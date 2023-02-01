NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $74,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Marilyn Juhl, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 23, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423098
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Sixteen (16), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 422 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45.5355.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,748.70
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00
MORTGAGOR(S): J Paul Ferkingstad and Emily A. Ferkingstad, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 30, 2020 as Document Number A551366; as modified of record by Document recorded on July 21, 2022 as Document Number A571018 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 18, 2022 as Document Number A569198 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼), Section 7, Township 45, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ and proceeding West along the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼, a distance of 735 feet; thence North along the line parallel to the East line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet; thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 735 feet to the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼; thence South along the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet to the point of beginning.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 91335 WAGON WHEEL RD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,872.88
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 040066000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101360958075790567
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: December 16, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-1267-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:June 13, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Joshua A Davis and Barbara Davis, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed June 17, 2019, Pine County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T-20347 on Certificate of Title No. 7873.0.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated December 16, 2022 Filed December 27, 2022, as Document No. T-22007.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 101360958052903910
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 37613 Black Pine Road, Pine City, MN 55063
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 265188000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 9, Block 4, St. Croix Estates, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$108,989.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$111,696.26
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 9, 2023
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
100 - 22-006420 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-4
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
William Joseph Graves
a/k/a William J. Graves
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 14, 2023 at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Sonja Ellen Kraft whose address is 316 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072, as Personal Representative of the decedents estate in unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: Jan. 17, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on January 26, February 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE NUMBER: 58-FA-22-228
CASE TYPE: adoption
notice of remote zoom hearing
rachel larson osband
Fiddler osband llc
5200 wilson suite 150
edina MN 55424
In the Matter of the Petition of: Kenneth Donald Damann, Jr. and Kelly Mae Damann to Adopt: Vantz Joseph Elianor III
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information: February 24, 2023 Motion Hearing 9L45 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.
• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 161 247 3726
Passcode: 625424
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower-left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi a fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated January 19, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine Couty Court Administrator
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the North Pine County News on January 26, February 2, 9, 2023
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Case Type: Probate
Court File No. 58-PR-23-6
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In RE the Estate of
Cheryl Annette Pearson,
Decedent.
Notice is hereby given that an Application for Informal Appointment Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the Application and appointed Tyler Carpenter, whose address is 17680-308th Street, Shafer, MN 55074, to serve as the Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Any objection to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representative has the full power to administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters of General Administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, Subd. 5.
Dated: January 24, 2023
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrat
Dated: January 24, 2023
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
William A. Erhart, Esq. (ID#027066)
ERHART LEGAL, LLC
316 East Main Street
Anoka, MN 55303
Phone: (763) 427-7800
Fax: (763) 427-3803
Email: erhart@erhartlegal.com
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
DISTRICT COURT
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
10th Judicial district
Court File Number: 33-JV-22-66
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanency
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Jacklynn Marie Blaszczyk and Matthew Joseph Thompson
SUMMONS AND NOTICE
TRANSFER OF PERMANENT LEGAL AND PHYSICAL CUSTODY MATTER (CHP-117)
NOTICE TO: Matthew Joseph Thompson, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative.
2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318 Mora Minnesota 55051-1385, on March 10, 2023 at 10:30 am VIA Zoom or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren).
Dated January 25, 2023
BY Jessica Howe
Kanabec County
Court Administration
317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318
Mora Minnesota 55051-1385
320-679-6400
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 16, 2023
Bruno Township Residents
Board of Audit & February Meeting
The Bruno Township Board of Audit will meet on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 pm.
The purpose of this audit is to review the books for the fiscal year 2022.
