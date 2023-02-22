NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:June 13, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Joshua A Davis and Barbara Davis, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed June 17, 2019, Pine County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T-20347 on Certificate of Title No. 7873.0.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated December 16, 2022 Filed December 27, 2022, as Document No. T-22007.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 101360958052903910
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 37613 Black Pine Road, Pine City, MN 55063
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 265188000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 9, Block 4, St. Croix Estates, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$108,989.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$111,696.26
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 9, 2023
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
100 - 22-006420 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:August 31, 2020
MORTGAGOR: Ronald Patrick English, Jr. and Kathryn English, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for U.S. Bank National Association its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 13, 2020 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A556290.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated February 22, 2022 Recorded February 23, 2022, as Document No. A568016.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100021200025860148
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2203 1st Avenue, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 385057000 & 380017002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, Tuttle and Dixon’s Addition to the City of Finlayson
Parcel 2:
Tract “C”. That part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence Northerly, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 495.00 feet to the point of beginning of the tract herein described; thence Continuing Northerly, along said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Westerly, parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet; thence Southerly, parallel with said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with said South line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $193,431.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$191,347.25
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 27, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 23-001194 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:November 4, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Cammy Robbins, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 18, 2019 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A550546.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated October 1, 2020 Recorded October 2, 2020, as Document No. A556050.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000922-1400304943-8
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 329 1st Street, Sandstone, MN 55072
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 455032000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eight (8) and East Half of Lot Seven (7), Block Four (4), Original Townsite of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,256.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$172,354.20
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 30, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 22-004348 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: L & N Rooftop Snow and Ice Dam Removal
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 220 8th St AW Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Luke Carlson
ADDRESS: 220 8th St AW Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Luke Carlson
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
WORK ITEM: 1370936400025
Original File Number: 1370936400025
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
01/31/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on February 16, 23, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Tees-in-it
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 39251 S Refuge Dr Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Monica Meyer
ADDRESS: 39251 S Refuge Dr Hinckley MN 55037 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Dawn Golly
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: meyermonica2012@yahoo.com
WORK ITEM: 1373630100020
Original File Number: 1373630100020
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
02/10/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
Lease or Purchase of
105 Main Avenue North in Sandstone, MN
(Former Family Dollar Building)
The City of Sandstone has recently acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of Family Dollar. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is presenting an opportunity for existing or new business to locate and operate at this ideal location.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
All proposals received will be considered ‘confidential information’ and will only be shared with the members of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, MN.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 16, 23, March 2, 2023
ARLONE TOWNSHIP NOTICE
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING and ELECTION OF OFFICERS and BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Arlone Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather the meetings and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
The Election Poll Hours will be from Noon to 8 pm. At this time the voters will elect:
Supervisor (1) for a 3 year term
Treasurer (1) for a 2 year term
The Board of Canvass will meet at 8:01 pm following the election to certify the official election results.
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Election and all meetings will take place at the following location:
Cloverdale Senior Center/Arlone Town Hall 38736 Cloverdale Road, Hinckley MN 55037
Absentee Ballots are available between February 10 – March 14 by contacting the Clerk @ 320-384-6127. On Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10 am to Noon the Clerk will be at the Cloverdale Senior Center/Arlone Town Hall for absentee voting.
February 9, 2023
Denise Christiansen
Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 16, 23, 2023
Sandstone Township Election Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting
Sandstone Township will hold its Township Election and Annual Meeting at The Cross Church, 206 N. Main Street in Sandstone, March 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Board of Canvass meeting will follow. The Annual Meeting will open at 8:15 p.m.
In case of bad weather, the Election, Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting will be held on March 21, 2023, same place and time.
There is one open seat for Supervisor.
Sandstone Township Clerk
Ailene Croup
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE BOARD OF CANVASS & DATE CHANGE FOR REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township that the Board of Canvass will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday March 15th, 2023 to canvass the results of the March 14th 2023 election.
The regular scheduled board meeting on Wednesday March 8th, 2023 has been rescheduled for Wednesday March 15th, 2023 at 7:30pm immediately following the Board of Canvass. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP
ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING
New Dosey Township will hold its Township Election and Annual
Meeting on March 14, 2023- 5-8pm. This is NOT a mail-in election. All Voters must vote in person at the New Dosey Town Hall. The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15pm.
