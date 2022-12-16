NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 20, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $140,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Susan Scott, a single person and Lawrence Keene, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Northview Bank
SERVICER: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 21, 2021, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A565372, thereafter corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded on May 3, 2022 as Document Number A569463
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 148, Original Townsite of Hinckley
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 302 2nd St SW, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40.5236.004
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,960.92
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 4, 2022
Northview Bank
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 23, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,198.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lisa E. Nos-Tollefson and wife, Mark S. Tollefson, wife and husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 16, 2010, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-492044
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF PINE, CITY OF PINE CITY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF SE1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28), TOWNSHIP THIRTY-NINE (39), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21),DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING WHERE THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4 INTERSECTS WITH THE VILLAGE STREET WHICH RUNS EAST AND WEST ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE VILLAGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST AT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET, THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 5th Ave NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.0057.0000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $107,421.63
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 16, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,100.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Arthur Dick a/k/a Gerald A Dick, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. MIN#: 100488910122630899 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: New Century Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 5, 2007, as Document No. A462575. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW By an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/29/2022 and recorded on 07/18/2022 as Document No. A570921. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:A tract of land in the North One-Half of the Southeast Quarter (N 1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows. To-wit: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the Westerly line of said County Road #61, 820 feet to Point “A”; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35 a Distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet; thence north at right angles 376.34 feet to the intersection with a line run west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 from point “A”; thence east along said line 430 feet to Point “A”; thence southwesterly along the westerly line of County Highway #61 a distance of 378.92 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to and together with a 33 foot roadway easement, said easement
lies within a distance of 33 feet to the south of the following described line: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the westerly line of said County Highway #61, 820 feet; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35, a distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel to the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet and said line there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18637 PRAIRIE DR, PINE CITY, MN 55063 PROPERTY I.D: 28-0099-002 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eighty-One and 61/100 ($187,081.61) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2023, or the next business day if July 19, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: December 1, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00083-1 A-4765401 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/05/2023
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jerry C Noreen, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A.SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on July 27, 2011, as Document No. A-495671. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/05/2017 and recorded on 09/05/2017 as Document No. A535258. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/05/2017 and recorded on 12/11/2017 as Document No. A-537212.CAG National Fund LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/02/2022 and recorded on 07/06/2022 as Document No. A570677. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 4, River`s Edge 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42994 Furey Road, Willow River, MN 55795
PROPERTY I.D: 225040000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 34/100 ($285,858.34)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024, or the next business day if January 19, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
“Dated: December 1, 2022 CAG National Fund LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00200-2 A-4765306
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2023, or the next business day if August 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 29, 2022. January 5, 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 13, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $121,025.32
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hoefler and Gerald Hoefler, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 16, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A459259
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: September 19, 2017
Recorded: September 19, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A535511
And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Dated: February 10, 2022
Recorded: February 10, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A567806
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 423 Chadwood Ln SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2105
Tax Parcel ID Number: 260488000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies North of the South 447.4 feet and East of the following described Line “A”
Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; thence on an assumed bearing of West along the South line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 605 feet; thence on a bearing of North 447.4 feet; thence on a bearing of West 129.28 feet to the point of beginning of Line “A”; thence North 5 degrees, 28 minutes, 42 seconds West 1607 feet, more or less to the South Shore of the Snake River and Line “A” there terminating
and
The North 397.4 feet of the South 447.4 feet of the East 605 feet of said Government Lot Four (4)
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,891.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: July 11, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: October 04, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for November 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: November 04, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: December 06, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING
Norman Township
Qualified voters in Norman Township are hereby notified that affidavits of candidacy for the offices of Supervisor (3-year term) and Treasurer (2-year term) may be filed with the clerk at her home. The filing fee is $2.00.
Appointments may be made between January 3, 2023, and January 17, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (218)460-6397.
The election will be held at Norman Town Hall, 41455 Co. Rd. 43, Willow River, MN, on March 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Bad weather alternate date for township election would be March 21, 2023.) Annual Meeting will be at 8 p.m., following the close of elections.
Judy Nelson,
Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 8, 15, 2022
Bids
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 for publication, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 331A.05, of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2023. Please indicate “Sealed Bids—Publishing 2023” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
/s/ David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on December 8, 15, 2022
ARLONE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS
NOTICE OF FILING
Notice is Hereby Given to the residents of Arlone Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 and continues until 5 p.m. on January 17, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 7th, 2023.
