - Overdose Medication
iv. 524 - Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy
v. 532 - Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams
vi. 534 - Unpaid Meal Charges
vii. 601 - School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals
viii. 602 - Organization of School Calendar and Day
ix. 603 - Curriculum Development
x. 604 - Instructional Curriculum
xi. 613 - Graduation Requirements
xii. 618 - Assessment of Student Achievement
xiii. 620 - Credit for Learning
xiv. 624 - Online Instruction
xv. 708 - Transportation of Nonpublic School
xvi. 709 - Student Transportation Safety Policy
xvii. 806 - Crisis Management Policy
H. Motion by Domogalla, second by Swenson to approve the following policies. Motion unanimously approved.
Motion by approved.
i. 102 - Equal Educational Opportunity
ii. 418 - Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School
iii. 419 - Tobacco-Free Environment
iv. 424 - License Status
v. 425 - Staff Development
vi. 506 - Student Discipline
vii. 507 - Corporal Punishment
viii. 509 - Enrollment of Nonresident Students
ix. 621 - Literacy and the Read Act
I. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to approve a revision to the School Calendar 2023-24: Add June 5 and 6 as potential snow days. Last teacher day would then be June 7 if snow days are used. Motion unanimously approved.
J. Motion by Presley, second by Brown to accept resignation of Junior High coaching contracts and approve Rod Erickson, Girls Basketball Head Coach Year 7+. Motion unanimously approved.
IX. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to go into closed session at 6:53 p.m. to discuss Superintendent Youngberg Evaluation Summary. Motion unanimously approved.
X. Motion by Domogalla, second by Thomsen to come out of closed session at 7:48 p.m. Motion carried.
XI. Chair Loken adjourned the meeting at 7:48 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on August 31, 2023
