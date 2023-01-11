NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2023, or the next business day if August 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 29, 2022. January 5, 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $74,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Marilyn Juhl, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 23, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423098
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Sixteen (16), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 422 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45.5355.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,748.70
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00
MORTGAGOR(S): J Paul Ferkingstad and Emily A. Ferkingstad, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 30, 2020 as Document Number A551366; as modified of record by Document recorded on July 21, 2022 as Document Number A571018 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 18, 2022 as Document Number A569198 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼), Section 7, Township 45, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ and proceeding West along the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼, a distance of 735 feet; thence North along the line parallel to the East line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet; thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 735 feet to the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼; thence South along the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet to the point of beginning.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 91335 WAGON WHEEL RD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,872.88
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 040066000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101360958075790567
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: December 16, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-1267-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-614
SUMMONS
Anna K. Noordhoek, Richard Noordhoek, Caroline Beck, and Donald Noordhoek,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Gerrit Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Gerrit Noordhoek; Sarah Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Sarah Noordhoek; David Noordhoek; Darlene Friend, f/k/a Darlene Noordhoek (now deceased); any unknown heirs of Darlene Friend f/k/a/ Darlene Noordhoek; and Daniel Noordhoek; and Pine County, Minnesota;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plantiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the
Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if your expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The West Half of the Southwest Southeast Quarter (W1/2 of SW1/4) the North Three (3) acres of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Forty-two (42), Range Twenty-one (21), Pine County, Minnesota.
For purpose of tax records, this property is part of the 120-acre parcel with PID 12.0200.000 and the common address of 55769 Finlayson Road. Just the three-acre parcel at issue herein is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated December 22, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-545
SUMMONS
Dana A. Miller,
Plaintiff,
v.
William C. Covert (deceased), any unknown heirs of William C. Covert; William T. Covert; Matthew Thaemert; Christy Thaemert; any unknown heirs of Christy Thaemert,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Seven (7), Block One (1), Evergreen Acres 1st Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This property is also known by its Parcel ID number of 19.5073.000 and its common address of 33438 Pine Cone Lane, Hinckley, Minnesota, 55037, is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the Court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ Brock A. Alton
Brock A. Alton #0388335
Attorney for Plaintiff
8661 Eagle Point Blvd.
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
(612) 209-5478
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 12, 19, 2023
Notice
The Arna Town Board will hold a special Town Board meeting on Wednesday, January 18, at 7 PM, at the Arna Town Hall for the purpose of gathering information and informing the public about the necessity to form a Boundary Commission in order to correct survey errors in and around the Townsite of Markville.
Cheryl Wickham, Arna clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 2023
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
December 28, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Rick & Carol Puisseglur, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to open the Truth-in-Taxation meeting at 6:10 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to close the Truth-in-Taxation meeting at 7:05 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the minutes from both the November 16, 2022 Special and Regular Council Meetings and the Cemetery Deed for Alan Hamburg. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to adopt Resolution No. 20221228-01 accepting the following donations: $2,500 from Members Co-Op Credit Union for the Fire Department; $5,000 from the Sandstone Sportsmen’s Club for the Fire Department ATV; $15,690.75 from the United Church of Christ for Panther Park. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to approve Resolution No. 20221228-02 adopting the 2023 Final City Budget in the total amount of $2,847,957 which includes the General Fund, Fire Fund, Debt Service Funds, Enterprise Funds, Capital Funds, and Economic Development Fund. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to adopt Resolution No. 20221228-03 Final 2023 Levy with the change of spending down $111,000 of General Fund reserves to balance the 2023 General Fund Budget to allow for a 0% levy increase, reducing the General Fund portion of the Levy to $392,088. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to adopt Resolution No. 20221228-04 approving the Final EDA Levy in the amount of $15,020. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to donate the property at 610 Angle Avenue to Habitat for Humanity for the purpose of building a new house on the lot. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the Application Commitment Agreement with Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to participate in the Minnesota City Participation Program to provide first-time homebuyer loans for down payment assistance and closing costs for homes purchased in Sandstone. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20221228-05 authorizing application for League of Minnesota Cities Grant Navigator Program support to be used towards the redevelopment efforts of the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve Resolution No. 20221228-06 confirming annual designations for banking/financial services, official newspaper North Pine County News, City attorney, City engineer, Building Official, Fire Marshall, re-appointing Dorothy Dybvig and Peter Champion to the Park & Recreation Commission, re-appointing Bill Gaede to the Planning Commission, re-appointing Matt Anderson to the EDA, appointing Cassie Gaede as Deputy Mayor, and designating the Community Worship Center as the City’s official polling place. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve Resolution No. 20221228-07 confirming depository Northview Bank. Motion carried 3-0, with Council Member Rahier abstaining.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to approve Ordinance No. 20221228-01 Adopting the 2023 Fee Schedule as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz approving Council Member attendance at the LMC Elected Leaders Institute. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to set the January Council Meeting for Wednesday, January 25th at 6:00 p.m. Motion carried 4-0. The EDA meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. on that date.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to award the I-35 Infrastructure Project to Ulland Brothers for the total construction amount of $242,845.00. Motion carried 4-0. This project is funded using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the proposal for engineering services related to the I-35 Utility Improvements in the total amount of $24,700. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the furniture and fixture proposals for the Sandstone Library project in the total amount of $298,243. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the Amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with LHB on the Sandstone Library project in the amount of $5,000 for added reviews and administrative tasks associated with the USDA-RD grant and loan requirements. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to approve Pay Application No. 1 for BCI Construction in the amount of $142,737.21 for work completed through November on the Sandstone Library Project. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the November financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $312,087.13. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve the 2022 Operating Transfers as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adjourn at 9:25 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
January 3, 2023
The East Central School Board held a special board meeting on January 3, 2023 at 3 pm in the Community Board Room. The purpose of the meeting was to approve construction bids for Roofing, Boilers and Cooling Tower Replacement.
