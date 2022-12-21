NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 20, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $140,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Susan Scott, a single person and Lawrence Keene, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Northview Bank
SERVICER: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 21, 2021, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A565372, thereafter corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded on May 3, 2022 as Document Number A569463
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 148, Original Townsite of Hinckley
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 302 2nd St SW, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40.5236.004
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,960.92
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 4, 2022
Northview Bank
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 23, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,198.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lisa E. Nos-Tollefson and wife, Mark S. Tollefson, wife and husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 16, 2010, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-492044
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF PINE, CITY OF PINE CITY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF SE1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28), TOWNSHIP THIRTY-NINE (39), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21),DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING WHERE THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4 INTERSECTS WITH THE VILLAGE STREET WHICH RUNS EAST AND WEST ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE VILLAGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST AT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET, THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 5th Ave NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.0057.0000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $107,421.63
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 16, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,100.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Arthur Dick a/k/a Gerald A Dick, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. MIN#: 100488910122630899 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: New Century Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 5, 2007, as Document No. A462575. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW By an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/29/2022 and recorded on 07/18/2022 as Document No. A570921. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:A tract of land in the North One-Half of the Southeast Quarter (N 1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows. To-wit: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the Westerly line of said County Road #61, 820 feet to Point “A”; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35 a Distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet; thence north at right angles 376.34 feet to the intersection with a line run west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 from point “A”; thence east along said line 430 feet to Point “A”; thence southwesterly along the westerly line of County Highway #61 a distance of 378.92 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to and together with a 33 foot roadway easement, said easement lies within a distance of 33 feet to the south of the following described line: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the westerly line of said County Highway #61, 820 feet; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35, a distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel to the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet and said line there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18637 PRAIRIE DR, PINE CITY, MN 55063 PROPERTY I.D: 28-0099-002 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eighty-One and 61/100 ($187,081.61) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2023, or the next business day if July 19, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: December 1, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00083-1 A-4765401 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/05/2023
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jerry C Noreen, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A.SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on July 27, 2011, as Document No. A-495671. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/05/2017 and recorded on 09/05/2017 as Document No. A535258. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/05/2017 and recorded on 12/11/2017 as Document No. A-537212.CAG National Fund LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/02/2022 and recorded on 07/06/2022 as Document No. A570677. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 4, River`s Edge 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42994 Furey Road, Willow River, MN 55795
PROPERTY I.D: 225040000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 34/100 ($285,858.34)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024, or the next business day if January 19, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
“Dated: December 1, 2022 CAG National Fund LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00200-2 A-4765306
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 14, 2023. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday January 3, 2023 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 17, 2023.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NICKERSON TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the affidavits for candidacy shall be filed with the township clerk beginning January 3, 2023 Filing will close January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Filing fee is $2.00. Offices to be filled at the
March Annual Election are:
One Supervisor - 3 year term
One Treasurer - 2 year term
Please call (218)496-5777 to make arrangements to file for office.
Barb Mercer
Nickerson Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
Notice of Filing
Partridge Township
Notice is hereby given for filing of offices to be voted on at the annual March township election in Partridge Township, Pine County, Minnesota which will be held at the Askov Community Center on March 14, 2023 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The offices up for election will be one Supervisor for a three (3) year term and one Treasurer for a two (2) year term.
The filing period for these offices begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Partridge Township is with the Town Clerk by calling 320- 630-0669 for an appointment, or by mail at 67947 Sunrise Road Bruno, MN 55712. Filing fee is $2.00.
Anne Stitt, Clerk
Partridge Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
PARK TOWNSHIP
FILING NOTICE
Qualified voters in the Town of Park are hereby notified that affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the clerk by appointment (218-496-5552) at his residence between 8:00 am, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, and 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, for the offices of: one supervisor, three year term; and one treasurer, two year term. Filing fee is $2.00. The annual election will take place on March 14th, 2023 at the Park Town Hall, 79017 Trails End Road, Bruno, MN.
Gregory Kvasnicka, Clerk
Park Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 2022
Notice
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Arna Township that the annual filing of Officers opens on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and closes at 5:00 PM on January 17, 2023.
The following positions are to be filed for the March 14, 2023 Election:
Supervisor - 3 year term and a Supervisor for a 2 year term.
Treasurer - 2 year term.
Please note: Filing fee is $2.00.
Please call 242-3409 to make arrangements to file for office.
Cheryl Wickham, Clerk
Town Board meetings are normally held the 2nd Wed. of the month, unless otherwise noted.)
Town of Arna Notice of 2023 Meeting Dates:
January 11
February 8- Board of Audit
March 14 (Tues) Election of Officers from 5-8 PM, Annual Meeting after completion of the Election and the Board of Canvass
March 24 (Friday) Board of Organization
April 12
May 10
June 14
July 12
August 9
September 13
October 11
November 8
December 13
All meetings are held at the Markville Town Hall at 7pm.
The Arna Planning Commission (Zoning Board) is currently meeting monthly on the 1st Wednesday of the month quarterly. The scheduled meetings for 2023 are:
January 4
April 5
July 5
Oct 4
Cheryl Wickham, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 2022
Birch Creek Township
Notice of filing for town offices to be elected
Notice is hereby given that a town election will be held in the Township of Birch Creek, Pine County, Minnesota on the 14th day of March, 2023 The first day for filing affidavits of candidacy will be January 3, 2023, the last day will be January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm. (Filing office is closed January 1, 2023 for the New Years Day). Filing may be made with Clerk of the Township, Marissa Rayburn. You can make an appointment by calling 218.658.8266. You may file without an appointment by coming into the Birch Creek Town Hall on January 17, 2023 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm. The following terms will be expiring:
Supervisor seat for a 3 year term.
Treasurer seat for a 2 year term.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 2022
Notice
City of Denham
January 9, 2023... 7P
Annual Meeting
All meetings held at
Denham Run Bar & Grill
(87439 Denham Rd)
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR KERRICK
TOWNSHIP ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Kerrick Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period beginning at 8:00 a.m., January 3, 2023 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Clerk. Candidates may file in person or by mail. (POB 217, Kerrick, MN 55756)
Call 218-460-6233 or 218-496-5816 for an appointment at the Duquette Hall. Filing fee is $2.00.
Offices to be filled are as follows:
Supervisor (3 year term)
Treasurer (2 year term)
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S.204B.33
Cindy Darwin, Clerk
Kerrick Township
Pine County
State of Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 2022
KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP
OFFICER ELECTION AND
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Kettle River Township,Pine County, Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday,
March 14, 2023 at the Kettle River Town Hall located on Hwy 61 in Willow River.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be postponed until March 21, 2023.
The election polls will be open from 4 – 8 PM, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for a three-year term;
One Supervisor for a two-year term; and
One Treasurer for a two-year term.
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the poles to verify the official election results, and the Annual Meeting will commence approximately around 8:15 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
Mindy Jerry, Clerk
Kettle River Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29 2022
NOTICE
WILMA TOWNSHIP
ELECTION FILING
File for office of Supervisor or Treasurer for March 14, 2023 Election
Tuesday, January 3, until
Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 5 p.m.
$2.00 filing fee
Paul Raymond, Clerk
52938 Tamarack River Rd
Markville, MN 55072
320/245-2579
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 2022