Arlone Township Supervisor - 3 year term
Arlone Township Treasurer - 2 year term
If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk. If you would like to make an appointment or need further information call 320-384-6127. The clerk will be at the Cloverdale Senior Center/Arlone Township Hall for filing on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.
Denise Christiansen, Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the Clerk (507-513-1249) by appointment at the Bremen Town Hall beginning January 3rd, 2023 and ends at 5 pm, January 17th, 2023. Offices up for election are that of Township Supervisor for a three year term and Township Treasurer for a two year term. Filing fee is $2.00. Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2022.
Taylor Bednar, Clerk
Bremen Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
NOTICE OF FILLING FOR
TOWNSHIP ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to residents of Clover Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two week period beginning January 3, 2023.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at the Clerk’s residence by calling the clerk at 320-384-7266 to set up a time between January 3, 2023 and January 17, 2023.
Filing will close on January 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
Offices to be filled at the March Annual Election are: One (1) supervisor 3 year term, and one (1) Treasurer, 2 year term. Filing fee is $2.00.
Sandra Nelson
Clerk, Town of Clover
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
TOWNSHIP OF CROSBY
FILING NOTICE, ELECTION
AND 2023 MEETING DATES
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Crosby Township, Pine County, State of MN.
Office to be filled:
One Supervisor for a 3 year term.
Filing period is open January 3, 2023, through January 17, 2023, @ 5 pm.
Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed with the Town Clerk@ 320 384-0039. Office will be filled at the March 14, 2023,Township Election. Polls will be open from 5-8 pm @ the Crosby Town Hall.
TOWNSHIP of CROSBY
2023 MEETING DATES:
January 22 @ 7 pm
February 15 @ 7 pm
March 14 ANNUAL Meeting @ 8:05 pm
April 5 Re-Org @ 7 pm
May 24 @ 7 pm
July 12 @ 7 pm
September 6 @ 7 pm
October 25 @ 7 pm
December 4 @ 7 pm
Submitted by Gigi Everett, Clerk
December 8, 2022
Any changes to above schedule will be posted @ Crosby Town Hall
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE and OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) proposes 7.48 miles of pavement rehabilitation on Trunk Highway 23 from 0.06 miles North of Oriole St E in Sandstone to Jct Merchant St/CSAH 66 (Kobmagerade) in Askov. Work includes a combination of mill and overlay, and cold in-place recycle within the project limits. Other improvements include adding turn lanes, geometric revisions at the junction of TH 23/TH 18, culvert repair and replacement, intersection lighting revisions, approach panels and bridge end post replacement on Bridge 9791 over Interstate 35, guardrail replacement, tree removal, and sign replacement.
In accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, MnDOT is soliciting comments on the effects this project would have on Banning State Park. The project will impact 0.11 acres of the east edge of the park.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has made a preliminary determination that the proposed action at Banning State Park is a Section 4(f) de minimis action in accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, conditioned on public review and comment. A de minimis finding may be made when uses of Section 4(f) land will have no adverse effect on the protected resources.
Information on this impact and avoidance, minimization, mitigation, or enhancement measures is available at the following location:
Minnesota Department of Transportation, District 1
1123 Mesaba Ave.
Duluth, MN 55811
Comments must be submitted on or before December 30, 2022, to Josie Olson, MnDOT Project Manager, at the MNDOT District 1 office address presented above or
emailed to josie.olson@state.mn.us. Comments will become part of the official record and will be considered when making future project related decisions.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 14, 2023. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday January 3, 2023 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 17, 2023.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the New Dosey Township election will be held at the town hall on March 14, 2023. The following offices are expiring: Supervisor- 3-year term and Treasurer- 2-year term. Anyone wishing to file an Affidavit of Candidacy for either of these offices may do so by contacting the Deputy Clerk at 320-242-3933. Filing fee is $5. Filing dates are between January 3,2023, 8 am, and January 17, 2023, 5pm.
Fran Levings,
Deputy Clerk
New Dosey Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NICKERSON TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the affidavits for candidacy shall be filed with the township clerk beginning January 3, 2023 Filing will close January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Filing fee is $2.00. Offices to be filled at the
March Annual Election are:
One Supervisor - 3 year term
One Treasurer - 2 year term
Please call (218)496-5777 to make arrangements to file for office.
Barb Mercer
Nickerson Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
Notice of Filing
Partridge Township
Notice is hereby given for filing of offices to be voted on at the annual March township election in Partridge Township, Pine County, Minnesota which will be held at the Askov Community Center on March 14, 2023 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The offices up for election will be one Supervisor for a three (3) year term and one Treasurer for a two (2) year term.