Candidates for Town Supervisor are: Scott Trenholm and Jason Canesi.
Candidate for Town Treasurer is Wayne P. Hessler.
Fran Levings
Deputy Clerk
New Dosey Township
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-11
ORDER FOR HEARING
In Re: Estate of Kenneth Carlyle Nystrom,
a/k/a Kenneth Carlyle Nystrom Jr.
Decedent.
The petition if Kenneth C. Nystrom, dated January 26, 2023, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 10th day of April 2023 at 9:15 o’clock a.m. by the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the matter prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated: 2-8-23
Amy Willert
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
By /s/ Amy Erickson
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, P.A.
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
16390
Published in the North Pine County News on February 16, 23, 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
AND ELECTION
Norman Township
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Norman Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The election polls will be open from 5-8 P.M. at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor for a three-year term; and one Treasurer for a two-year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the polls to certify official election results. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 21, 2023. The Annual Meeting and Election will take place at the Norman Town Hall, 41455 Co. Rd. 43, Willow River, MN.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
Sturgeon Lake Township
Annual Meeting Notice
For March 14th, 2023
Notice is hereby given: By the Town Board of Sturgeon Lake Township: The Sturgeon Lake Township Annual Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the 14th of March, 2023. This meeting will be held at the township hall located in Sturgeon Lake Township, County of Pine and the State of Minnesota.
The Annual Township Business Meeting will commence at 6:00 p.m. on the 14th of March, 2023.
The agenda for the Annual Township Business Meeting will consist of:
* The Township’s Operating Budget for the Township’s Fiscal Year of 2024.
*Fire Protection for 2023
* Discuss all township business pertinent to the Annual Township Business Meeting.
If there is inclement weather on March 14th, 2023, the above-mentioned meeting will be held rescheduled for the 21st of March, 2023. The time of the meeting will remain the same.
This notice is given by my hand on the 12th day of January, 2023
Nedene Kuhlman, Clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
Schedule of Regular Meetings for Pomroy Township, Kanabec County, MN
The town board of Pomroy Township, Kanabec County, MN holds its regularly scheduled board meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 3047 320th Ave. The 2023 regular meeting schedule is March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21. Additionally, the Township election will be held on March 14 from 4-8:00 p.m. followed by the Annual Meeting at 8:00 p.m. Should a meeting need to be rescheduled, a notice will be placed at the Town Hall and in this paper.
Luke Stultz, Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
Bruno Township Residents
Election and Annual Meeting Notice
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Bruno Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Township Officers and Annual Township meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Election will be held at the township hall from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect:
Supervisor - 3 year term
Treasurer - 2 year term
The Board of Canvass will meet following the closing of the polls to certify the official election results.
The Annual Township meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Canvass to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the Bruno Township Hall, 4623 Main Street.
Karen Dracy, Clerk
Bruno Township
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Dell Grove Township will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 16726 Grindstone Lake Road, Sandstone. The meeting will conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In case of bad weather, the meeting shall be held Tuesday, March 21, same time and place.
The monthly Board of Supervisors meeting will be held after the Annual Meeting.
Janet Foss, Clerk
Dell Grove Township
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Officers
Nickerson Township
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Nickerson Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March in which case notices will be posted.
The Election poll hours will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor for a 3 year term
One Treasurer for a 2 year term
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m. following the election to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Election and Annual Meeting will be held at the following location: Nickerson Town Hall, 94218 Main St. Nickerson
Barb Mercer
Nickerson Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 6:30 p.m. March 9, 2023 by Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator at 91546 Military Road Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 on behalf of the Windemere Township Board Supervisors for equipment rental proposals. Sealed bids will be opened at the March 9, 2023 Regular Monthly Board Meeting.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes: backhoe, excavator, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, street sweeper, culvert steamer, brush mower, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand, snow plowing, dust control.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator, Scott Danelski. Cell (218) 380-1575 scott.danelski@windemeretownship.com or located on the Windemere Township website, www.windemeretownship.com
The Windemere Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Windemere Township Board Supervisors Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator
Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
PARK TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ELECTION AND MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Park Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 21st, 2023. The election polls will be open from 5-8 pm, at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor for a three-year term; and one Treasurer for a two-year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the poles to certify the official election results and the Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will take place at the Park Town Hall, 79017 Trails End Road, Bruno, MN.