Present: Julie Domogalla, Angie Presely, Judy Loken, Pete Brown, Doug Ecklund, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Payton Marshall, Stefanie Youngberg, Kristi Zemke, Damien WIlliams (ICS), Mark Needham (ICS).
I. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 3pm.
II. Motion by Loken, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
III. ICS presented an overview of the construction bids received for Roofing, Boilers and Cooling Tower Replacement.
IV. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve Work Scope 1 - Roofing to Granite City Roofing, Inc. with a total contract amount of $2,470,000.00. Motion unanimously approved.
V. Motion by Thomsen, second by Ecklund to approve Work Scope 2 - Mechanical to Uhl Company with a total contract amount of $573,800.00. Motion unanimously approved.
VI. Motion by Loken, second by Ecklund to approve Work Scope 3 - Electrical to Holden Electric Co., Inc. with a total contract amount of $15,700.00 Motion unanimously approved.
VII. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 3:13 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
December 19, 2022
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, December 19, 022 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Julie Domogalla, Judy Loken, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen,Doug Ecklund, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Carmen Carpenter, Kris Chryst, Quinton FInley.
I. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. No items presented at Open Forum.
III. Motion by Loken, second by Brown to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
II. TRUTH IN TAXATION REQUIREMENT/HEARING – Chair Domogalla opened the hearing at 6:01 pm followed by a presentation by Business Manager, Jenny Nelson. No questions or concerns from the public. Chair Domogalla closed the hearing at 6:11 pm.
IV. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. December Bills
B. Minutes
i. 11/21/22
ii. 12/1/22 - special board meeting
C. Employment:
i. Brittany Volk, Special Ed Paraprofessional effective December 12, 2022 for approximately 24 hours per month.
D. Increase Minimum Wage - Minimum wage (18+) increases from $10.33 to $10.59/hr effective January 1,
2023.
E. Increase Minimum Wage - Student wage (under 18) increases from $8.42 to $8.63/hr effective January 1, 2023.
V. REPORTS
A. Superintendent reported on attending MN School Violence Prevention Symposium, attendance, Great Start
update, MSBA training, School Board GOals, ECMECC, current ADM 732 and a draft of 2023-24 calendar.
B. High School Principal reported on Dollars for Scholars phone-a-thon, Junior class craft fair, Violence
Symposium, Meshakwad meeting, toured AmberWing, Truancy Court, Blue Zones, Midterm celebration, monthly leadership training, holiday spirit, upcoming events and winter MASSP conference.
C. Elementary Principal reported on a busy month, holiday program, upcoming Santa visit, PLC’ have been focused on SEL, preparations for E-learning days, Focus team has been meeting with Gina Cole, looking to see if we have enough staff interested in teaching Kids Club, Winter benchmark testing, and EPIC conference coming.
D. Business Manager reported on Truth in Taxation, levy comparison, dental rates increasing and upcoming budget revisions.
E. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall (absent)
xi. Set Meeting Dates
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
A. 2023 MSBA Leadership Conference will be held January 11-13th.
B. Special board meeting on January 3, 2023 @ 3pm to approve bids.
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride
i. Hailey Swanson for the winter concert and program performances.