The filing period for these offices begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Partridge Township is with the Town Clerk by calling 320- 630-0669 for an appointment, or by mail at 67947 Sunrise Road Bruno, MN 55712. Filing fee is $2.00.
Anne Stitt, Clerk
Partridge Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
2023 Schedule
Town Board Meetings
January 12th………….6:00 p.m.
February 9th ………….6:00 p.m.
March 9th…….............6:00 p.m.
April 13th ..…………....6:00 p.m.
May 11th……………....6:00 p.m.
June 8th…………….....6:00 p.m.
July 13th.. ……………..6:00 p.m.
August 10th…………...6:00 p.m.
September 14th………6:00 p.m.
October 12th..………….6:00 p.m.
November 9th…………6:00 p.m.
December 14th………..6:00 p.m.
Other Meeting Dates
Board of Audit
February 9th……….....5:00 p.m.
Annual Meeting
March 14th……………8:15 p.m.
Re-Org Meeting
April 13th ……………..5:00 p.m.
Board of Appeals and
Equalization
April 20th, ……………3:00 p.m
Road and Sign Review
Sometime in May
All meetings at Ogema Town Hall. (41040 Alma Razor Road) except
The Board of Appeals which will be at North Pine Govt. Ctr.
The dates or times of these meetings may change. If there is a change it will be posted on the town hall notice board.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING
FOR OGEMA TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that a Township Election will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to elect one Supervisor, (3 year term) and one Treasurer, (2 year term).
Affidavits of Candidacy must be filed with the Town Clerk, by calling (320) 384-6110 and making an appointment at the Ogema Town Hall, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 and closing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Clerk’s office open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on January 17th, 2023. Filing offices closed on New Year’s Day. Filing fee is $2.00.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
PARK TOWNSHIP
FILING NOTICE
Qualified voters in the Town of Park are hereby notified that affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the clerk by appointment (218-496-5552) at his residence between 8:00 am, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, and 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, for the offices of: one supervisor, three year term; and one treasurer, two year term. Filing fee is $2.00. The annual election will take place on March 14th, 2023 at the Park Town Hall, 79017 Trails End Road, Bruno, MN.
Gregory Kvasnicka, Clerk
Park Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
Notice of
Candidacy Filing
Township of Pine Lake
Notice is hereby given that Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed with the Town Clerk beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Filing will close January 17, 2023 at 5:00PM. Filing Fee is $2.00. Offices to be filled at the March 14, 2023 Annual Election are: One Supervisor (3-year term), One Treasurer (2-year term). Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed with the Town Clerk at the Pine Lake Townhall between 1:00pm and 5:00pm on January 17, 2023 or call (320) 233-6577 to make an appointment.
Lori Koski, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
Sandstone Township
Notice of Filing
Filing to elect one Sandstone Township Supervisor (Seat A), for a 3-year term, begins Jan. 3, 2023 and ends at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. Please contact Ailene Croup at 320-279-3513 for an affidavit of candidacy. The clerk’s office, at 33454 Township Xing, Hinckley, MN 55037, will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the last day of filing.
Clerk must receive all affidavits of candidacy and $2 filing fee by 5 p.m., Jan. 17, 2023.
Clerk Ailene Croup
Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
Township of Sturgeon Lake
Pine County
State of Minnesota
Ordinance No. 2022-20
An Ordinance Amending Sturgeon Lake Township Zoning Ordinance Relating To Minimum Lot Size
The Township Board for the Township of Sturgeon Lake hereby ordains:
Section 1. Amendement to Section 15.04. Section 15.04 of the Sturgeon Lake Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended to read as follows:
Section 15.04. LOT AREA, FRONTAGE AND YARD REQUIREMENTS.
The following minimum requirements shall apply.
Lot Area 2.5 acres
Front Yard Width 300’
Side Yards 30’ each
Building Setback Line 50’
Rear Yards 50’
Section 2. Effective Date
This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication in the official Township newspaper.
Passed by the Township Board of the Township of Sturgeon Lake this 8th day of December, 2022.