Gregory Kvasnicka, Clerk
Park Township
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 2023
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, January 10, 2023
The agenda was approved on a motion by Burkhardt and second by Hopkins. Motion Carried 5-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve December 13, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes and the December 13, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes. Motion Carried 5-0.
Item A was removed from the Consent Agenda and added to Unfinished Business.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve items B and C of the Consent Agenda. Motion Carried 5-0.
A.Resolution 01-2023 – Organizational Resolution
B.Resolution 02 – 2023 – Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota on Behalf of Pine County Attorney
C.Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures – 2 AM License – Rival House
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve Resolution 03-2023 as presented. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the FEMA Grant Application. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to accept the low bid from Dan Ausmus to paint the Community Center. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Scharpnick, to approve Resolution 01-2023 – Organizational Resolution with the changes discussed. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to accept the Annexation Petition. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the hire of Adam Carlier as Rink Attendant. Motion Carried 5-0.
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the meeting was adjourned at 8:14 p.m.
Motion Carried 5-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
City of Hinckley
City Council
January 10, 2023
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Special Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
Members present: Mayor Don Zeman, Council members Tim Burkhardt, John Frank, Judy Hopkins, and Jace Scharpnick. Absent: None. Also present: City Administrator Kyle Morell.
Before the meeting was called to order, the Oath of Office was taken by Mayor Don Zeman, Councilmembers John Frank, Judy Hopkins, and Jace Scharpnick.
Agenda
The agenda was approved on a motion by Burkhardt and second by Frank. Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to close the meeting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the potential sale of the Family Dollar Property. Carried 5-0.
Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, made a motion to open the closed meeting at 6:49 p.m. Carried 5-0.
Frank motioned to appoint Mayor Zeman and Councilmember Burkhardt as the primary negotiating team, with Councilmember Scharpnick as an alternate. Carried 5-0.
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m.
Carried 5-0.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Attest:
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
January 9, 2023
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator,Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard, Mandy Hartl, AD/Dean of Students, Becky Maki, Community Education, Joanne Bruns, Finance Manager, Student Representatives Arianna Williams and Jordan Masterson. Also present were George Gimpl and Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez.
Agenda
Motion by Grochowski, second by Skaff to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Officer Nominations/Election-
1 nomination for chair- Storlie
1 nomination for vice: Skaff
1 nomination for clerk- Ubl
1 nomination for treasurer- Irlbeck
Officers must be elected by majority unless there is only one nomination, then the person elected by acclamation.
Presentation of Audit
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the Audit as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes - December 2022 School Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts - December 31, 2022 Bank numbers
December 31, 2022 Total District Funds $5,391,702.99
Compares to December 2021 Total District Funds $5,413,321.16
Total District Funds w/o Bonds $4,990,244.72
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
C. Bond payments- Set to be paid 1/26/23
Series 2016A - GO AFB $718,600.00
Series 2017A - GO AFB $ 74,727.50
Series 2017B - GO Fac. Maint $201,900.00
Series 2018A - GO Sch Bldg $147,150.00
Series 2019A - GO Sch Bldg & Fac Maint $ 17,387.50
D. Employment-
1. Josh Thom, JH Baseball, Step 3, $2,078.
2. Jessica Schneider, Long Term Sub for Jenna Goad (HES Teacher), January 23 through April 14, 2023. Sub teacher pay for days 1- 20 (day 21, February 21 move to BA Step 1) for the remaining days.
3. Airra Saunders, HS Grade 7/8 English, MA Step 6, $52,422 prorated (102.5 days). Replaces Daric Ford (moved to HES K/1 Interventionist).
4. Daric Ford, Employment Adjustment from HS Grade 7/8 English to HES K/1 Interventionist (replaces Kelsey Odendahl who replaced Siiri Foeller). Terms remain the same.
