PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,100.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Arthur Dick a/k/a Gerald A Dick, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. MIN#: 100488910122630899 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: New Century Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 5, 2007, as Document No. A462575. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW By an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/29/2022 and recorded on 07/18/2022 as Document No. A570921. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:A tract of land in the North One-Half of the Southeast Quarter (N 1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows. To-wit: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the Westerly line of said County Road #61, 820 feet to Point “A”; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35 a Distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet; thence north at right angles 376.34 feet to the intersection with a line run west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 from point “A”; thence east along said line 430 feet to Point “A”; thence southwesterly along the westerly line of County Highway #61 a distance of 378.92 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to and together with a 33 foot roadway easement, said easement lies within a distance of 33 feet to the south of the following described line: Commencing at a point where the westerly line of County Road #61 intersects the south line of the N 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 39 North, Range 21 West; thence northeasterly along the westerly line of said County Highway #61, 820 feet; thence west and parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1169 feet, more or less to the easterly line of Federal Highway #35; thence southwesterly along the easterly line of said Federal Highway #35, a distance of 410 feet; thence east parallel to the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 1146 feet, more or less, to the westerly line of County Highway #61; thence northerly along said westerly line 33.24 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence west parallel with the south line of said N 1/2 of SE 1/4 a distance of 384.16 feet and said line there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18637 PRAIRIE DR, PINE CITY, MN 55063 PROPERTY I.D: 28-0099-002 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eighty-One and 61/100 ($187,081.61) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2023, or the next business day if July 19, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: December 1, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-NCW Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-NCW Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00083-1 A-4765401 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/05/2023
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jerry C Noreen, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A.SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on July 27, 2011, as Document No. A-495671. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/05/2017 and recorded on 09/05/2017 as Document No. A535258. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/05/2017 and recorded on 12/11/2017 as Document No. A-537212.CAG National Fund LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/02/2022 and recorded on 07/06/2022 as Document No. A570677. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 4, River`s Edge 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42994 Furey Road, Willow River, MN 55795
PROPERTY I.D: 225040000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 34/100 ($285,858.34)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on January 19, 2023
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024, or the next business day if January 19, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
“Dated: December 1, 2022 CAG National Fund LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00200-2 A-4765306
Published in the North Pine County News on December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2023, or the next business day if August 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 29, 2022. January 5, 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $74,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Marilyn Juhl, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 23, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423098
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Sixteen (16), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 422 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45.5355.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,748.70
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00
MORTGAGOR(S): J Paul Ferkingstad and Emily A. Ferkingstad, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 30, 2020 as Document Number A551366; as modified of record by Document recorded on July 21, 2022 as Document Number A571018 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 18, 2022 as Document Number A569198 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼), Section 7, Township 45, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ and proceeding West along the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼, a distance of 735 feet; thence North along the line parallel to the East line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet; thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 735 feet to the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼; thence South along the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet to the point of beginning.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 91335 WAGON WHEEL RD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,872.88
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 040066000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION
NUMBER: 101360958075790567
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: December 16, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-1267-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-614
SUMMONS
Anna K. Noordhoek, Richard Noordhoek, Caroline Beck, and Donald Noordhoek,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Gerrit Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Gerrit Noordhoek; Sarah Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Sarah Noordhoek; David Noordhoek; Darlene Friend, f/k/a Darlene Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Darlene Friend f/k/a/ Darlene Noordhoek; and Daniel Noordhoek; and Pine County, Minnesota;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plantiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if your expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The West Half of the Southwest Southeast Quarter (W1/2 of SW1/4) the North Three (3) acres of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Forty-two (42), Range Twenty-one (21), Pine County, Minnesota.
For purpose of tax records, this property is part of the 120-acre parcel with PID 12.0200.000 and the common address of 55769 Finlayson Road. Just the three-acre parcel at issue herein is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated December 22, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-545
SUMMONS
Dana A. Miller,
Plaintiff,
v.
William C. Covert (deceased), any unknown heirs of William C. Covert; William T. Covert; Matthew Thaemert; Christy Thaemert; any unknown heirs of Christy Thaemert,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Seven (7), Block One (1), Evergreen Acres 1st Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This property is also known by its Parcel ID number of 19.5073.000 and its common address of 33438 Pine Cone Lane, Hinckley, Minnesota, 55037, is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the Court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ Brock A. Alton
Brock A. Alton #0388335
Attorney for Plaintiff
8661 Eagle Point Blvd.
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
(612) 209-5478
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 12, 19, 2023
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD
SPECIAL MEETING/
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
December 13,
2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, 635 Northridge
Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Commissioner Josh Mohr joined the meeting at 9:24 a.m.
