NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 23, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,198.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lisa E. Nos-Tollefson and wife, Mark S. Tollefson, wife and husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 16, 2010, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-492044
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF PINE, CITY OF PINE CITY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF SE1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28), TOWNSHIP THIRTY-NINE (39), RANGE TWENTY-ONE (21),DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING WHERE THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4 INTERSECTS WITH THE VILLAGE STREET WHICH RUNS EAST AND WEST ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NE1/4 OF SE1/4, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE VILLAGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST AT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET, THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET, THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 5th Ave NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.0057.0000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $107,421.63
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 16, 2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,100.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Arthur Dick a/k/a Gerald A Dick, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. MIN#: 100488910122630899 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: New Century Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 5, 2007, as Document No. A462575. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW By an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/29/2022 and recorded on 07/18/2022 as Document No. A570921. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:A tract of land in the North One-Half of the Southeast Quarter (N 1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows. To-wit: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the Westerly line of said County Road #61, 820 feet to Point “A”; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35 a Distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet; thence north at right angles 376.34 feet to the intersection with a line run west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 from point “A”; thence east along said line 430 feet to Point “A”; thence southwesterly along the westerly line of County Highway #61 a distance of 378.92 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to and together with a 33 foot roadway easement, said easement lies within a distance of 33 feet to the south of the following described line: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the westerly line of said County Highway #61, 820 feet; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35, a distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel to the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet and said line there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18637 PRAIRIE DR, PINE CITY, MN 55063 PROPERTY I.D: 28-0099-002 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eighty-One and 61/100 ($187,081.61) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2023, or the next business day if July 19, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: December 1, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00083-1 A-4765401 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/05/2023
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jerry C Noreen, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A.SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on July 27, 2011, as Document No. A-495671. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/05/2017 and recorded on 09/05/2017 as Document No. A535258. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/05/2017 and recorded on 12/11/2017 as Document No. A-537212.CAG National Fund LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/02/2022 and recorded on 07/06/2022 as Document No. A570677. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 4, River`s Edge 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42994 Furey Road, Willow River, MN 55795
PROPERTY I.D: 225040000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 34/100 ($285,858.34)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024, or the next business day if January 19, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
“Dated: December 1, 2022 CAG National Fund LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00200-2 A-4765306
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2023, or the next business day if August 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 29, 2022. January 5, 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $74,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Marilyn Juhl, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 23, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423098
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Sixteen (16), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 422 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45.5355.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,748.70
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00
MORTGAGOR(S): J Paul Ferkingstad and Emily A. Ferkingstad, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 30, 2020 as Document Number A551366; as modified of record by Document recorded on July 21, 2022 as Document Number A571018 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 18, 2022 as Document Number A569198 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼), Section 7, Township 45, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ and proceeding West along the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼, a distance of 735 feet; thence North along the line parallel to the East line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet; thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 735 feet to the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼; thence South along the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet to the point of beginning.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 91335 WAGON WHEEL RD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,872.88
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 040066000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101360958075790567
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: December 16, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-1267-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
Bruno Township Residents
Notice of filing
Notice is hereby given that Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed with the Clerk beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and ends on January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Filing fee is $2.00.
Offices to be filled at March Annual Election are--
One Supervisor-3 year term
One Treasurer-2 year term
Contact Clerk at (763) 478-7761 to set up appointment for filing.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
Notice
City of Denham
January 9, 2023... 7P
Annual Meeting
All meetings held at
Denham Run Bar & Grill
(87439 Denham Rd)
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022
KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP
OFFICER ELECTION AND
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Kettle River Township,Pine County, Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Kettle River Town Hall located on Hwy 61 in Willow River.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be postponed until March 21, 2023.
The election polls will be open from 4 – 8 PM, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for a three-year term;
One Supervisor for a two-year term; and
One Treasurer for a two-year term.
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the poles to verify the official election results, and the Annual Meeting will commence approximately around 8:15 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
Mindy Jerry, Clerk
Kettle River Township
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29 2022
Notice of Pomroy Township Filing Notice
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Pomroy Township, Kanabec County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town offices will be held for the two-week period, beginning January 3, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk for the office of Supervisor 3-year term and for the office of Treasurer 2-year term, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. beginning January 3, 2023 and ending January 17, 2023. Hours on January 17, 2023 will be from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Offices to be elected at the March 14, 2023 Annual Election.
Dated this 20th day of December, 2022.
Luke Stultz, Clerk, Pomroy Township
2329 Mahogany St
Mora, MN 55051
Ph. 612-227-3695
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
Barry Township Annual Election
Notice of Filing
Filing to elect one Barry Township Supervisor (3 year term) begins January 3, 2023 and ends at 5 p.m. on January 17, 2023. Please contact Sue Dutcher at 320-390- 0042 for an Affidavit of Filing. Clerk will be available at 302 Stephan Ave S in Hinckley from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the last day of filing. Clerk must receive all affidavits of filing and $2 filing fee by 5 pm on Jan 17, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-614
SUMMONS
Anna K. Noordhoek, Richard Noordhoek, Caroline Beck, and Donald Noordhoek,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Gerrit Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Gerrit Noordhoek; Sarah Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Sarah Noordhoek; David Noordhoek; Darlene Friend, f/k/a Darlene Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Darlene Friend f/k/a/ Darlene Noordhoek; and Daniel Noordhoek; and Pine County, Minnesota;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plantiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if your expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The West Half of the Southwest Southeast Quarter (W1/2 of SW1/4) the North Three (3) acres of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Forty-two (42), Range Twenty-one (21), Pine County, Minnesota.