B. Motion by Thomsen, second by Presley to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Kettle River Graphix donation of tickets to the theater department.
ii. Charlotte Krogstad - Cassie’s Closet $100
iii. Mitchell and Mary Clausen - Boys Youth Basketball $225
iv. EC Boosters -Various Sports $9999.93
v. Emmanuel WELCA - Backpack Program $100
vi. Methven Funeral Home - Angel Fund $325
C. Motion by Loken to approve the Final Levy Certification for the Pay 2023 Levy by increasing use of MELA funds to $90K and approve $3,180,265.65 or 8.96% increase; motion was seconded by Domogalla. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Ecklund, second by Brown to approve Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for School
District Election - Minnesota Statute 204B.16 Subd. 1 was amended by the Minnesota State Legislature during its 2017 regular session to require all to school districts to annually designate a polling place by December 31 of each year for the following calendar year. Motion unanimously approved.
E. Motion by Ecklund, second by Loken to approve the AFSCME Contract July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2025; Member Thomsen recused himself from the vote. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Presley, Swenson, Domogalla, Loken, Ecklund. Motion passed.
F. Motion by Ecklund, second by Thomsen to appprove Policy 213: School Board Committees. Motion unanimously approved.
IX. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 6:49pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Sheng, Benson, and Sheila Vang are requesting a variance at 61848 Hay Creek Rd, Sandstone (PID: 20.0215.000), New Dosey Township, Section 27, Township 43, Range 16 as follows:
The applicants have requested from Section 3.3.1 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to create a 3 acre parcel, while the ordinance requires a minimum acreage for new parcels of 20 acres in the Rural Residential 20 District.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 823 7122 9869
Passcode 392361
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Jan. 12, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Beth Landgraf and Kyle Allen are requesting a variance at 18465 N Lake Ln, Pine City (PID: 08.0372.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 14, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested an after-the-fact variance from Section 5.2.1B(1) of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an attached deck that does not meet the 30’ top-of-bluff setback. They have also requested an after-the-fact variance to exceed the 25% impervious surface limit required in Section 5.5.2A of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 823 7122 9869
Passcode 392361
Or em
ail a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Jan. 12, 2023
SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received for a single Prime Contract until 1:00 PM local time on Friday, February 10 2023 at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, to the attention of Kathy George, City Administrator, at which time will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the Robinson Quarry Park Site Improvements – Phase 1 & 1A project.
Meeting can be joined virtually, link below to Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84836323748?pwd=TXc4cjMrL0NwN09XVjhtREhKbURpZz09
Meeting ID: 848 3632 3748 Passcode: 389458 +1 (309) 205-3325
The Project consists of site clearing, removals, erosion control, excavation, the protection of historic artifacts, new paving, fencing, installation of a City-procured prefabricated vault toilet building and City-procured picnic shelter, as well as associated site amenities and landscaping for the central portion of the park improvements. Specifically, the work includes the construction of a bituminous drop-off and parking lot area, porous asphalt trail, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalks, footings, staircases and landings for public water access, and placement of large sandstone boulders for reflective seating. In addition, a small amount of electrical work will be required for new lighting at the prefabricated vault toilet building. The improvements will also address stormwater runoff with minimal storm pipe and planted pre-treatment basins.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for all interested Bidders.
Meeting will be virtual, link below to Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83189360932?pwd=T0hrYXZwTFBBeHdMcTloTjkyQmlXZz09 Meeting ID: 831 8936 0932 Passcode: 560169 +1 (309) 205-3325
Bidders are encouraged to visit the site and fully inform themselves to the extent of the Work and familiarize themselves with the site conditions. No extra payment or time will be allowed to the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the scope of the Work or as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that the Bidder has become thoroughly familiar with all Contract Documents. Failure or omission of any Bidder to examine the site and Contract Documents shall in no way relieve them from any obligation in respect to their Bid.
Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bonds, and Prevailing Wages are applicable to this Project. All Bidders and persons or companies providing a submission for this Project shall comply with each of the minimum provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The Owner reserves the right to reject a Bid which is in any way incomplete, irregular, or to waive informalities or irregularities in the Bid received. The Owner also reserves the right to reject a Bid that is within the Owner’s judgment to be in the Owner’s best interest.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after bid opening without written consent of the Owner.
All questions are to be directed to Heidi Bringman, LHB, via email only at Heidi.Bringman@LHBcorp.com. Questions must be submitted in written form via email by 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Bidding Documents may be viewed at no cost at http://www.lhbcorp.com/, by selecting the Bidding link Robinson Quarry Park Site Improvements Phase 1 & 1A ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID LHB Project No. 200209 00 1113-2 located at the bottom of the page, or at www.questcdn.com (Quest Project #8366075). Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the QuestCDN website for a non-refundable charge of $25.00. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor LHB will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233- 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with viewing or downloading documents.
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 19, 26, 2023