• Others present/University of Minnesota Extension Staff: (in person) Regional Director Susanne Hinrichs, Ag Educator Katie Hagen, Extension Educator Sarah Odendahl, SNAP-Ed Educator Kristin Riley, and Master Gardener Program Coordinator Terry Salmela (via Zoom): Youth Development Program Leader Jan Derdowski, Extension Educators-American Indian Resiliency Team- Briana Michels & Jennifer Garbow, and Family Resiliency Team Leader Mary
Jo Katras.
• County staff present: Community Health Administrator Sam Lo and Public Health Educator Hailey Freedlund, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the agenda.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
University of Minnesota Extension Program Updates Extension staff made presentations on the following programs:
• Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources-Katie Hagen
•4-H Youth Development-Sarah Odendahl
• SNAP-Ed-Kristin Riley
• Master Gardener program-Terry
Salmela
• Center for Family Development-
Briana Michels & Jennifer Garbow & Mary Jo Katras
• Center for Youth Development- Jan Derdowski
Chair Hallan called a 5-minute recess at 10:15 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:20 a.m.
Public Health Update
Community Health Administrator
Sam Lo and Public Health Educator
Sam Lo provided an update on the Community Survey, Blue Zone Assessment, and Opioid Settlement Fund. Pay Plan 2% at 15 Years / Compensation Study County Administrator David Minke reviewed that the county has implemented a 2% performance pay increase at 15 years employment for the correction officer/dispatcher unit and the sheriff’s deputies. The Personnel Committee had discussed expanding the program to non-union employees. The estimated cost would be $20,000 for the first year.
If the program is expanded to the non-union employees, the board will get requests from the other eight bargaining units to add it to their agreements. Commissioners requested additional information on the cost for implementing county wide and that the topic be scheduled for additional discussion in 2023.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:37 a.m.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 8, 2022 - 10:00 a.m. Pine County Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of November 15, 2022 Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2022
General Canvassing Board Minutes – November 16, 2022
Joint Meeting of Pine County Board of Commissioners and Zoning Board – October 27, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – October 27, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve the following:
A. Tobacco License Application
i. Cage Hospitality, Inc, New Owner of The Squirrel Cages Bar, Grill & Motel, 8144 County Hwy 61, Willow River
B. Tax Court Abatement
i. Spire Credit Union, Pine City, for taxes payable 2021 and 2022. Agreed upon values to be adjusted as follows:
2021 Assessed 2022 Assessed
Original $566,100 $584,700
Amended $500,000 $515,000
Difference ($66,100) ($69,700)
C. Repurchase Application
i. Resolutions 2022-57 and 2022-58 authorizing Anthony P. Turi and Peggy L. Turi to repurchase parcels PID 09.5196.000 and 09.5197.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
Approve Resolution 2022-56 extending special assessments as follows:
Tammy Klar and David Nichols, PID. 03.0289.001, $25,600; Mary Kruse, PID 33.0012.001, $22,750; Christine and Dale Storebo, PID 07.0252.000,
$17,500; Patricia and Jeffrey Olson, PID 30.0643.000, $17,700; Gloria and David Waisanen, PID 33.0035.000, $20,700; Sean Gangl, PID 25.0198.001, $13,800; Jeff Weisser, PID 16.0013.000, $19,750; Rita Schumacher, PID 30.0591.002, $25,000
Approve October 2022 commissioner claim form.
Approve offering approximately 1,000-1,200 cords of wind-damaged timber by sealed bid, due December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Land Department Office in Sandstone.
Assign accounts 01-201-000-0000-5763 (Project Lifesaver Donations) and 01-201-000-0000-6863 (Project Lifesaver Expense).
Approve the following agreements/contracts:
Lead County Agreement with TSA, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Rates have increased 3% from 2022.
Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services Contract
Contract for psychiatric medication management services. Contract term is January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Rate is $130.56 per hour, a 1.5% increase from 2022.
Approve change in status from full-time to part-time dispatcher for Joshua Gusk, effective December 8, 2022.
Approve Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen and Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo to attend the Workhuman Annual Conference. Total cost per person: $1,781.
Ratify approval of Probation Senior Agent Michelle Sellner to attend the Foundation Skills for Trainers. Total cost $458.
Approve Corrections Agent Shawnesy Smith to attend Motivational Interviewing I & II. Total cost $67.25.
Approve County Engineer Mark LeBrun and Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson to attend the MN County Engineers Annual Conference. Total cost $1,410.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to authorize the County Auditor- Treasurer to publish the notice of hearing to consider naming the unnamed lake in Nickerson Township for February 21, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm.
Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to authorize Chair Hallan and County
Administrator Minke to sign the Help America Vote Act Grant agreement and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Schroeder to purchase two DS200 tabulators. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to declare a vacancy for District 4 HRA/EDA Commissioner and appoint Rick Lewis to fill the remaining term for this seat, until October 4, 2027. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to appointment Mary Burmeister to the East Central Regional Library Board, effective January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:22 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy.
23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County
Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us).
Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
Notice
MINUTES OF TRUTH IN
TAXATION HEARING
Thursday, December 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Public in attendance: Geraldine Lynch, Ed Storebo, Patrice Winfield, Mark Olson, John McKenzie, Jim France, Traci LeBrun, Craig Saari, Kathy Saari, Richard Hall, Aubree Groscost, Kevin Hinze.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, via Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the Truth in Taxationm meeting.
Commissioner Lovgren moved to approve the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Administrator Minke presented the 2023 Pine County budget and property tax levy. Administrator Minke stated the total proposed tax levy is $21,272,255, which is an increase of 3% over the 2022 property tax levy.
Commissioner Waldhalm commented that the levy could be reduced with the sale of tax forfeited/ memorial forest land.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Several individuals commented on the increase in land values, property tax valuations, real estate taxes payable, and the projected state budget surplus.
The final 2023 budget and levy will be presented at the December 20, 2022 county board meeting for consideration.
With no further discussion, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County
Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
ORDINANCE NO.
20221228-01
CITY OF SANDSTONE
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPENDIX II – LICENSE FEES AND PERMITS OF THE SANDSTONE CITY CODE
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:
SECTION 1. Appendix II of the Sandstone City Code regarding fees and charges for services is amended as follows (strike-through = deletion; underline = addition):
Type of Service FEE
Administrative
Credit Card Processing Fee - Square (payments made at City Hall) 3.25% per transaction
Credit Card Processing Fee - Merchant Services (on-line bill pay)2.75 per transaction
Building
Building Inspector – 2 hour call out charge for weekend and holiday inspections
SECTION 2. Adoption. Upon consideration and review, the 2023 Fee Schedule hereto attached as Exhibit A is hereby adopted and becomes effective January 1, 2023.
SECTION 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.
SECTION 4. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20221228-01 was adopted on this 28th day of December, 2022, by a vote of _4__ Ayes and _0__ Nays.
CITY OF SANDSTONE
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
RESOLUTION 2022-64 ESTABLISHING COUNTY COMMISSIONER COMPENSATION, PER DIEMS, AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT FOR 2023
WHEREAS, M.S. §375.055 and §375.06 set forth the authorization for compensation of Minnesota County Commissioners; and
WHEREAS, Pine County Commissioners are eligible to receive per diem payments in accordance with the above referenced statutes;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that an annual salary shall be paid to each Pine County Commissioner;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may receive payment of per diem (only one per diem per day) for meetings for county or committee meetings;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may be allowed and paid for actual and necessary traveling expenses incurred while attending meetings of the County Board; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following be deemed eligible for per diem reimbursement:
• Regular, Special or Emergency County Board Meetings
• Committee Meetings
• Meetings as directed by the Board or the Board Chair
• Association of Minnesota County Meetings
• All other meetings that meet requirements of MN Statute §375.055.
The Board of Equalization and Canvassing Board meetings are ineligible for per diem reimbursement. A Commissioner shall not be entitled to county per diem, mileage, or other expenses if the committee to which they have been appointed has paid the expense.
The salary for County Commissioners for 2023 is $22,281.
The salary for the County Board Chair for 2023 is $23,505.
The per diem rate per meeting for 2023 is $100 (unchanged from 2022).
The Commissioner and Employee mileage reimbursement rate for 2023 is to follow the federal IRS rate.
Dated this 20th day of December, 2022
Attest:
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Administrator Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Clerk to the County Board
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter January 18th, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage units will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley
Location Address: 667 2nd St. NW Hinckley, MN 55037
Unit Number: 6
Start: January 18th, 2023 12:05 PM
End: January 25th, 2023 12:10 PM
Tenant Name: Joie Richardson
Description: Misc. household items, meat slicer, baby items, cloths, furniture
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at storageauctions.com
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 12, 2023
Notice
Attention Wagner Township Residents
The regular meeting scheduled for January 11th has been cancelled. A special meeting has been scheduled for January 19th at 7:00 at the town hall.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 2023
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
- Digital Display Sign – Sign Structure -
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for a Sign Structure to hold an already purchased Digital Display Sign.
The City has purchased the digital display sign. K&M Signs has designed the sign structure and the City has approved of the design. The City is soliciting proposals from qualified contractors for construction and installation of the sign structure for the digital display sign that will be installed at the Sandstone Fire Hall.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 12, 19, 2023