The regular monthly meeting for February will follow the completion of the audit.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 2023
CITY OF BRUNO
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION OF THE FOLLOWING STREETS AND ALLEYS PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE 412.851
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council of Bruno, Minnesota on the 14th day of February, 2023, in the City Hall located at 4617 Main Street at 7:00 pm to consider a proposed vacation of the following streets and alleys:
1. Section of Maple Street lying between Lincoln and Grant Streets and Block 20 and 21. Townsite of Bruno.
2. Alley between Main and Lincoln and West of Oak to Railroad Tracks, Block 16. Townsite of Bruno.
3. Section of Madison Street between Block 3 and Block 10, west of Pine Street. Townsite of Bruno.
4. Alley between Block 3 and Block B. Townsite of Bruno.
5. Section of Lincoln Street between Main and Grant Street West of Hwy. 23, Between Block 18 & 19. Townsite of Bruno.
6. Alley between Main and Lincoln west of Hwy. 23, Block 18. Townsite of Bruno.
7. Alley between Main and Madison Street. West of Hwy 23. Block 7 Townsite of Bruno.
8. Alley between Burns and St. Peter Street Block 6, West of Elm Street, St. Peter’s addition.
9. All of St. Peter Street as indicated on the plat of St. Peter’s addition to Bruno.
10. All of Hamlin Street as indicated on the plat of St. Peter’s addition to Bruno.
11. All of Walnut Street as shown on the plats of Townsite of Bruno and St. Peter’s addition to Bruno.
12. Un-named Street between Blocks 1 & 2. St. Peter’s addition to Bruno.
13. All of Oak Street as indicated on the plat of St. Peter’s addition to Bruno.
Dated this 10th day of January, 2023
Jeanette Swenson
Bruno City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
BOARD OF AUDIT
Mission Creek Township will hold its annual Board of Audit meeting on February 8th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The purpose of the Board of Audit is to review the books for the year of 2022. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at or as close to 10:00 a.m. as possible, January 17, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Highway 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the petition to name the unnamed lake in Section 8 of Nickerson Township “Bloom Lake”. This proposed name is after the late Walter L. Bloom, as the lake is predominantly located on the Bloom properties.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to the Chair in care of Pine County Administrator, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 16, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
January 9, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Julie Domogalla, Judy Loken, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen, Doug Ecklund, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Absent: Payton Marshall. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Carmen Carpenter,
Kris Chryst, Nicole Woodward (SCRED).
I. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm.
II. No items presented at Open Form.
III. Motion by Brown to approve the agenda, second by Thomsen. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. OFFICER ELECTION
A. Chair: Motion by Brown to nominate Loken; Motion by Presley to nominate Domogalla; discussion.
On a roll call vote for Loken as Chair: In favor: Brown, Swenson, Ecklund, Thomsen; Not in favor: Presley, Domogalla. On a roll call vote for Domogalla as Chair: In favor: Presley, Domogalla; Not in favor: Brown, Swenson, Ecklund, Thomsen. Board Member Loken was elected as Chair.
B. Vice Chair: Motion by Brown to nominate Ecklund, second by Thomsen. Motion carried.
C. Clerk: Motion by Domogalla to nominate Presley, seconded by Thomsen. Motion carried.
D. Treasurer: Motion by Brown to nominate Thomsen, seconded by Ecklund. Motion carried.
V. Motion by Domogalla, second by Thomsen to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. January Bills
B. Minutes for the December meeting(s)
i. December 1, 2022 - Special Meeting
ii. December 21, 2022
C. Employment
i. Resignation - Robyn Kleszyk as Food Service Worker effective December 29, 2022.
D. Lane Change (effective February 1, 2023):
i. Sarah Marczak-Palmer BA+10
E. Contracts (annual approval)
i. Mental Health Provider – Therapeutic Service Agency (TSA)
ii. Mental Health Provider – Monarch Counseling Services
F. Official Newspaper
i. North Pine County News
G. Official School Financial Depositories
i. Northview Bank
ii. MN Trust/PMA
iii. MN Liquid Asset Fund
H. Superintendent Authorization
i. Invest and transfer funds
ii. Pay district bills prior to board meeting time to avoid late charges/fees
iii. Approval of contracts under $10,000
I. Facsimile Signatures: for 2023
J. Legal Counsel – Superintendent, Board Chair, and Vice Chair authorized to contact legal counsel:
i. Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger
ii. Knutson, Flynn & Deans
VI. REPORTS
A. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Nicole Woodward, Director of Special Education presented an overview of organizational updates, support highlights, systems-level work and legislative advocacy. Repair. Restore. Reclaim.