5. Jeff Tyson, Knowledge Bowl, Step 3, $791 (prorated). Replaces Ryan Redfield.
E. Resignations -
1. Kimberly Schmidt, HES Teacher, effective June 2, 2023 (retirement).
2. Jean Sauter, HS Teacher, effective June 2, 2023.
F. Lane Changes -
1. Michelle Lemire MA to MA + 10. Transcripts documented.
2. Elsa Kohl BA +30 to MA.Transcripts documented.
3. Austin Lick BA +20 to MA.Transcripts documented.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- Board Bills December 2022
Motion by Ubl, second by Hickle to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports
Superintendent’s report
High School Principal’s report
Motion by Ubl, second by Skaff to approve a field trip for the Welding Class. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Elementary Principal’s report
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve a schedule change at HES. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Community Education report
Athletics report
Board Committees
None - everything post-poned
10. Communications
Jean Sauter
11. Budget Calendar topics/Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar January items listed below
January 2023
Staff Actions-
Staff is notified of budget planning via budget memo and/or staff meeting.
January 1, 2022 January 1, 2023FES - 64 FES - 54HES - 477 HES - 494HFHS - 452 HFHS - 439Empower - 31 Empower- 17 Total - 1024 Total - 1004
Admin Actions-
FTE bootcamp- compare all positions (with real dollar amounts). Roll all positions forward with actual raises or an inflation factor. Managers, principals, finance coordinator all discuss the ramifications of any increases, decreases, or neutrality in all staffing areas. This includes: High School Principal presents staffing needs to the Superintendent with course numbers & Elementary Principal presents section needs and proposed class sizes. Superintendent prepares initial revenue projection- include ESSR 2 & 3 and GEERS if needed Superintendent monitors legislative action
School Board Actions-
Review revenue projection
B. Reduction Resolution This is an annual resolution that allows the board to cut staff and/or programs if needed. Due to budget constraints and reduction in fund balance Superintendent recommends adopting resolution for 2022- 23 school year. Due to many uncertainties, including the COVID funds being spent, it is possible the budget will need to be reduced during this budget cycle.
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the Reduction Resolution. Motion Carried 7 - 0
C. Policy re-approval -
Recommend approval of all policies as presented.
Policy #209 - Code of Ethics
Policy #417 - Chemical Use and Abuse
Policy #418 - Drug-Free Workplace/ Drug-Free School
Policy #515 - Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records
Motion by Hanson, second by Irlbeck to re-approve policies #209, 417, 418 and 515. Motion Carried 7 - 0
12. New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
1. Joanne Bruns for a successful completion of the District’s audit.
2. 9th Grade Science Fair Winners: Food Science: 1st - Miley Worlickey, 2nd - Richard Martin, 3rd - Adam Alexander. Chemistry: 1st - Haeden Hallaway, 2nd - Ella Kohl, 3rd - Nolan Stiel. Computer Science/ Material Science: 1st - Bryson Fulton, 2nd, Jeffery Tjeerdsma, 3rd - Jaxson Lind. Medicine and Health: 1st - Haley Geiger, 2nd - Riley Scott, 3rd - Ayden Arrington and Neela Fahey. Behavior Science: 1st - Mia Randa, 2nd - Emilee Dutcher, 3rd - Grady Ausmus. Physics: 1st - Carson Hopkins, 2nd - Ethan Martin, 3rd - Zac Weidendorf. Biology: 1st - Aydin Bridges, 2nd - Zander Klar and Blake Blowers, 3rd - Richard Richey.
3. 10th Grade Science Fair Winners: Biology/ Chemistry: 1st - Tanner Risley, 2nd - John Mceachran, 3rd - Lainey Johnson. Physics: 1st - Daniel Dutcher, 2nd - Morgan Houle, 3rd - Holden Williams. Food/ Behavioral Science: 1st - Ethan Perrotti, 2nd - Mary Watrin, 3rd - Meliah Keller.