For purpose of tax records, this property is part of the 120-acre parcel with PID 12.0200.000 and the common address of 55769 Finlayson Road. Just the three-acre parcel at issue herein is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated December 22, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023
Summary Ordinance
The City Council of the City of Hinckley adopted Ordinance #6-2022 Replacing Chapter 38, adopting all City fees for 2023. The complete ordinance is available for public inspection at Hinckley City Hall, 106 1st Street S.E., Hinckley, Minnesota
Attest
/s/ Kyle Morell
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, October 11, 2022
The agenda was approved on a motion by Frank and second by Burkhardt. Carried 4-0.
Burkhart made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the September 13, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda, seconded by Burkhardt. Carried 4-0.
A. Resolution 17-2022 – Fire Department Donation
B. Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures – Rival House – On-Sale Liquor
C. Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures – Amphitheater – On-Sale Liquor
D. Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures – The Grill House – On-Sale Liquor
E. Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures – Grand National Golf Course – On-Sale Liquor
F. Aaron Cekalla Enterprises LLC – Bogey’s on Main – Strong Beer and Wine
G Aaron Cekalla Enterprises LLC – Bogey’s on Main – 3.2% Combination
H. Grand Cinema Entertainment LLC – Grand Cinema Hinckley – 3.2 On-Sale
I. Grand Cinema Entertainment LLC – Grand Cinema Hinckley – Strong Beer and Wine
J. Kwik Trip Inc. – Kwip Trip #186 – 3.2 Off-Sale
K. Family Dollar Inc – Family Dollar Store #31604 – 3.2 Off-Sale
L. El Tucan Mexican Restaurant – El Tucan Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill – On-Sale Liquor
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Resolution 16-2022. Carried 4-0.
Burkhardt made a motion, seconded by Frank, to move the City’s November Council meeting to Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the posting for a Seasonal Public Works employee. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $ 466,364.86
Special Revenue Fund Payables $269,517.10
EDA Payables $ 303.51
Payroll $ 37,481.91
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Staff attending the CSWEA conference. Carried 4-0.
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the meeting was adjourned at 8:04 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, November 15, 2022
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Frank. Carried 4-0.
Burkhart made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the October 11, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda, seconded by Frank. Carried 4-0.
A. Pine County Sheriff’s Office Rental Contract 2023
B. Tobies Enterprises Inc. – On-Sale & Sunday Liquor License
C. Family Dollar Inc. – 3.2% Off-Sale
D. Pheasants Forever – Raffle – Tobies – 1/28/2023
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to accept the bid from Jerome’s Collision Center and authorize the purchase of the DNR chassis and the building of the new tanker. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve Resolution 18-2022, accepting the resignation of Crystal Ostrum, effective October 15, 2022. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve Ordinance 06 -2022 – Re-Zoning PID 40.5649.000. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve Resolution 19-2022 – Certifying Unpaid Accounts. Carried 4-0
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the results of the 2022 City Council election. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to hire Brandon Vork as a Seasonal On-Call Public Works Employee. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $189,142.53
Special Revenue Fund Payables $275,725.70
EDA Payables $35.25
Payroll $34,860.60
On a motion by Burkhardt, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 8:01 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council November 15, 2022
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Special Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
Members present Mayor Don Zeman, Council members Tim Burkhardt, John Frank, and Judy Hopkins. Absent: None. Also present: City Administrator Kyle Morell and Firehouse Manager Phil Taggart
Agenda
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Frank. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to close the meeting at 6:01 p.m. to discuss the potential sale of the Family Dollar Property. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins, seconded by Frank, made a motion to open the closed meeting at 6:23 p.m. Carried 4-0.
Firehouse Financial Review
Council reviewed the Firehouse’s performance over the last 12 months with Firehouse Manager Phil Taggart. The Off-Sale and On-Sale have performed well, and Phil has continued the strong sales in the On-Sale that began in 2021. As previously discussed, Council reviewed Phil’s salary for 2023. Due to the strong performance of the Firehouse, Council looked at increasing the Manager’s salary beyond the 2.75% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) the City had negotiated with the Union and agreed to give all non-Union employees. After some discussion, Council agreed on a 5% increase in addition to the COLA.
Burkhardt motioned, seconded by Hopkins, to increase the Firehouse Manager’s salary to $66,767.25, effective January 1, 2023. Carried 4-0.
Phil would like to re-post the Assistant Manager position. Council discussed a higher wage range to attract more applicants. The position will be reposted with a new starting wage range of $22.00 to $26.00 per hour.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the reposting of the Assistant Liquor Operations Manager with a salary range of $45,780 to $54,080 DOQ. Carried 4-0.
On a motion by Burkhardt, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 6:47 p.m. Carried 4-0.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Attest:
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council November 30, 2022
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Special Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
Members present Mayor Don Zeman, Council members Tim Burkhardt, and Judy Hopkins. Absent: John Frank. Also present: City Administrator Kyle Morell and Jace Scharpnick.
Agenda
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and seconded by Burkhardt. Carried 3-0.
2023 Final Budget
Mayor Zeman called the meeting to discuss the effect of the City’s 2023 Preliminary Levy on residents’ proposed taxes. With the increase in property values, the preliminary levy has caused a significant increase for most residents. Council reviewed various options to reduce the levy amount. Council agreed that the City budget should cover the needs of the City while allowing for a small cushion to cover unexpected expenses. Staff was directed to prepare a final budget and levy that covered expenses plus a 1% cushion. The final 2023 budget and levy will be presented at the City’s Truth-in-Taxation Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
On a motion by Burkhardt, second by Hopkins, the meeting was adjourned at 5:30 p.m. Carried 4-0.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Attest:
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022