/s/Bernard Zuk
Bernard Zuk, Town Board Chair
/s/Nedene Kuhlman
Nedene Kuhlman, Town Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Bob and Maggie’s Backyard
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 18788 Beroun Crossing Road Pine City MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Margaret A. Wodash Pfeifer
ADDRESS: 18788 Beroun Crossing Road Pine City MN 55063 Minnesota States
NAME: Robert E. Buros
ADDRESS: 18788 Beroun Crossing Road Pine City MN 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Robert Buros
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
WORK ITEM: 1351399200025
Original File Number: 1351399200025
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
11/27/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News December 8, 15, 2022
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
November 21, 2022
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Julie Domogalla, Judy Loken, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen,Doug Ecklund, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Carmen Carpenter, Payton Marshall, Kris Chryst, Bill Groskreutz, Kati Thomas.
I Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm
II. No items presented at open forum.
III. Motion by Loken, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
II. Motion by Presley, second by Thomsen to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. November Bills
B. Minutes for the October meeting
C. Employment:
i. Deanna Sikkink, Medical Leave effective November 10th through December.
ii. Liz Tischler, Para on Special Assignment effective November 10th through December.
iii. Elizabeth Sparks, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach Year 1.
iv. Connie Ecklund, Youth Basketball Special Education Paraprofessional effective immediately, as needed for the season.
v. Claire Pauly, Pep Band Director Year 3.
III. REPORTS
A. Audit Report - Matt Mayer, Bergan Kern DeWenter Viere (KDV) presented the audit report for East Central School District (virtually).
B. Technology – Bill Groskreutz reported on recycling, HUDL camera on pressbox, new devices, radio signal amplifier, waiting on final quote on paging project, uninterrupted power supply in head end room to be updated, network switches request for proposal, e-rate funding, new vape sensors - waiting on quote for bathrooms HS and gym.
C. Food Service – Kati Thomas reported on food shortages and increase in prices, additional educational benefit forms have been turned in this year; currently at 54.8% which is much better than last year and a great team in the kitchen.
D. Superintendent Youngberg reported on:
i. Indian Education Parent meeting update. WBWF Am Ind to include more cultural activities, more cultural decor, Birdie great advocate, more representation around the school. Mrs. Chryst and Mrs. Carpenter working with kids on this. Graduation dinner last spring was a great event, but only one family attended; goal of 100% of graduating seniors to attend! Keep promoting. A second parent meeting will be scheduled.
ii. Construction update:
1. Bids are on schedule to be awarded by the end of December
2. Plans are being revised
3. Weekly meetings with ICS - Stef and Gerry
iii. Special Meeting December 1st at 3pm
iv. AFSCME Mediation - tentative agreement. Review/approval in December if AFSCME approves it.
v. ESSER Fin Code 160 - outdoor spaces; submit light plan; waiting on cost on outdoor items. Funds to be spent by September.
vi. Aladdin Jr. - The theater is back!! They did a great job!
E. High School Principal - Principal Carpenter attended school conference - vape wand is legal, we have one ordered. LEEA and Educational Support banquet. The Conference’s tally was low. Thank you to PTO for the book fair and dinner. Am Indian meeting - more communication requested! Drove to Lake Lena with a student. Building relationships. Fundraisers, guest author, honors assembly today. Math/ADSIS revamp, Reading/English upcoming and Course Catalog draft.
F. Elementary Principal - Principal Chryst highlighted on trunk or treat NHS - kids loved it; great numbers at conferences, book fair a draw, 3-6 attended Aladdin rehearsal, upcoming events, Gina Nichole met with the focus team.
G. Business Manager report on audit and district revenues and expenditures.
H. School Board Committees:
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
1. Discussion on Community Ed Advisory Members - Loken to represent board
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall
IV. COMMUNICATIONS
A. MSBA Leadership Conference - January 11-13, 2023
B. Special Board Meeting - December 1st at 3pm
V. OLD BUSINESS
VI. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride
i. LEEA Award Honorees: Missy Ecklund, Christina Forga, Matthew McKenney, Jennie Carlin, Jeana Balut.
ii. Education Support Staff Award Honorees: Connie Ecklund, Deb Konieska, Liz Tischler, Bria Walz, Lizzy Sparks.
iii. Cassie Gaede for organizing a successful College Application Day.
iv. Amber Benner, all volunteers and students for a wonderful fall musical!
v. Kathy Ebnet for donation of personal theater costumes.
vi. Stephanie Lein Walseth from Perpich Center of Arts Education for connecting seasoned theater directors with new directors.
B. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to Approve Policy 413- Harassment and Violence. Motion unanimously approved.