4. Amanda Murphy, Logan McLouth, and Joe Ranger for having another successful Science Fair.
5. Thank you to Jonathan Horbacz, Michele Volden, Joel Hogberg, Mandy Hartl, Shannon Watrin, Joey Hopkins, Dirk Nelson, Jodi Storlie, Dennis Boxrud, Josephine Hopkins, Michelle White, Katie Hagen, Katie Hartl, Hannah Hartl, Terry Bullock, Alyssa Alexander, Devon Mulder, Keenan Sarvela, Cody Klein, Jakob Wilson, Seth Olson, Michale Johnson-Okerstrom, Hunter Bork, Clayton Fritz, Charles Mayer, and Bradlee Workman for judging the Science Fair.
6. Hinckley Lions Club for their donation to allow HF students to have free open swim for the months of January and February.
7. Thank you to the District Custodial Staff for keeping our sidewalks clear for school and after school events.
8. Thank you to the Bus Drivers for safely transporting our students to and from school in the less than desired road conditions we have had this winter.
9. Congratulations to Dylan Googins, Miah Keller, Jordan Masterson, Matthew Masterson, Marcel Richey, and Ari Williams for participating in the All Conference Honor Band at Pine City on Saturday, January 7th, 2023.
10. Congratulation to Jadin Swedeen, Jakob Wilson, Laura Meunier, Serra Bildiren, and Kenna Johnson for participating in the All Conference Honor Choir at Pine City on Saturday, January 7th, 2023
11. Congratulations to Corrina Tvedt and Jordan Masterson for being the AAA award winners for HFHS this year.
12. Thank you to the School Board Members for providing the staff breakfast and helping with clean up after the breakfast.
B. Open Enrollment 2022 - 23 -
Our number of students choosing other districts is less this year than last year. Please note that
Harvest Christian has more students from Hinckley-Finlayson than last year. We are growing but still losing students to open enrollment.
C. Board Education
Interventions and special supports
D. Expenditures -
Year to date through 12/31/22 - $7,553,218.33
This is 42.95% of the approved budget (or 41.29% of budget with the additional roofing cost) at 50% of the budget year.
E. Potential Make Up Days due to Weather -
We are allowed five e-learning days in a school year and have used them all. If we get into a position where we need to cancel more school, the Superintendent is recommending, in the following order, that these days turn into student and staff days.
1. May 5th, 2023
2. March 3rd, 2023
3. March 30th, 2023
4. March 31st, 2023
5. April 7th, 2023
Motion by Grochowskil, second by Irlbeck to approve the potential make-up days due to weather.
Motion Carried 7 - 0
F. Set work session -
The work session will be held on Monday January 23rd at 6:30 PM. The traditional work session meeting place is in the board room in Hinckley.
G. Policy Review - First Reading
Policy #601 - School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals
Policy #603 - Curriculum Development
H. Superintendent Mid-Year Evaluation -
Recommend moving into closed session according to MN statute 13D.05 subdivision 3a in order todiscuss Superintendent, Brian Masterson’s mid-year evaluation. The Superintendent has provided a goal update. Jodi Storlie has provided results of board member surveys.
Motion by Skaffl, second by Hanson to approve going into closed session. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Closed session began at 8:36pm.
Closed session ended at 9:04pm.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve going back into open session of the meeting. Motion Carried 7 - 0
With no further business to discuss, motion by Skaff, second by Hanson to adjourn the board meeting at 9:07 p.m.
Motion passed 7-0
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Work Session Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
January 23, 2023
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 6:30 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Director Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator, Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard, Finance Manager Joanne Bruns, and Teacher Shana Stiel.
Open Forum
None
Discussion Items-
A. First Draft of 2023-2024 Capital Budget
B. Programming Discussion at FES for 2023-2024
1.Open Enrollment from Finlayson Area
2. Costs at FES
3. Costs at HES
4. Programming Ideas for FES
Statement on Superintendent Mid-Year Evaluation
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, 2023
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS (RFP)
Construction
Services for
310 Main Avenue North
Sandstone, MN 55072
(Former True Value Building)
The City of Sandstone has acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of True Value, 310 Main Avenue. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is in need of construction services to bring this vacant building up to code and to a usable condition.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 9, 2023