B. Community Education – Becky Maki, Director reported on new community ed hours, pool update, upcoming classes, marketing strategies and next Community Education council meeting on January 17th at 4 pm.
C. Superintendent Youngberg reported on the upcoming EPIC conference, challenging weather, Community Education, ESSR money plans, upcoming meetings, recent meeting with Jason Rarrick this morning, Vision had an E-learning today to finish up flooring and we are lucky to be a part of SCRED!
D. High School Principal - Phase 1 of course registration 23/24 complete, Ph2 January 23rd, tomorrow 5-8th spelling bee, history day contest, second quarter ending in 7 days, excited for EPIC Conference, winter conference, ongoing project aligning standards maping.
E. Elementary Principal - Sparks Stem Conference last week for 6th graders, tomorrow 5-8 spelling bee, EPIC Conference, PBIS reward is bowling, winter benchmark testing started, I love to read will be in February - Books with Friends and continuing to work with Center of Excellence.
F. Business Manager - Jenny reported on January duties - W2, 1099s.
G. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall (absent)
xi. Set Meeting Dates:
1. Facilities: January 30th @ 3pm
2. Finance: February 6th @ 4pm
3. Marketing: February 13th @ 3:30 pm
VII. COMMUNICATIONS
VIII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Superintendent Youngberg shared a revised document of School Board Goals for 2023-2024 that restructured the goals and added progress points. Motion by Domogalla, second by Brown to approve the 2023-24 School Board Goals. Motion carried.
IX. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Directors and students that participated at the Honor Choir and Band in Pine City.
B. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to accept the following donation - Jens Jensen Post 243 - $250 for Solar project. Motion unanimously approved.
C. Approve - School Board Committees; discussion - Motion by Ecklund to make finance change and approve remaining, second by Brown. Motion unanimously approved.
Committees are reviewed annually as part of the reorganizational meeting. Board should discuss changes to these committees and approve.
2023 Board Committee Assignments:
Finance Committee: Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
Facilities Committee: Brown, Thomsen, Presley
Negotiation and Grievance: Domogalla, Ecklund, Loken (non-cert) Brown, Thomsen, Swenson (certified)
Safety Committee: Brown, Ecklund
Marketing-Communications:
Domogalla, Presley
2023 Board Appointments:
Schools for Equity in Education (SEE): Brown, Loken (alternate Presley)
St. Croix River Education District (SCRED): Domogalla (alternate Presley)
East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC): Swenson
Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA): Domogalla
Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL): Thomsen
Meet and Confer: Youngberg
Superintendent Evaluation Board Chair Note: The board will create ad hoc committees as it deems appropriate.
D. Motion by Ecklund, second by Brown to Approve the 2023 Regular Meeting Dates – Third Monday of the month, with exceptions listed below. Meetings to be held in the East Central Community Room/413 at 6:00pm unless otherwise noted below.
i. January 3, 2023 (special)
ii. January 9
iii. February 13
iv. March 20
v. April 17
vi. May 15
vii. June 19
viii. July 10
ix. August 21
x. September 18
xi. October 16
xii. November 13
xiii. December 18
xiv. January 8, 2024
E. Motion by Thomsen, second by Presley to approve the per diem rates. After discussion it was decided to increase the per diem rates. Thomsen and Prelsey amended the previous motion and motioned to increase the per diems as printed below. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Breakfast = $20
ii. Lunch = $20
iii. Dinner = $30
F. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the mileage rate at $65.5 cents to align with the current IRS rate. Motion unanimously approved.
G. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to approve the 2023-24 School Calendar. Motion unanimously approved.
X. Chair Loken adjourned the meeting at 7:20 pm.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: DekTek Tile
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3253 Laketown Road Sturgeon Lake MN 55783 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): DekTek, Inc. Co
ADDRESS: 3253 Laketown Road Sturgeon Lake MN 55783 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: pamela@dektektile.com
WORK ITEM: 1370644700026
Original File Number: 1370644700026
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
01/30/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 9, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 9, 2023, or the next business day if August 9, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: January 26, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on February 2, 2023