C. Initial Read-Policy 902-Facilities Use
D. Motion by Ecklund, second by Domogalla to approve – School Board of East Central Public Schools gratefully accepts the following donations:
i. Backpack Program - Mahtowa Church $1,000
ii. Backpack Program- Methven Funeral $100
E. Motion by Loken, second by Ecklund to accept the audit report dated June 30, 2022. Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion by Presley, second by THomsen to approve - Indian Education Policy 907 - This is an annual approval. The American Indian Advisory Council brought forth no concerns. Recommend approval.
G. Motion by Loken, second by Domogalla to approve - AIPAC Annual Compliance (required by Office of
American Indian Education).
VII. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 7:21 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
December 1, 2022
The East Central School Board held a special board meeting on December 1, 2022 at 3 pm in the Community
Board Room. The purpose of the meeting is to approve construction documents and authorize ICS to go out to public bid.
Present: Julie Domogalla, Angie Presely, Judy Loken, Pete Brown, Doug Ecklund, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Payton Marshall, Stefanie Youngberg, Gerry Klocke, Damien WIlliams (ICS), Mark Needham (ICS).
1. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 3pm.
2. Motion by Rich Thomsen, second by Pete Brown to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
3. Introductions were made and a presentation was given by Damien & Mark of ICS, followed by discussion.
4. Motion by Pete Brown, second by Rich Thompson to approve construction documents and authorize ICS to go out to public bid. Motion unanimously approved.
5. There will be a special board meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 3 pm to approve the bids.
6. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 3:30PM.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
TITLE: East Central Schools ISD#2580
Roofing, Boilers, & Cooling Tower Replacement
LOCATION OF WORK: East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23 Finlayson, MN 55735
OWNER: East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23 Finlayson, MN 55735
(320) 245-2289
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: ICS Consulting, LLC
1331 Tyler Street NE Suite 101Minneapolis, MN 55413
(763) 354-2670
Contact: Mark Needham mark.needham@ics-builds.com
ROOF DESIGNER: TREMCO
205 S. Washington Ave.
Albert Lea, MN 56007
PHONE: (507) 402-6783
STRUCTURAL: NORTHLAND CONSULTING ENGINEERS
102 S 21st Ave W #1 Duluth, MN 55806
(218) 727-5995
MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL ENGINEER: CMTA
525 Lake Ave S, Suite 222 Duluth, MN 55802
(218) 727-5995
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The project consists of multiple work scopes for all of the work necessary for the construction of roofing, boilers, and cooling tower replacement. This Bid package consists of the following: removal of ballasted roofing / metal flashing and replacing with new EPDM roofing / metal flashing; boilers replacement; and colling tower replacement
BID DATE AND LOCATION:
Sealed Bids will be received at East Central Schools ISD#2580 61085 State Hwy 23 Finlayson, MN 55735
then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:30pm local time on December 20th. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS.
EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS:
Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager.
For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact Angie Stahnke at 218 336-5901. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.
BIDDING REQUIREMENTS:
Each Bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment and recognition of their Bids:
Bids must be accompanied by Bid security in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, or Bid bond in the amount of 5% of the base Bid submitted, made payable to the owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted Bid.
Submit Bid on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the Bidder.
Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.
Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a Bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the Bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.
Base Bid and all alternate Bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owner’s option, it shall be cause for rejection of Bid. Complete form without alterations.
Submit alternate prices (Bids) for either increasing or decreasing the costs, as called for on Bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a Bid for all alternates.
Owner may make such investigations as they deem necessary to determine the ability, competency, and responsibility of the Bidder to perform the work. Any Bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of Bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to; (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) the ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the Bidder.
Owner reserves the right to: (1) accept Bidder’s Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidder’s Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on their investigation of Bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which the Owner deems to be in their best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in Bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in Bidding procedure.
Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.
BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW:
Each Bidder (including subcontract Bidder where appropriate) is ADVISED to visit the site and to fully inform themself and record their own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect their Bid or the Work.
Prior to submitting a Bid, each Bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings, and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts). Contractors shall become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect their Bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.
No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that Bidder has recorded their own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any Bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation in respect to their Bid. Nor shall it be the responsibility of ICS or its counterparts to ensure you have read all documentation. This is the sole responsibility of the Bidder and its Sub-Contractor(s).
PRE-BID CONFERENCE:
A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 3:30pm on December 13th at East Central Schools, 61085 State Highway 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. If Bidders want to visit the physical site, a site review will take place immediately following the Pre-Bid conference at East Central Schools. No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.
START DATE:
Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is January 6, 2023. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than May 1, 2023
SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE:
Owner requires all work to be substantially complete by August 25, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 8, 15, 2022
